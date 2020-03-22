Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.