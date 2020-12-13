MAHOMET
Students and staff in the Mahomet-Seymour school district will have the opportunity to receive rapid antigen tests beginning in January.
The district received 56,000 of Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card tests for free from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. The tests have a 15-minute turnaround.
“We’ve been trying for months now knowing that being able to test staff and students is part of our overall mitigation plan,” district nurse Nita Bachman said. “It just makes our environment even safer. We can test people who are positive more quickly, get them into quarantine potentially, but it’s just one more tool in our toolbox to keep our students and staff safe.”
Staff will be encouraged to be tested once a week, district Superintendent Lindsey Hall said, and students will be able to be tested at drive-thru sites on Mondays beginning in January.
While the point-of-care antigen tests may not be accurate enough to replace other forms of testing, they’ll be a valuable screener for the district.
The district has already used the test for symptomatic staff. Among those who have taken the test and received a negative result, all have received negative follow-up results on the more accurate PCR tests at Carle Foundation Hospital, Bachman said.
One staff member received a positive result that was confirmed by a PCR test.
“We’re not trying to diagnose anything,” Bachman said, “but we are using it as a screening tool.”
The ultimate goal, Bachman and Hall said, is to be able to administer the rapid test and follow up in-school with PCR tests, which are more accurate but take longer to process and have to be taken to a different location.
The Champaign school district is able to administer PCR tests in-school to symptomatic students and staff. Those tests are taken to Carle to be processed. Champaign does not administer “screener” tests to a wide swath of students, as Mahomet-Seymour is planning to do.
The tests were provided to local health departments by the state, Bachman said, with an emphasis on distributing them to long-term-care facilities and schools.
Mahomet-Seymour had been pursuing some sort of rapid test for months, and after asking health district officials about it, the process of obtaining them was relatively straightforward, Bachman said.
The school district had to apply for a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment waiver, which allows a site to administer testing, and coordinate how such a large amount of tests would be administered.
It had previously looked into the University of Illinois’ saliva test, but the $20-per-test cost was prohibitive, Hall said.
“A huge driver of this rapid test is that it’s free,” Hall said. “We don’t have unlimited funds. All of these costs related to the pandemic have been completely unexpected, and something new constantly comes up. We’re so thankful that we can do this, and the fact that the antigen test was free is a big part of it.”
Mahomet-Seymour has maintained a hybrid learning plan throughout the school year. This development makes Hall even more confident in that plan.
“In-person learning has been very important for us, and every district has to make their own decision about that, so there’s circumstances in other places that dictate going fully remote, and we just haven’t been there yet,” Hall said.
“We’ve decided to add one big feature to our protocols.”