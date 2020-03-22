Morning update:
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker said penalties for not complying with the stay-at-home order that took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday range from self-policing to low-level criminal charges.
“We hope that people who might see somebody else doing something that’s against the order might say something to them,” Pritzker said Saturday.
He said that if a police officer saw a group of more than 10 people, he or she would need a court order to stop it. In extreme cases, he said, individuals not complying could be charged with reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.
“We’re not looking to put people in jail or to fine them for this kind of activity,” he said. “What we really want is for people simply to obey the rules.”
“People are still encouraged to go outside, and if the weather allows, to go on a walk, to take your dog on a walk, to take your child out, and so on,” he added.
The order is effective through April 7. Although testing and information is limited, Pritzker said, he will start to re-evaluate the order once the daily upward curve of confirmed cases ends.
“That will tell us that it’s working,” he said. “And then as that moves, we’ll be able to project further when we might be able to change some of the rules that we’ve got currently.”
— While restaurants are allowed to continue carry-out and delivery service under Pritzker’s order, a wave of them announced Saturday they’re closing until further notice.
Among them: both Black Dog locations, Champaign’s Houlihan’s and downtown Champaign’s Esquire Lounge, Watson's and Neil St. Blues.
— If you want to be heard during the public-comment portion of Monday night’s Urbana City Council meeting, you’ll have to do it from afar.
Because of the stay-at-home order, the council chambers won’t be open to the public for the meeting, which can be streamed on UPTV.
Comments can be submitted by email at CityCouncil@urbanaillinois.us before 7 p.m. Monday, phoned in during public-comment period at 312-626-6799 (ID number: 334 290 573) or submitted in real time by computer via Zoom (zoom.us/j/334290573).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County climbed to seven after three positive results were reported Saturday. The new cases include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 70s and a man.