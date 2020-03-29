The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 1,105 today, to 4,596.
Meanwhile, Illinois' coronavirus death toll also climbed — by 18, to 65, state officials announced.
Within 10 days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, it’s expected that Illinois will be testing 10,000 people a day statewide. Currently, that number is about 4,000.
Across Illinois, Pritzker said 30 hospitals and clinical lab testing sites are up and running. That includes Carle Foundation Hospital, which began testing Friday and expects to be conducting 100 tests daily by Monday.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, 47 now have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case. Bond, Knox, Menard and Montgomery counties were added to the list today.
In central Illinois, the McLean County Public Health Department reported two new cases today — a male in his 70s and a female in her 30s. Both are self-isolating at home, county officials said.
Six counties statewide reported deaths today:
— Cook County: One male in his 50s, two females in their 60s, two males in their 70s, three females in their 70s, two males in their 80s and one female in her 80s.
— DuPage County: One male in his 60s.
— Kane County: One male in his 40s, two males in their 90s.
— Kendal County: One male in his 60s.
— LaSalle County: One male in his 80s.
— St. Clair County: One female in her 70s.
More to come.