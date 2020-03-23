Staying connected: Tell us your story
Savoy Recreation Center regulars who work out in a group setting each morning aren't letting up entirely just because the doors are locked.
On Monday, several gathered in the rec center's parking lot in Savoy and — practicing social distancing — met for fellowship.
Equipped with coffee and tales from the weekend, the bundled-up group chatted for about 30 minutes before returning to their homes. The governor in announcing his stay-at-home order encouraged the state's residents to continue to exercise among other activities outside the house.
