Sunday Special | Coronavirus and the community, Part V
By now, every corner of our community has been touched by the coronavirus pandemic. As he will until the crisis subsides, Anthony Zilis spent a fifth week telling the stories of those affected.
The ‘A’ student
‘We now have to take that jump ahead without ending high school’
Reece Jacobson knows he’s a bit irregular in this opinion among kids his age, but the Champaign Central senior likes school in almost every way.
Of course, he enjoys the social life and the three sports he plays — soccer, basketball and track. But he also loves his classes, like AP Spanish, physics and calculus. He’s even more interested in chemistry, which is why he’ll study chemical engineering next year at either Illinois or Ohio State, the final two schools on his list.
“It was definitely an obstacle to try to get stuff done with all of those classes every day, but the content was interesting,” he said. “I enjoyed those classes most of the time, and on the bright side, getting to see your friends along with that is a good thing.
“Obviously, most people don’t feel the same as I do about school. A lot of people don’t like the work and such, but I find it enjoyable sometimes. It’s a good way to occupy your time.”
Jacobson squeezed every ounce out of his high school experience, until it ended suddenly before spring break. Prom and graduation won’t happen, at least in their normal form. He won’t have a chanceto return to the state track meet after qualifying last year in his first year participating in the sport. He won’t get to plan a graduation party with his friends, which was already in the works.
“These last few weeks, this last month of school, it was going to give us the closure of high school,” Jacobson said. “Now, with the possibility of having to transition from high school to working, college, without that closure of graduation and such, it feels like it’s a little sped up. The process is taken away in a sense, that we now have to take that jump ahead without ending high school.
“It’s changed pretty quick, so switching the focus on what I need to do every day is kind of difficult, so it’s definitely something I need to adjust to.”
At home, Jacobson has tried to keep a routine, waking up in the morning to do schoolwork. He’s studying for a few AP tests to get a jumpstart on college credit. He’s working in a full house, though, with an older and a younger brother along with his mother, whose job at a hair salon was deemed non-essential. He bickers with his siblings, of course, but the current situation has also allowed them to spend more quality time together. They play driveway basketball, jump on the trampoline, and talk about what college will be like.
“It’s good in the sense that I’m definitely becoming closer with them,” he said.
Jacobson is an extrovert, so he keeps in touch with friends over social media. Occasionally, he goes for a run with a friend while keeping several feet of distance from one another.
His social nature is one of the reasons he was excited about college in the fall. The likelihood that he’ll actually get to meet new people, though, isn’t certain.
“My hope is that it’s not online classes,” he said. “One of the biggest things for me was getting to meet new people. I love the people I’ve been around for four years, but I think stepping into a whole new environment, it was going to be interesting. I didn’t know what to expect, and that was the best part about that. I knew I was going to experience new things.”
Jacobson was ready to close out one chapter of his life before going out and experiencing a new one. For now, though, he’s left to stay inside, only experiencing the outside world through a computer as he waits to find out when his exciting future will begin.
The home-schooled family
‘Seize all the opportunities’
Lesen Schideman was more prepared than most parents for the statewide school shutdown.
In a way, it was actually a return to normalcy for her two daughters, senior Katrina and sophomore Anneliese, who attend Champaign Central. Until high school, they were home-schooled, much like their older brother Luke, who is now a sophomore at University of Illinois, and their sixth-grade brother, Peter, who is in the midst of home-schooling.
“Even though things have changed for (home-school families) also, the basics of their kids’ education are just carrying on,” said Schideman, a former public-school teacher in Chicago.
Like all families, there are differences from everyday life. After-school activities, including sports, drama and dance, have been canceled or moved online. Parts of their day that involved interaction with the outside world have also changed.
But years of home-schooling have taught Schideman to engage with her kids on their level through their interests.
For instance, one of her daughters became fascinated with creating Rube Goldberg machines in elementary school. So they spent hours building the complex devices that are meant to complete simple tasks.
Last year, she took her younger two children on a backpacking trip to Europe, seeing the art and history they were studying up close. They also have more traditional aspects to their schooling, including participating in co-ops with other home-schooled students.
“It gave us time to accomplish goals that, if you’re in school all day, we wouldn’t be able to accomplish,” Schideman said. “All the things that every busy family wishes they had more time to do, there’s a little more flexibility in your schedule to do it.”
Of course, Schideman sees the benefits to both home and public schools. That’s why her kids have or will all eventually shift to public school, which she said wasn’t inevitable but makes sense for each individual kid.
They were able to take advantage of advanced and dual-credit classes, sports teams and the diverse student body that Champaign Central offers.
Now, though, almost all parents in Illinois suddenly have their kids in their house all day, where they’re expected to participate in learning activities provided by their schools.
It’s a scary and difficult proposition for some, especially those who are occupied by their day jobs. But Schideman wants to encourage parents to look at it in a different way.
It’s a chance to engage with their kids’ interests in a different way, whether that means having them cook a meal or study a special interest or create a Rube Goldberg machine.“I’ve been thinking about all of the parents who have become home-school parents, even if that wasn’t their choice,” Schideman said, “and I just think that it’s a hard thing and an opportunity at the same time. It just depends on your family, your child and the resources that you have.
“I just encourage families to seize all of the opportunities that they have, and then when things are back to normal, you’ll have that.”
The grounded pilot
‘I don’t have any trips coming up’
When you fly a plane nearly every day, like Bill Giannetti does, the world seems small. One day, the corporate pilot finds himself in New York. The next, Miami. A few days after that, a flight to Hawaii or Europe might be in store.
Each time he flies home from Florida, he knows Atlanta is an hour from home. Nashville is half of that.
“You start to think of travel in jet airplane speed,” said Giannetti, who is the president of Flightstar at Willard Airport. “I’ve taken some long driving trips in my time, and it’s like, ‘Wow, I could cover this in less than an hour but it’s going to take me seven hours to drive.’”
Lately, the world has seemed a bit larger to Giannetti. Even though the stay-at-home order exempts pilots, he hasn’t flown in six weeks.
Normally, Flightstar pilots would be flying the Illinois athletic teams to their NCAA tournament appearances and other clients would fly to meetings across the continent.
While it’s not quite the same as commercial flights, where large planes are occupied by just a few passengers, only a few corporate jets have taken off from Willard in the last month.
It has Giannetti itching to get back in the air.
“This is the first time in my life I don’t have a bunch of places where it’s like, ‘I’m going here and then two days later I’m going here,’” he said. “None of that’s on the schedule, so it’s like, ‘This is really weird.’ It’s the only time in my career as a pilot where I don’t have any trips coming up.’”
With corporate flights down about 70 percent, most of the work for Giannetti’s company comes on the maintenance end. Flightstar is well-positioned financially to weather the storm, he said, even though the current situation is like nothing else the airline industry has seen during his 40 years in the business.
“Even 9/11, which grounded aviation for a while, everybody kind of knew what that was, and it went downhill huge and then it came right back up,” he said. “It took awhile for the airline travel to come back up because there were airline restrictions, but this is a pretty cataclysmic economic event nationwide that’s affecting everybody.”
Recently, Giannetti went to Wichita, Kan., for simulator-based training along with another pilot. Suddenly, the space between Illinois and Kansas seemed much more vast than it normally does. In about the time it would’ve taken to make a transatlantic flight, they finally made it.
“It’s about an eight-hour drive,” he said. “In the Learjet, it’s about an hour and 10 minutes. It’s like, ‘Wow, it takes a long time driving.’”
The band director
‘What do we do if we don’t have a marching season?’
Marching Illini Director Barry Houser never thought he’d spend time in his home watching prospective band members clap, pretending as if they have cymbals in their hands, on his computer or future members of the guard miming as if they were waving a flag.
But in the midst of the stay-at-home order, that’s exactly what some auditions for this fall’s marching band consist of.
“Some of the things that we’re asking our students to do, they may not even have the equipment for,” Houser said. “For the drumline, do they have bass drums and snare drums and cymbals at home? No. Those are the things that we supply or the high schools supply.
“For the guard, do they have the flag to spin? Most of them do not. For the Illinettes, most of them are going to audition on a dance floor. What house has that much space to do something like that?”
Like most other University of Illinois employees, Houser has spent the last month working from home, holding his classes online and for the first time in his 10th year at Illinois, allowing prospective band members to submit their auditions remotely.
Thus far, drumline and Illinette auditions have been completed. Initially, Houser was worried that he’d have a smaller pool to choose from. Thus far, that hasn’t proved to be the case. Seventy students auditioned for the drumline, about 20 more than a typical year.
“There’s probably something to be said for, sometimes the face-to-face auditions scare people away,” Houser said. “That’s probably a bad term to use, because we don’t want people to be scared, but it can be intimidating, it makes people anxious. You can put the ultimate audition together in a video. It takes a lot of work, but you can continue to record and delete until it’s something that you like, and I think that’s something that people are taking advantage of. I hope that works to our advantage and to our students’ advantage.”
Normally, Houser and his staff have a strict system.
“Based on socioeconomic situations, based on mental well-being, their health, I think we have to look at these drastically different because many students are just trying to get by. They’re trying to figure out how to live, they’re trying to be safe, they’re trying to take care of family members, and that’s something to throw in the mix that, ‘Oh, you know, the backdrop of your video isn’t very good,’ or, ‘You don’t have enough room to do this dance move so, no, you’re not going to make it.”
Of course, choosing the band is one thing. Actually playing this fall in front of a packed stadium on Saturdays is entirely another.
Like athletic coaches across the country, Houser isn’t sure he’s ever going to see the band that he chooses in action.
In a group steeped in traditions that are littered throughout practices and games, big and little, a lost season would have long-lasting effects.
“I’m going to have to think, ‘What do we do if we don’t have a marching season?’” Houser said. “‘How do we keep them engaged?’ My worst fear is that if we go through the fall without having the marching season, or however that’s different from what we’re accustomed to, if we crank back up in 2021, we are now training two different classes to learn institutional knowledge that is passed down every year.
“So half the band is learning what we typically pass on each year. That can be detrimental to tradition and how we move things forward. It’s not impossible, but it will have a drastic impact on who we are, what we do, and how we move forward.”
The children’s home
‘They’re actually getting a lot of work done’
At Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana, the fallout from the statewide school shutdown was especially unpredictable.
The residents at the home suffer from a wide range of issues, including emotional and behavioral difficulties along with autism spectrum disorders. How they would react to their day-to-day lives being completely upended was nerve-wracking for the staff.
“Typically with kids with behavior disorders, we want to keep a lot of routine and a lot of structure,” teacher Kat Brown said, “because the downtime is the time when we see a lot more behaviors, so we want to make sure that the day is packed and they have enough structure and activities so that they don’t have a lot of downtime.
“And the issue with not having school is, that’s eight full hours that you have to fill.”
The difficult situation, though, opened up the staff to new ideas about how to engage their students, who all live in one of Cunningham’s three residential units or two houses.
Instead of sitting in a classroom all day, the students are free to complete their assignments in a variety of locations in their living space. The extra freedom and flexibility produced unexpected results.
“A lot of our kids struggle in academics anyway, so it’s hard for them to complete work,” Brown said. “But I have seen students complete work that they don’t even complete at school because they’ve had residential staff that’s there with them that’s a little more flexible.
“They can pick the day that they can do it. They don’t have to do it right in the morning or during reading class, because there is no reading class. They can choose their time of day, they can choose where they’re sitting, what kind of staff they want to work with, and they’re actually getting a lot of work done, which has been really surprising.”
When their school work is done, the staff at Cunningham put together themed days, like wacky-hair day, pajama day, Disney day and safari day. They have Musical Mondays, when they’re all invited to perform a song, and they have a theme day where they experience food and culture from around the world.
“It’s been really cool,” said Amy Skillings, the home’s Night Milieu Coordinator, “because we’re a treatment facility, and the pandemic has really given us time to experience them more in just the kid aspect.”
Instead of simply caring for their residents’ direct needs, the fallout from the pandemic has forced the staff to look even more into how to keep the kids engaged.
And it may have lasting effects.
“I think it’s important that we look at our kids holistically and recognize that they have deficits and challenges, but at the end of the day, they’re still kids,” Skillings said, “and the most important component to reaching our kids and impacting them is the relationship that you have with them, and that’s something that our staff truly excel at.”
The unexpected graduate
‘I knew this was my last chance’
Raven Taylor was lost at Champaign Central, swallowed up by the big school and the large courseload.
For a time, Taylor wasn’t sure she would graduate, much less go to college. That was before she enrolled at Novak Academy, Unit 4’s alternative school, where Taylor was able to take a few classes at a time for multiple hours each day.
“I wasn’t showing my best" at Central, she said. “I would do enough to get by. But once I got to Novak, I was pretty focused. My principal, (Danielle) Cook, talked to me, and I knew this was my last chance. When I got in here, all the staff, any time I needed help, they would help. Any time I had any question, they would answer it.”
For instance, at Central, Taylor said she hated science. She didn’t understand or process the material. But at Novak, her science class was two hours. She was able to ask questions when she needed, and the subject matter began to make sense.
That was the case even when schools were closed. With graduation set for April 3, Taylor was hard at work from home.
“At first it was pretty hard, because you’re not normally used to working at home,” she said. “My math teacher would have to send me videos. I would have to email her so she could help me.”
For a student like Taylor, graduation is incredibly meaningful because it wasn’t always a given. At Novak, the tradition is for the graduates to walk the halls of the school in their caps and gowns.
That probably won’t happen this year with schools now closed for 2019-20.
“My principal called me and told me that I was done, and I was very happy and excited because I had been counting off the days,” she said. “I was also sad because I couldn’t celebrate in the school with everything that’s going on. It was a bittersweet moment.”
This likely won’t be the last graduation she’s a part of, though. She plans on heading to Parkland in the fall.
“When I was at Central, I was so lost,” she said. “I didn’t even know I was going to graduate. Me talking about going to college wasn’t even in the question at the time.”
Like her mother and sister-in-law, she wants to become a nurse, something she didn’t think was possible a year ago. She’s seen how the pandemic has put stress on the nurses in her life, but she’s also inspired by the good they’re doing.
“I feel like there can never be enough nurses and doctors,” she said. “This shows that we need more. This is hard stuff, and everyone’s trying to figure out what’s going on. I know on their part, it is really hard. This has motivated me more that I need to help.”
The Paralympian
‘It’s not the way I want to end my career’
Steve Serio didn’t have his normal outlets to vent when the depressing news came.
Gyms were closed, hoops were tied shut. The Illinois alum was alone in his Brooklyn condo, constantly reminded of the sickness and death that ravaged the city he’s called home for most of his life. He’s connected to dozens of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and dozens more who are certain they caught it but were never tested.
In March, the Illini alum and Team USA captain received word that the Tokyo Paralympics, which were supposed to be his sendoff into retirement, were postponed for another year.
“I actually went through a little bit of a grieving process,” Serio said. “The first few weeks after the Games were postponed, I was really down, I lacked motivation, I was really in an unhappy place for me personally.”
The life of a professional athlete is a grueling one. Flights around the country are constant, both during his winter club season with the New York Rollin’ Knicks and in the summer, when he travels around the world with Team USA. Each step along the way is part of a four-year process, which ends with the Paralympics. He’s competed in three.
Serio was looking forward to making one last run with his USA teammates, experiencing the Games for the special event that they are. He looked forward to spending time with friends and family who make the trip while also focusing on his sport, two things he’s learned to balance during trips to Beijing, London and Rio.
Each time, his team’s performance improved, finishing fourth in 2008 before winning the bronze in 2012 and the gold 2016.
Tokyo would allow him to truly soak in the events.
After the grieving process ended, he decided that his career wouldn’t end with the pandemic.
“I’ve accomplished everything I’ve wanted to accomplish in this game,” Serio said. “But ultimately, what it came down to is, I’m a part of a team, and I’m a part of a great team with great coaches and an amazing medical staff that we’re all in this together.
“Not only have I discovered this new resurgence of motivation because of the relationships I have with my teammates, but it’s not the way I want to end my career. I don’t want to end my career on this down that we’re experiencing right now. I’ve worked hard to end it the way I see fit, and I’m working to see the positives in this.”
Fortunately, Serio’s friends and family didn’t have to change any travel plans because he was too superstitious to let them book any flights until the final team was chosen, even though he’s been the team’s captain since 2013.
A year from now, though, he’ll still be in contention and a virtual lock to make the team.
For the first time in his career, Serio didn’t have an accessible gym or even workout equipment. So he got back to working out in his condo. He keeps in touch with his USA teammates on video chat, making sure they’re motivated and staying in shape.
While life is generally confined to his Williamsburg apartment, he sees his parents and younger brother in Long Island about once a week. Since the outbreak, he’s tried to impress upon people who live outside of New York just how serious and devastating the disease has been.
With the possible salvation of a vaccine next year, he’s looking forward to closing out his career in a special way.
“When I reset my brain to think about the Games in 2021, I just kind of got as excited as I was for the Games in 2020,” he said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be a better player and a better person to be a better influencer for the sport.”
The book club
‘The members enjoyed seeing each other’
The book was a perfect one for the moment for this month’s club meeting at the Mahomet Public Library.
“Have You Seen Luis Velez” focuses on a 17-year-old boy who can’t seem to fit in at home or school, but finds meaning in taking care of a 90-year-old woman. The story focuses on the importance of social connections, even in odd circumstances, and what it means to care for others.
“It was about kindness and taking care of each other,” library Director John Howard said. “And we did not choose it for that reason. It was just in our regular roundup, but it seemed very relevant to the people who came last night.”
But it wasn’t necessarily the book that made Tuesday night’s meeting so special.
Normal social interaction is in short supply. And although the six members of the club who attended the meeting weren’t physically in each other’s presence, they didn’t miss a beat over the Zoom video call.
“I felt like the members enjoyed seeing each other and feeling like they were getting together as much as they enjoyed talking about the book,” Howard said. “It’s a big part of book clubs. It’s that chance to meet people and then have some social time around something you all enjoy. I think it was even more so last night because people have been isolated in their homes that getting to see friendly faces was a nice treat for them.”
Only about half of the book club’s normal members attended this month’s virtual meeting, but it went swimmingly. Zoom is so easy to use, Howard said, that even the less tech-savvy members easily adjusted.
“Actually, it wasn’t that different from a normal book club meeting,” Howard said. “We definitely were down, but I think now we have reason to hope that now that people have tried it, we’ll see even more of our regulars next month.”
The somber mood of this moment in history is informing next month’s pick, even though it isn’t necessarily topical. In May, they’ll discuss a young adult book called “Paperboy,” which the group chose for a simple reason.
“It’s a very positive book with an inspiring message,” Howard said. “It’s something that people are happy to be reading in a time that’s a little grim.”