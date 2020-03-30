Sunday Special | Coronavirus and the community, Part II
By now, every corner of our community has been touched by the coronavirus pandemic. As he will until the crisis subsides, Anthony Zilis spent a second week telling 10 stories of those impacted.
THE TEACHER
‘They miss our environment’
Since moving to Champaign to teach second- and third-graders at Montessori School of CU four years ago, Brekke Day has enjoyed and appreciated the interactive teaching and learning styles instilled at Montessori Schools.
Instead of worksheets and activities on computers, her students interact with manipulative tools that students can touch and feel as they learn in a hands-on way. “I think this method is really respectful of children’s needs and is really sensitive to their brains and how children develop and what they need at different stages,” Day said.
Remote learning, though, is not necessarily a strength of this interactive teaching method. So when Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that schools would be closed for at least a few weeks on March 13, Day and co-teacher Jeff Butler had to get creative.
Instead of guiding her students through the day in person with the materials she had at school, Day has figured out how to work with what the students have at home while watching recordings she’s made at home standing in front of her tablet.
In place of the materials used at the school, they’re using objects like coins, dice, cards, clocks and manipulatives that they can print at home.
“They’re kind of choosing the way that they want to practice their skills, which is the way we do it in our classroom anyway, so we’re trying to translate the independence and the self-sufficiency that we teach them in our classroom to at-home learning as well.”
Day has enjoyed seeing the photos her students' parents save to a shared folder of her students learning at home.
But she’s excited for the day she gets to move around the room and interact with her students individually, face to face, whenever that is.
“We can take their interests and really show the interconnectedness of what they’re interested in,” Day said. “Our students are excited to come to school every day, and our students are bummed. They want to come back.
“They miss our environment and they’re excited to learn and do their own research and answer their own questions because we’ve given them the tools to do that.”
THE CENTENARIAN
‘It was really a very nice, beautiful birthday’
The party was set to be a huge one, with friends and family planning trips from across the country to celebrate Lizie Goldwasser’s 100th birthday at Stone Creek in Urbana.
As the date drew closer, though, it became clear that Goldwasser’s party simply wouldn’t be possible with COVID-19 spreading across the country. So instead of a restaurant full of people, her five children drove day and night to spend her birthday at her house.
“We had a beautiful, beautiful family birthday party,” Goldwasser said. “My five children and me and a grandchild and a daughter-in-law. And then, that was very, very nice.”
Her children, aged 57 to 75, “would rather cook than breathe,” she said. So during their time in Urbana, the kitchen was constantly in use as they baked breads, cookies, pies and cake and cooked steaks, pork, fish stew and lamb.
On Saturday afternoon, neighbors came outside her window and, standing six feet apart, played instruments and sang “Happy Birthday,” while they held up signs with the same message.
Then, Goldwasser logged on to a Zoom video call with friends and family from around the country who, had it not been for the pandemic, would have been in the same room as her.
“They all talked to me at the same time, whether they lived in California or New York, and I could see them, and it was really a very nice, beautiful birthday,” she said. “But I don’t think things are very beautiful right now.”
Goldwasser was born at the end of the Spanish Influenza pandemic, which killed millions of people in the United States alone but spared her immediate family.
A century later, she’s riding out the COVID-19 pandemic at home.
“I just have very wonderful neighbors who shop for me,” she said. “Just like anybody else, I was going out but now I’m not going out. ... I think our country and our world is in very, very sad shape, and I don’t know what’s going to happen along with everybody else, except that it’s very sad.”
THE EARLY RISER
‘It’s like a ghost town’
When Phillip Harvey begins his work day as single copy driver for The News-Gazette around 3 a.m., in normal times, he sees a few people still out and about from the previous night.
For the last few weeks, though, the town has become eerily quiet, particularly before the sun comes up.“It’s like a ghost town,” Harvey said. “I don’t even think I see any cars until it’s light. ... I’ve been a witness to these things that I’ve never been able to see before, where they shut down so many things, where they shut down the schools and they shut down the churches.”
Harvey mainly delivers to stores, but lately, he’s filled in for other delivery drivers and gone to more doors. In the last few weeks, he’s seen, people have begun to adjust to the new reality. They’ve learned to socialize safely.
“Now, it seems like people are getting more at ease,” Harvey said. “Now, when I go to people’s doors when I do the messenger part of the job, they’re not as nervous. They may even hold a conversation with me. They’re still keeping their distance to be safe, and I’m glad for that.”
Harvey makes sure to take precautions, as he said he always does, to keep himself healthy. In an unprecedented time when people are searching for both normalcy and news, his job is as important as ever.
“Something a customer told me today is that now they can relax because they got their paper,” Harvey said. “It was later than what it normally would be, but they got their paper, and they can drink their coffee and read their paper.”
THE LIVE MUSIC VENUE
‘We had to change our business model’
Charlie Harris has co-owned Rose Bowl Tavern for just over a year, and in that time the goal for Harris and fellow owners Marten Stromberg and Sam Payne was simple: get people into the bar. They did that by bringing in both local and national country acts and cramming the bar’s schedule.
“Gathering people together is the business model,” Harris said. “There’s nothing else to it. You get people together, they buy your goods, they tip the band. And if those people aren’t showing up, you don’t have work, you don’t have income.”
The Rose Bowl owners had ideas for building an online presence, but they were lost in the day-to-day shuffle.
As it turns out, building an online presence suddenly became the most important task, when bars and restaurants were shut down two weeks ago for fear of the spreading coronavirus. So Harris and his co-owners sprung into action, commissioning Multi-Modal Productions, a company in Urbana that helped put into place a live-streaming setup for concerts.
“When it started to look like it was going to become a real lockdown because of the severity of the pandemic, we were like, ‘OK, we need to jump on some of these ideas,’” Harris said. “In the previous world of a month ago and before, they’re interesting ideas, but we’re new to running a bar and a music venue, so it wasn’t necessarily worth our time.”
Thus far, the venue has live-streamed three shows. The viewer on Facebook allows people to tip, and Harris said the first few shows brought in around the same amount for the band as a live show.
Of course, that doesn’t make up for the revenue the bar has lost. Neither does the small convenience store they now run out of the back window of the building, where Harris said employees are careful to be extremely sanitary with the basic food and drinks they sell.
There’s little to celebrate for businesses like The Rose Bowl at this moment. But as they adjust to the new normal, however long it lasts, the shutdown forced them into an evolution that once seemed far off.
“The interesting thing for us is we knew we had to change what we do,” Harris said. “We had to change our business model, and we really, really hope we can go back to doing what we desire to do, which is run the bar as a live, in-person thing. Simultaneously, everyone has to change how they consume live music and how they interact with a band and how they interact with people.”
THE SMALL BUSINESS OWNER
‘This could be it for us. If I’m going to go out, I might as well do something that’s good’
As he prepared to close his business for multiple weeks after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, Upper Bout Guitar Shop owner Ricky Bright had an idea.
Bright has always done his best to contribute to his community, donating money and guitars to local arts programs, hosting guitar clubs and more. So in a time when people intentionally separate themselves from each other, he wanted to provide something that fostered interconnectivity in a safe way.
So he took two guitars from his shop to Hessel and West Side parks, taking care to pick out glossy guitars that would be easy to clean, along with sanitizing wipes, Lysol and hand sanitizer and a note that began with, “This guitar is for public use as you are out for a walk in these crazy times.”
“People are pretty stressed out, and I know that for me when I get stressed out, what I turn to is playing music,” he said. “It occurred to me that maybe we should put some guitars out for people to play if they’re out walking with their families. It’s really as simple as that. ... The state governed that we have to close our doors as a nonessential business, which is fair, and I want to do my part. But, you know, this could be it for us. If I’m going to go out, I might as well do something that’s good for the people around me.”
The note went on to give cleaning instructions and closed by saying: “Please don’t take it away. We know it is tempting. But you know better. And the pawn shops are closed anyway. We’re putting faith in humanity. Please let this be for everyone.”
Feedback poured in on social media, much of it positive, including videos of people playing it. On his morning runs, Bright checked on the guitars and could see the cleaning wipes in the trash, evidence they had been used.
“Hopefully, it’ll help people feel better in a time when people are not feeling so good,” Bright said. “Or they’re a little frightened or concerned. I don’t know that I had a whole bunch of intentions. I just wanted to do the right thing, and I own a guitar shop, so the only thing I can do is disseminate guitars. That’s all I have. It’s my craft, so I put it out there.”
Positive comments flooded in on social media, but a few admonished Bright’s idea for being unsafe. Eventually, the authorities agreed. Four days after he placed them there, Bright posted on Facebook that he was asked to take the guitars away.
For Bright, the guitars were a way for people to interact and engage with the world around them, outside their homes. They were also a symbol of trust in people, that they would leave the guitars in place for others to use.
The fact that they were still there by the time he had to take them away is telling, he said.
“We live in the best community in this country,” Bright said. “If I can set a $500 guitar open in a park, and it’s still there today, that’s fantastic, man. That speaks volumes about humanity’s response to this thing and what Champaign-Urbana has to offer.”
THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS PROFESSORS
‘We all have to be patient ... engaged ... and have a good sense of humor’
Nicola and Jamelle Sharpe try to teach their University of Illinois classes with excitement and empathy. Nicola walks the aisles and speaks with her hands. Jamelle builds rapport to make his students comfortable talking about ideas they have that they’re unsure about.
When they began formulating a plan for online learning a week ago as the UI ended in-person classes for the semester, they knew their ability to create their typical classroom environment would be impacted. But they didn’t realize how much.
“We’re all there seeing each other’s faces,” Nicola said, “but even then, it’s hard to read that when they’re sitting in front of their computer or tablet or cell phone, I don’t know what part of their non-verbals are related to trying to focus on a screen versus being in a room full of people.”
The Sharpes, though, are searching for ways to replicate their classes, and even improve upon them where possible.
While it’s more difficult to read their students’ non-verbal cues over video conference, it’s easy to group them together. Polling the class can be easier as well.
All the while, they’re sequestered in their home at different times, trying to keep their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old triplet daughters occupied and not always succeeding.
“They seem very interested that mommy is talking and she can be seen on the TV and they see other people,” Nicola said. “They really have challenges with impulse control at this age. Our son thinks he has something to contribute, whereas the triplets just think that this is a fun, silly thing that they should get on camera.”
Personally, the Sharpes are appreciative of what they have. With their children home, they’ve been able to have more meals together and have family movie nights. Their kids have a backyard to play in, unlike many of their friends and colleagues who live in bigger cities, and they’re able to perform their jobs on a high level.
And as people around the world have been forced to do, they’re learning to adjust.
“It’s one of those situations where, you recognize that things are going to be different, but you don’t recognize how different it’s going to be,” Jamelle said. “And then, when you’re in that situation, you have to get creative. Sometimes you have to work harder to get to that place, but this is a time when we all have to be patient, we all have to be engaged, and we all have to have a good amount of good humor to get through this together.”
THE TRAVELING TEACHERS
‘Going to do anything I can to build relationships with those kiddos’
The order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker came an hour after school ended on Friday, March 13, just after kindergarten teacher Angela Roloff and the rest of the teachers at Mahomet’s Middletown Prairie Elementary School had sent their students off for spring break and given their goodbyes for a week.
As it turned out, the break will be much longer after Pritzker called off school.
“We had no idea,” Roloff said. “And so it was a, ‘See you after spring break. Enjoy your time with your family,’ and this kind of sprung up on us, and we didn’t leave with anything other than, ‘See you in a week,’ which made this harder.”
Because of concerns that children could spread COVID-19, the school year may be over, meaning teachers didn’t have a chance to say goodbye in person before sending kids off to the next grade.
Then, a coworker shared a video of teachers from another school parading through town in cars to greet the children who missed them.
Last Saturday, Roloff put out a call to her fellow Middletown Prairie teachers to go out and see their kids.
After planning out a route, Roloff and 33 co-workers lined up their cars and drove slowly through town. After promotions from administrators, teachers and Mahomet police, students lined up at their driveways as their teachers and other workers at the school drove by, honked their horns, played music and shouted their names. Students shouted back, some of them holding signs.
“For me, personally, it was emotional,” Roloff said, “because you wanted to provide that uplifting, positive experience and let them know that you’re there while also knowing there’s a timeline, though it’s not definitive, on when we’ll be back and just letting them know that we’re there for them.”
Roloff and the teachers at her school will move to online learning, which isn’t required for students and can’t include graded work. In any case, Roloff knows it won’t be the same.
“It’s a lot harder to make those connections,” she said. “We’re a family, and that’s what I talk about a lot in my classroom, that we’re a family in here.
“Does this make it a lot harder? Yes. But I’m going to do anything I can to build relationships with those kiddos.”
THE YEARBOOK CLASS
‘How would we do this?’
Before they left for spring break, the Uni High yearbook class set aside two pages near the end of the book for the new reality that had set in. Hand washing and cleanliness was a new emphasis as the school and the country began to grapple with how to deal with the oncoming pandemic.The book was nearly done, but there were details to attend to, including how to chronicle the new reality that would evolve and completely change the world around them over the next few weeks.
“The last two or three days before we left, we met as a group and discussed, ‘How would we do this?’” teacher Joel Beesley said. “Our main focus is to continue as if we were in school and producing and providing the Uni community memories that they can take on from the school year. And, we discussed this time period. ‘Do we make it more than just the two pages from the book that we snuck in at the last minute before we went away?’”
Beesley and his class do more than create the yearbook. They complete various assignments for the school throughout the year, including a booklet for incoming eighth-graders who visit at the end of the year and a video for seniors to be played at graduation.
The end of the year, though, is unlikely to exist, at least in a normal sense.
“We’re working on right now just brainstorming ideas of, if things are canceled, how do we want to do it?’” Beesley said
But the class is determined to keep creating. They meet on Zoom video calls and use the Adobe Creative Suite, which was made free for students with college email addresses. They’re still working to complete the video and the booklet. And the plan still remains for the book to go out the second week of May.
Very little is typical about the way his students are closing out the year, Beesley knows, and plenty has already been lost from their high school experience. But not all has to be lost.
“There’s a lot of question marks with everything going on in the world right now, but we’re trying to be proactive with still creating the memorable document that they know their peers have had in the past,” he said. “And a way to try to keep this senior class together by not missing out on even more things. So, the more we can kind of keep life normal and feel like they are together during this time, the better.”
THE RESTAURANT SERVER
‘Everyone’s a little worried about what’s next’
Katie Legner never intended on being in this position several years after graduating from the University of Glasgow in Scotland with a master’s degree in playwriting.
But here she finds herself, in her sixth year as a server and a bartender at Seven Saints in downtown Champaign, enjoying the camaraderie she’s built with her co-workers but hoping for something different in the coming years.
“There are very few other industries where you go to hell and back with people in terms of, when you have a really busy night and things like that,” she said. “So I’ve met some really amazing people through it. I’ve been in it now a lot longer than I intended to be and it was not my goal to still be in this place, but I’m certainly thankful for it and thankful for the experiences it’s brought me.”
With the shutdown of restaurants and bars due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Legner is now out of work for an undetermined amount of time.
She’s scared, of course, because she’s not bringing in any income. But the time out of work has also inspired her to take on a project she’s thought about for a long time: a podcast interviewing fellow workers in the service industry.
“Everyone’s a little bit scared, and everyone’s a little worried about what’s next, especially because we’re not currently bringing in any income, so it just seemed like something that was really important right now,” she said. “I was thinking about doing it anyway, and I just kind of pushed it forward a little more quickly than I would have because it seemed necessary.”
Her podcast is called, “Faking It,” a nod to the fact that in difficult times, service workers “are faking their way through the day, being nice to people, working magic as much as they can in terms of being able to get tips and make a living,” she said.
Originally, the podcast was supposed to focus on what service workers do outside of their day jobs, with many working as a server or bartender as they pursue another field.
The topic, though, has shifted. After speaking with a friend and fellow server on the first episode, Legner and co-host Jess Johnston will speak with a NICU nurse on the next episode.
In a tough time, Legner is finding solace in her new hobby.
“I am usually a really social person,” she said. “It kind of comes with the territory when you work with people all the time. I think, especially being able to produce this podcast, (the last few weeks) have been really good for me. They’ve allowed me to refocus. But of course, they’ve been scary as well.
“I applied for unemployment. I am not bringing in any money right now. I’m just kind of trying to balance how I feel about it.”
THE DIRECTOR OF KRANNERT
‘This is a real loss’
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Director Mike Ross thrives on human interaction.
Whether he’s interacting with coworkers during the day or performers and audience members in the evening, his life is full of art and conversation and face-to-face conversation.
For the last two weeks, though, Krannert Center has gone silent. The four theaters he oversees have gone silent, along with Stage Five and the coffee shop in the lobby.
“I think I’m still in the midst of processing that loss,” Ross said. “And this is a real loss.”
Of course, Ross realizes the human impact of the pandemic is the most profound. It’s why he’s been sequestered in his home for weeks as he calls artists, managers and coworkers, both to reassure them and to try to formulate a way he can help.Livelihoods of these artists, including many local performers, are at stake right now.
“I’m on the phone daily with all of our artists manager colleagues and, in some cases artists directly, and assuring them that we’re doing everything that we can to help them weather this storm. This is a pretty serious one There are livelihoods that have come under enormous threat.”
Ross and his staff are doing their best to support the artists, promoting their remote performances and telling the public about their circumstances. They’re doing their best to rebook them when possible next year, although the calendar is mostly set.
All the while, he’s trying to make sure Krannert is supported. The center asked patrons to consider not asking for refunds on tickets for events that won’t happen. Donations have also come in that have helped maintain its viability, though the lost revenue in the dark theaters will not be completely recovered.
As he sits at home, maintaining relationships with colleagues, artists and coworkers over the phone and video calls, he’s left thinking about what’s lost for the time being and what will be recovered and appreciated.
“When you look for, ‘What is the opportunity? What is the silver lining? What’s the good that can come out of all of this?’ I think, for me and for many people, it’s being reminded of how important and valuable to us individually and collectively these experiences can be,” he said.
“And when we do come out on the other side of this, I hope that it will have led us to being more vigilant and more aware of the fragility of things and the uncertainty of things, and to be more prepared to cope better with the unknowns of the future.”
