A man in his 40s became the eighth Champaign County resident to die from the coronavirus, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
It's the county's first COVID-19-related fatality since May 12, when it was announced a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions had died.
The local death toll has remained relatively low: 26 counties statewide have lost more lives over the course of the pandemic than Champaign, which has Illinois' 10th-highest population.
Saturday's news comes amid a sharp decline in confirmed cases locally, which have been in single digits for five straight days.
The fatality was among 72 announced statewide Saturday, spanning 15 of Illinois' 102 counties and ranging in age from teenagers through senior citizens in their 90s:
— Boone County: 1 male 70s.
— Cook County: 1 teen, 3 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— DeKalb County: 1 female 80s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Jackson County: 1 female 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Macon County: 1male 70s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 70s.
— Tazewell County: 1 female 70s.
— Will County: 1 female 80s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
IDPH also announced 975 new COVID-19 cases today, raising the state total to 126,890. Statewide, 5,864 lives have been lost during the pandemic.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY ADDS NINE CASES
Nine new cases — all in C-U and Rantoul — were added Saturday to Champaign County’s total, which now stands at 684.
Of those, 570 are considered recovered and 107 are active.
Here’s an updated rundown of county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 164 (up one from Friday)
— 61821/Champaign: 126 (up three from Friday)
— 61802/Urbana: 116 (up two from Friday)
— 61820/Champaign: 106 (up two from Friday)
— 61822/Champaign: 57 (up one from Friday)
— 61801/Urbana: 49 (no change from Friday)
— 61874/Savoy: 20 (no change from Friday)
— 61853/Mahomet: 15 (no change from Friday)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change from Friday)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change from Friday)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5 (no change from Friday)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (no change from Friday)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change from Friday)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change from Friday)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change from Friday)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change from Friday)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change from Friday)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change from Friday)