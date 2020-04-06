Sunday Special | Coronavirus and the community, Part III
By now, every corner of our community has been touched by the coronavirus pandemic. As he will until the crisis subsides, Anthony Zilis spent a third week telling 10 stories of those impacted.
THE PRINCIPAL
'Trying to provide that (stability) from afar is a challenge'
Principal Chad Benedict looked up from his desk in his office in a mostly empty Mahomet-Seymour High School and saw something that gave him goosebumps.
Normally, he wouldn’t have thought twice about what he saw. But in the parking lot was a car with a parent and a student, who was learning to drive.
“That’s what it should be,” Benedict said. “We’re adjusting, the parent was taking control, making the most of the situation, and still brought the student to school to practice backing up into parking spots and pulling forward, things of that nature. It was fun to watch.”
Benedict has walked the halls of an empty school before, when he was the Bulldogs’ head basketball coach, a position he left two years ago. Over winter break, the school would be completely dark as he made copies and turned on the lights in an empty gym.
But this is different. Now, it’s a little eerie.
“Then, you just kind of expected it,” he said. “Now, it’s just a completely different feeling.”
Benedict, though, is hard at work as he tries to navigate an unprecedented situation. He’ll typically get in around 6:30 a.m., entering a nearly empty building along with a few administrators and custodians, who are busy at work disinfecting the school. Some days, he’ll work well into the evening as the school tries to prepare for remote learning days, which start on Thursday for Mahomet-Seymour students.
Benedict admits he’s worried about some students who rely on school for various reasons.
“Sometimes, kids come to school and this is their stability,” Benedict said. “Maybe they don’t have the best situation, and the school is their rock a little bit. Trying to provide that from afar is a challenge, and we’re trying to put some resources in place. But that’s just a different piece of the puzzle for us right now.”
At the same time, he’s been encouraged by what he’s heard from students. One reached out to administration and volunteered to put on a Mahomet version of Ted Talks, where students tell inspiring or thought-provoking stories. Another wanted to put on a virtual spirit week.
He’s also constantly in touch with teachers who are figuring out how to curate their classes for online learning.
“There’s been some long days,” he said, “but you don’t feel like you’re in it alone. It’s encouraging to be a part of.”
THE HOMELESS
‘All they really have right now is each other’
Lee Wilson’s normal days in the pre-pandemic world consisted of trying to find a place that will simply allow him inside.
Most days, that meant heading to the library, where he loved to sit back, read, look at his phone and think about what he can do to turn his life around. The rest of the day, he’d spend at the bus terminal or simply finding a location where he can mind his own business before heading to C-U at Home’s shelter at night, where he stayed this winter.
That way of life ended two weeks ago, when libraries, restaurants and businesses closed with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
“It’s been hell the last few weeks,” Wilson said. “There’s really nothing to do.”
The stay-at-home order doesn’t apply to Wilson and the people who for the last weeks have frequented C-U at Home’s shelter. He doesn’t have a home to return to, or a place to sequester himself.
That means people like Wilson, who suffers from a wide variety of physical and mental health problems, have to find a new way of going about their everyday life while extra strain is put on the organizations that exist to help them.
C-U at Home has moved its shelter to Douglass Center, where it’s fit as many as 60 people while maintaining proper social distance. It’s also extended hours at the Phoenix Drop-in Center, which are normally open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m., offering a place for the homeless to do laundry, take showers, receive help with various tasks like procuring IDs, and simply hang out and relax. Now, those hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
“Basically, we’re trying to keep people comforted, because they have nowhere else to go right now,” C-U at Home housing and outreach coordinator Steven Harper said. “It’s almost like they’re getting cabin fever having to hang out in our place all day, every day.
“For the most part, though, we’re doing a good job of handling them and trying to calm them down, so our biggest outreach right now is just calming people down and giving them a good place to come.”
The small group of employees and volunteers at C-U at Home are stretched thin, although Harper said people who utilize their services, like Wilson, have been happy to help with sanitizing areas and staying clean themselves.
“I don’t mind doing that,” Wilson said. “These are beautiful people. I love them to death.”
But maintaining an environment where people stay at least six feet apart from each other has been difficult.
“They’re being safe as far as wiping stuff and cleaning stuff,” Harper said. “It’s just the social distancing — all they really have right now is each other. They’re used to leaning on each other and being close to each other. When that’s all they have, it’s hard to tell people to stay away from each other. Some people listen, but some people get upset.”
The difficulties expand beyond social distancing. The organization also helps people dig themselves out of homelessness, including finding them detox and recovery centers. Harper said workers tried to call 12 to 15 treatment centers to help one man, and they weren’t able to find him a place.
“That’s something that’s really hard,” Harper said. “When somebody wants to make a change, you want to capitalize on that moment and try and get them help right then and there. And there’s been a couple of instances where we have not been able to find that help.”
But Harper and Executive Director Rob Dalhaus maintain that they’ll continue to provide what’s needed for the homeless in Champaign-Urbana and try to mitigate risk in whatever way possible. They’ve spaced out beds, cordoned off an area to separate people from the front desk, and if anyone shows symptoms, they take their temperature and take them to a sequestered place.
“I don’t want the community during this time to have this concern or this guilt about folks on the street not being cared for. I want to reassure people that the most vulnerable people are being cared for, that there is a place that they can come, that there are resources available that we’re working to make sure we have access to.
“We have people in the community that have huge hearts and want to make sure that others in the community that are less fortunate are taken care of. And so I just don’t want anybody to have any concern, confusion or guilt that they’re not doing enough.”
If people do want to help, Dalhaus said pre-packed snacks and financial donations would be appreciated.
For people like Wilson, who is homeless and vulnerable from a health perspective, simply weathering the next several weeks and making it through will be difficult. So he’s doing his best to stay aware and healthy and keep his distance as much as he can.
“Half the time, it’s like a ghost town, especially on Green Street. It’s usually packed down there,” Wilson said. “It’s not like that now. But for the most part, we try to maintain a focus and abide by the rules and regulations here, some of us anyhow.
“For me, I try to stay outside as much as possible. I try to stay away from people as much as possible, because I’ve got a lot of health problems. I do everything I can to protect myself, but I don’t worry.”
THE RESTAURATEUR
‘Things are not good’
More than ever, Hickory River Smokehouse owner Mike Madigan is thankful his restaurant has a drive-thru.
But even though he hasn’t had to set up any new curbside service like other restaurants, his sales are still only 40 percent of what they were, and he’s had to temporarily lay off employees. Morale, he knew, was dropping, both in his restaurant and others in the community.
“Things are not good,” he said. “I was trying to think of a way to motivate the employees and keep them upbeat by treating them to something other than the free meals I give them here at the restaurant, and I started thinking of friends in the business.”
So Madigan decided he’d help both causes at once. Each day for the last few weeks, he’s ordered from a different local restaurant, starting with his close friends at Bunny’s Tavern and Piato Cafe and branching out to Bangkok Thai, Manzella’s, Destihl, Farren’s, Rosati’s and more.
Each time, he brings back lunch and dinner for the 10 to 12 workers who are manning the restaurant that day.
“These are folks, first of all, that I know and like and that I know are really struggling,” said Madigan, who’s paying out of pocket for the food. “That was my motivation, and it’s really fun to go around and order food from people I already know and a few that I just met. Hopefully, it brightens everybody’s day a little bit. “
While he thinks the stimulus package should help restaurants stay in business, Madigan is still worried for his friends.
That’s why he’s doing his part to support them and remind people that they can still order from their favorite eateries, all while giving his employees a boost to their day.
“I really fear that there will be a lot of small businesses that do not recover from this,” he said.
“I think in order to maintain the huge diversity of restaurants we have in this community, it’s really essential right now.”
THE CATHOLIC PRIEST
‘I will say this experience, it’s kind of extraordinary ... calling for greater creativity to bring that mercy to the streets
The cars lined up half an hour early at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church for an unconventional kind of drive-thru.
Maintaining a distance of at least six feet, ushers shuttled cars toward Monsignor Stanley Deptula and the rest of the priests at his church as the fathers looked straight forward, taking care not to notice who was in the vehicle next to them.
Then, the misdeeds spilled out, parishioners cleansing themselves of sin in the sacrament of confession. All without leaving their car.
“I have been a priest for about 24 years now, and I have always enjoyed allowing people to know how much God loves them and forgives them, whatever they’ve done,” Deptula said. “But I will say this experience, it’s kind of extraordinary.
“Going to these greater depths, calling for greater creativity to bring that mercy to the streets, to bring that mercy out into the world has just deepened my love for going to confession.”
After St. Matthew church closed on March 21 on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order, Deptula saw the idea for a drive-up confessional on an online discussion board for priests from a parish in western Illinois.
With its large parking lot adjacent to the church’s elementary school, the space was perfect for the stream of cars. And people were certainly eager to cleanse themselves. While he made a point not to count cars, Deptula said all three priests were busy for nearly two-and-a-half hours.
Deptula, though, wasn’t surprised.
“There’s no greater feeling,” he said. “There’s no feeling like that to know infallibly that your sins were forgiven, and that you’re right with your brothers and sisters and that you’re right with the Lord.
“And it is hard for people who aren’t Catholic, who don’t have that experience (to understand). I recommend it if you’re not Catholic, come give us a try someday. You don’t know what you’re missing.”
Of course, one key aspect of holding a confession in this fashion was difficult to overcome. Confession, if the parishioner so chooses, is supposed to be incognito.
“While it may not be quite as anonymous, we priests are not trying to look. It’s a grace not to remember what people say in confession, and it’s a grace not to care,” Deptula said. “They are sinners trying to become saints. And that’s all that really matters.
“We instructed them that if they were at all worried, they could keep the confessions what we called ‘generic.’
“They don’t need to get into the details, they just need to name their sins, which is not even really a bad spiritual process.”
Deptula said he plans on ramping up confessions during Holy Week this week and possibly even hold eucharistic devotions on Sunday, which, Catholics believe, literally bring Jesus to their location.
Of course, the church is limited in this setup, leaving Deptula hoping for sunshine.
“First we’re going to pray for a miraculous cure, and then we’re going to pray for good weather,” Deptula said. “If everyone stays in their cars, we can, rather carefully, bring our Lord ... to our parking lot.”
THE MINOR LEAGUER
‘Getting his swings in, trying to stay in shape’
Rick Aeilts and his wife, Susie, planned on being in Arizona right now, soaking up the sun while watching a seminal moment in the life of their son, former Champaign Central star Joe Aeilts, as he embarked on his first spring training with the Colorado Rockies organization.
Instead, Rick and Joe are back home in Champaign, trying to seek out batting cages when they can find one that isn’t occupied.
“There are cages where, if you know where to look and you’re lucky and there’s nobody in them, you can just go in there and get your swings in,” Rick said. “He’s home and he’s doing as much as he can. But with the gyms being shut down and social distancing, it’s limited him to what he can do. But he’s getting his swings in, staying in shape, doing his own workouts and waiting for this thing to ease up.”
Before this winter, it had been awhile since Rick was his son’s exclusive batting practice pitcher. During his three seasons at Illinois State, which he capped off by being named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year as a junior last season, Joe spent his summers playing in various leagues away from home.
This offseason, though, Rick and Joe worked together before Joe shipped off to Scottsdale, Ariz., for minor league camp, which was suspended in early March.
While it’s an exciting proposition, the life of a minor league baseball player, who could be playing in various cities for different teams in a given year, doesn’t lend much time to seeing the family.
It certainly isn’t preferable, but like families around the country, the Aeiltses are enjoying time together they otherwise wouldn’t have.
“If there’s an upside, it’s fun to spend that time with him,” Rick said. “Because at this point, I would be looking at not really being able to spend some time with him until September.
“It is nice to have both of the kids home and enjoy their company.”
THE SMALL-BUSINESS OWNER
‘We’re all in this together’
When all of the grocery stores run out of toilet paper, one store will still provide it, one roll at a time. While it is two-ply, there is a drawback.
“It is an off-brand,” Dan Moisson said. “Not by choice. I only had one choice.”
Also, the customer has to buy a computer.
As a clever play on the hysteric run on toilet paper amidst very real, understandable concern about the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees of Simplified Computers on S. Neil St., decided they’d print off large signs and hang them in the windows offering a free roll of toilet paper with every computer.
“It was just something that we were kind of joking about, how valuable toilet paper has become. Everyone is so stressed that we thought we could just kind of give a smile to everyone driving by. But we actually are doing it while supplies last. It’s kind of funny, but trying to, not make light of the situation, but make everybody smile.”
Like the grocery stores that are running out of name-brand toilet paper, business at Simplified Computers, which sells computers and offers computer-related services, hasn’t seen a downturn. They’re able to fix IT-related issues remotely, and Moisson said more people are buying laptops to work from home and make Skype calls, both of which are more prevalent than ever.
“I think what we’re showing is that business can go on,” Moissen said. “You can get tasks done remotely in most places. There are additional challenges having (workers) not be (at the office). But at the same time, we’ve found ways to work on some of them with people not here.”
While days are inarguably dark, Moissen and his staff thought it would be helpful to bring a chuckle to people driving by.
“Everyone’s stressed and tense,” he said, “and we thought it was a ‘we’re all in this together’ type of thing.”
THE TV NEWS JOURNALISTS
‘I can tell my parents it was worth it to play video games’
When he pieced together his high-powered computer, complete with a professional-grade microphone, WCIA reporter Andy Olson had no idea his gaming obsession would cross paths with his broadcasting career.
But recently, the gaming machine has come in handy for his day job.
Like TV reporters around the country, Olson has had to resort to online interviews. His gaming machine has fit the bill nicely.
“Instead of using my computer for games, I use it to power my video-editing software,” he said. “Instead of using the mic that I have to talk to teammates, I use it to voice over packages that will air on TV. In this kind of aspect, I can tell my parents it was worth it to play video games, because now it’ll help me with my actual job.”
Less than a year out of college, Olson now finds himself in a position where he’s giving his colleagues a few pointers about how best to record their interviews.
Of course, not all the reporting and anchoring is done remotely. Reporters and camera operators, of course, still need to procure shots in the field, and anchors rotate on a week-to-week basis.
While she was at home last week, anchor Jennifer Roscoe conducted interviews over Facebook Live. While they didn’t air on TV, Roscoe is learning they can be more interactive as viewers ask questions of the subjects as the interview is ongoing.
They’re also giving new meanings to the term “technical difficulties.”
“At one point, my iPad, which was being held up by an address labeler, fell over, hit my laptop, which crashed my laptop, so I lost the interview,” she said. “But then as I continued the Facebook Live, I got the person on the phone and held the phone up to the laptop. So, thankfully people are very forgiving.
“You just get back to the basics of what you’re doing instead of all of the bells and whistles: the basic journalism practice of finding someone with something to say and getting their information, through audio or video, and getting them on camera some way.”
The absence of in-person interaction has its challenges, of course. For one, the reporter has little control of how the subject sets up his or her camera.
But nowadays, Olson said, most people are tech-savvy enough to create a decent shot.
And for a young reporter like Olson, it’s a time he can put a different skill set to use.
“It was kind of fun to think of a challenge of, ‘How am I going to record this interview?’” he said. “You don’t often think about, ‘On my home computer, how am I going to record this to go to air?’ So that challenge, I think, was a little bit fun for me, because you get to break away from the norms of TV a little bit.
“And also, you have to hold yourself to a high bar. And I think we’ve successfully done that so far.”
THE POLICE OFFICER
‘We’ve been extra careful’
Sergeant Cory Koker and his co-workers at the Urbana Police Department will still show up for 9-1-1 emergency calls amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but before they get there, the caller may be asked an extra question or two.
“METCAD, who oversees the calls that we go to, asks if they have any flu-like symptoms,” Koker said. “That way, we can be prepared when we show up to change on the fly a little bit with regards to how we go about that typical call for service.”
Koker has seen the stats from New York City, where 15 percent of one department’s officers were out sick mid-week. As a job where interaction is, at times, crucial, police officers are taking extra precautions, like leaving their equipment at work, sanitizing cars, having conversations outside instead of going into buildings when they’re out on calls, or resolving calls remotely.
“It’s been, not so much on edge or anything like that, but we’ve been extra careful as a team of officers,” Koker said. “We clean our squad cars regularly. We’re keeping distance and just look after each other and the citizens we help out.”
Luckily, Koker said, he’s seen the streets empty in the days leading up to the stay-a-home order and since, at least for the most part.
“Leading up to the order, it had started to decline, but obviously we’re still staffing the street as we normally would,” he said. “We’ve just changed up some of the basic calls for service. If it’s a very minor incident, we’ll call someone as opposed to going face to face.
“Obviously, if it’s a 9-1-1 emergency situation and someone calls us, we would show up. It’s been interesting, I would say. I would say everyone, including everyone in society, has done a good job of hunkering down at home.
“We still have been issuing citations and taking people to jail when it’s warranted. But a lot of times, it’s just a case-by-case basis when we do.”
THE NONPROFIT AGENCY
‘It’s a systemic problem in the country’
The pain for Americans who lose their jobs in the midst of an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will be quelled, at least for a time, by stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits.
But a significant segment of the population who are feeling that pain won’t receive those benefits: undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers.
“They’re not eligible for the assistance,” CU FAIR’s Ben Mueller said. “It’s a systemic problem in the country, and it filters down to local communities. It’s difficult for these persons, who are either asylum seekers or have been here, are undocumented and are contributing to our economy, doing a lot of work, being good citizens, these immigrants help out in our organization as well, but the system that’s set up here is difficult for these populations.”
So CU FAIR, which stands for Champaign-Urbana Friends and Allies of Immigrants and Refugees, is doing what it can to help the people that have been overlooked.
The group was formed during the Syrian refugee crisis and has since helped immigrants with a free store, legal aid and other amenities. It is working with the Champaign and Urbana school districts and PTAs to find families who need food and hygienic supplies and delivering them.
Last week, Mueller said, the group delivered food to 100 immigrant parents and families. They’re hoping to expand that number in the coming weeks.
“Food insecurity has been a big problem here for some time,” Mueller said. “And of course, this has exacerbated the situation, because these families are losing work, or they’re not able to go to work, and the immigrants, unfortunately, are somewhat at the bottom of the totem pole in terms of assistance that’s available through federal, state and local assistance programs.”
THE MUSICIAN
‘They don’t want to go without the lessons’
Ryan Groff knew practicing in his basement with his band, Elsinore, and holding music lessons in his home simply wouldn’t be possible when he had his first child in 2012.
So in his backyard, he built a studio, where he teaches acoustic and electric guitar, voice, beginner to intermediate piano/keyboards, ukulele, bass guitar, music theory, songwriting, and recording, engineering and production.
“It’s been really great to develop into this space where I can work with almost anybody on almost anything they want to work on on the musical front,” he said.
Over the years, he’s built up a business with as many half-hour lessons as he could tolerate while keeping up a schedule of live performances and album releases. That tally of weekly lessons hit 64 before the CDC released its social distancing recommendations.
And before the stay-at-home order took effect two weeks ago, he decided to take his lessons online.
“Thankfully, more than half of my people have decided that they’re totally game, that they wanted to try it out and they don’t want to go without the lessons,” he said.
Like everyone else on the music scene, Groff and his band have had to put live shows on hold, although after they released their album, Groff said he was having a hard time coordinating shows this spring.
While he’s concerned for his friends who earn a bulk of their living playing live shows, he’s optimistic that, when this is all over, the local music scene will bounce back.
“I think that people are just going to be so relieved to be out of the house and out of self-quarantine that we’re all just going to simultaneously rejoice to be out of the house,” he said. “I’m hoping this will help Champaign-Urbana spring out of the quarantine and for the scene to all of a sudden be even better than it was previously.
“I really hope that for everyone, everywhere, it ends up being a springboard. I think everyone’s going to be so ready to be out of the house and take in as much arts and culture as they can.”