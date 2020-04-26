Sunday Special | Coronavirus and the community, Part VI
By now, every corner of our community has been touched by the coronavirus pandemic. As he will until the crisis subsides, Anthony Zilis spent a sixth week telling the stories of those affected.
The Haitian student
‘I think it’s happening how God wanted it to’
Stevenson Jean-Baptiste’s time in Champaign-Urbana could hardly have been more productive and successful.
During three years at Parkland College, the 26-year-old Haitian packed as much as he possibly could into his days. While studying business, he took part in student government, APO service fraternity, iConnect and a Bible study club, and he was president of the International Student Association and the Business Club he started.
He also volunteered at the Salt and Light food pantry in his spare time.
“I used to be an outgoing person,” he said, “but now I’m very outgoing.”
His time at Parkland, though, came to an abrupt end.
All of a sudden, Jean-Baptiste was restricted to the home of Chris and Judy Roegge, who brought him to Champaign-Urbana after meeting him in Haiti during a humanitarian trip after the 2010 earthquake.
“It’s not very fun,” he said. “It’s been different, just different. We still meet every once in awhile. Sometimes, we meet on Zoom and play games and just keep the connection going.”
Jean-Baptiste came to the United States eager to learn but unprepared, by his own standards, for the rigors of the American education system after going to school in Haiti off and on when he could afford to pay for it.
He was told he had to take introductory courses before moving on to college-level classes.
In a year, he finished those classes, which sometimes take other students two.
He made the Dean’s List last fall and filled his days with classes, homework and extracurricular activities.
By June 15, Jean-Baptiste is required to leave the country and return to Haiti if flights are available.
There, he’ll work for Trinity Hope, a nonprofit that feeds Haitian children.
Jean-Baptiste has been back to his home country just once during the last three years, 10 months into his stay in Urbana. Returning home after getting used to the creature comforts of the United States was a shock.
“I go back for the first time and whoa, whoa, whoa,” he said. “It was different. It’s hot, no AC, no food and everything was different. But I got over it, and it’s fine. I won’t feel the same thing if I go now because I’ll know, ‘Hey, you’re not in the U.S. anymore. Things are different.’ It’s a different system, it’s a different atmosphere, it’s a different environment and everything.”
This time, he’ll limit his expectations as far as creature comforts go. Haiti is, after all, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, with a per capita yearly income of $1,664, according to The World Bank. He hopes to eventually start a business and maybe open a hotel or a restaurant.
He also hopes to someday contribute to expanding the availability of electricity with renewable energy.
“I see myself in the next 15 years or so having a big company where I can give like 100 people jobs,” he said, “and something that is not serving me, but the community.”
His involvement with Parkland, though, is not quite over.
After finishing online courses, he’ll attend its virtual commencement, and he was chosen to be the student speaker for the event.
Jean-Baptiste said he’ll tell his fellow graduates about his journey from his hometown of Jacmel to Champaign-Urbana, how his perspective changed over the last three years, and about his goal of helping people for the rest of his life.
He’ll also thank the Roegge family and the Parkland community for a productive three years.
“I don’t think I knew what I wanted” three years ago, he said. “I don’t know if I expected anything, but I think it’s happening how God wanted it to.”
The student living halfway around the world
‘This basically killed all of that momentum’
For University of Illinois sophomore Harsh Deep, the classes aren’t necessarily the most valuable part of his time at Illinois.
The all-day programming sessions at Grainger Library and Siebel Center with his fellow computer science majors as they bounce ideas and solutions off each other are what make his experience at the UI most valuable for the native of Bangalore, India, along with the research he does in human-computer interaction.
“The libraries are probably more useful than the classes themselves, because that’s where people work together and really, really learn,” Deep said. “Especially in this major, that matters a lot. If you’re doing well, chances are that’s how you’re doing work. Someone else explains something interesting to you.”
As it turns out, Deep’s computer science studies don’t completely translate through a computer halfway around the world from Champaign-Urbana.
At first, he tried staying on Central time, which meant waking up in the afternoon and staying up all night. But seeing daylight for only a few hours and staying on a regular schedule was difficult. So he began sleeping normal hours while keeping track of classes through recorded lectures.
He tried videoconferences with classmates, but that wasn’t quite the same. His research projects became difficult as well, because it’s difficult to test human-computer interaction without humans to interact with. He also couldn’t bring back most of the equipment he needed.
“This basically killed all of that momentum,” he said. “A lot of our things need people or expensive equipment, and you just can’t do it online.”
As spring break rolled to an end and classes were moved online, Deep contemplated whether to stay in the United States or head back home. He quickly realized that if he didn’t return home right away, he wouldn’t be able to go back at all.
Deep hopped on the last flight to India. Had he waited just a few more hours, he doesn’t think he would have been able to make it home.
When he arrived in New Delhi, the airport was packed. Not enough certified workers were available to stamp passports, creating a bottleneck. The military stepped in, sequestering people into groups of 10. Deep waited for 22 hours.
He spent two weeks quarantined in his room at home with his parents and younger sister and tried to figure out the structure of his days. All the while, government officials checked to make sure he was quarantining correctly.
He thought about studying for the GRE, but it isn’t available in India right now. For now, he’s simply trying to get by halfway around the world, doing what he can to continue learning and working toward a career in computer science.
“Undergrad is only a certain amount of time, so at the end of the day, I’ll still graduate on the same time,” he said. “Silver lining, I’m losing out on so much time, maybe I can do things I would’ve had to do later.”
The education-focused family
‘What I’ve seen is amazing. ... They’re fixers’
Jaime and Lisa Roundtree have always talked shop constantly around their house.
Education, after all, is a foundational piece of their relationship. They met when Jaime switched careers and became a student teacher in Lisa’s class.
“We became really good friends, and ever since then, I learned a ton from her,” said Jaime, the principal at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy. “She’s a really amazing teacher. It fostered our relationship and it carried on throughout. There’s this sense of mutual respect in what we do, but also learning from each other with all of the changes in education, because it’s so dynamic.”
Lately, that shop talk has taken a different tenor.
Each morning during the school closure, Lisa, a kindergarten teacher at South Side Elementary School, and the four Roundtree children take their seats at the dining room table and open their laptops and Chromebooks. Lisa does work providing at-home learning materials for her students while overseeing her children’s school day, which runs form 8:30 to noon and consists of 30-minute blocks of different subject areas. All the while, Jaime works in his basement office, coordinating with his staff, leaving once in awhile to go to school. Throughout the day, he comes upstairs to see the kids, who are all between the ages of 8 and 11, writing them motivational notes on Post-Its to stick to their workspaces.
“We’re in the same seats every day, like a college class where you naturally go to the same seat,” Lisa said. “There is a certain amount of independence where they can help each other and motivate each other while Jaime and I are still working. And then Jaime comes up at different times in between meetings and is able to see the kids.”
The school closure has been difficult to navigate for both.
At Booker T. Washington, 62 percent of the students are classified as low income, so a move to e-learning wasn’t an easy transition. Making sure each student had the devices and access to the internet they needed was the first step. That meant teachers had to track down their students, and thus far, they’ve been in touch with all but a few of them since March 10.
“Teachers have a certain level of frustration, and I empathize with that,” he said. “They’re looking for someone and some place to help them solve that problem, and we’re trying to build this boat in the water or build this plane in the air. And so there’s the challenges of it. But what I try to remind my teachers and my team is that what I’ve seen is amazing. The creativity and the innovation, to problem-solve and to be selfless, and do the things above and beyond, which they do all the time, has served them well. They’re fixers.”
Lisa has experimented with subscription services that are now free as she tries to keep her students engaged. All the while, she and other South Side teachers have had to make sure to completely clear out their classrooms, because the school will be under construction this summer.
“In addition to doing the teaching and teaching our children and making sure they’re able to engage in their remote learning,” Lisa said, “I need to figure out timing and figure out how I’m going to go in and box up my classroom in a four-day time span.”
Like all families, much has been lost for the Roundtree family. Sports seasons and extracurricular activities won’t be recovered, Lisa won’t be able to say goodbye to her class and Jaime won’t finish out his first full year as Booker T. Washington’s principal. The opportunity to build relationships with students and classmates will be hampered as well, though Jaime added that this has forced teachers to engage with their families in ways they haven’t needed to previously.
There are also experiences that have been gained while the family of six has quarantined together.
The family’s 14-year-old Labrador, Rylee, was in poor health over the last few weeks. The family was able to give her love and attention that they wouldn’t have been able to spare in almost any other time. On Tuesday, Rylee was put to sleep, but the weeks spent with her as they worked around the dining room table were a gift.
“There are some times when we’re hardly home, but that’s one of those things when explaining to the kids, through all our sadness, there would be no other time where we would all be home and be able to spend time with our dog,” Lisa said. “So that was just a family thing that, just yesterday, this week, we were able to work through together and talk and have conversations about life.”
The speech pathologist
‘There’s a concern ... that kids are going to fall behind’
Every day, Meg Deland-Owen creates building blocks for her students.
As a speech-language pathologist at King Elementary School in Urbana, she sees each child for 30-minute sessions a few times a week. She fills that time teaching a wide array of issues, from teaching her youngest students to say words with ’S’ blends like spoon and school, or creating sentence structures with older students.
“Speech and language therapy falls under the umbrella of special education, and I think we really have to think individually about each student,” Deland-Owen said. “It’s a case-by-case basis. While teachers do do some differentiation within their classroom, there’s a point where they can put something out broadly to their whole class, each student of mine, I have to tailor to each child and their specific goals.”
When schools were shut down, Deland-Owen was worried that those building blocks would crumble with the kids away from school.
So she polled parents as to whether they’d prefer to use online activities or hands-on work that they could do with their students to practice the words, sounds and language they struggled with. They universally chose the latter, so she made packets of work for them.
She created videos, some featuring her pet tortoise, that help students analyze the differences between turtles and tortoises as she mixes in language skills along the way. She also plans on meeting with students on video chats throughout the next few weeks in order to assess their progress.
“That’s a concern across the board, that kids are going to fall behind, that they’re going to lose some of the traction that they already had,” she said. “There are a lot of apps online for speech and language pathologists, but really I do all of my work at school at a table face-to-face with kids. To spend the time to vet the online sources is really a full-time job. So I have found, for me, creating some hands-on packets for my kids is really the way to get through this.”
While it can’t replace what she’d be able to teach in a face-to-face setting, this situation does present a learning experience for parents.
“All kids can benefit from having that follow-through at home, but it’s hard for parents,” she said. “They’re working, and they’ve actually got school homework to do. This unusual circumstance that we have might be giving parents a better idea — and I think that’s across the board — parents are going to all of a sudden see a whole new thing that they haven’t really looked at before.”
The lonely dentist
‘This is going to change so many things’
Jeff Frerichs understands the anxiety patients feel when they go to the dentist, where they’ll feel hands in their open mouth and hear machinery grinding.
So Frerichs does everything he can to combat that fear. He put televisions throughout his office. He gives his patients weighted blankets. If a patient is particularly afraid, he sits them down for a chat about what causes their dental anxiety.
“Honestly, if you just talk to somebody, if you truly listen to what they are saying, that just makes them trust you a little bit more,” he said. “And that’s what I try to do.”
There are some anxieties Frerichs can combat.
But quelling fears surrounding COVID-19 won’t be so easy. In fact, Frerichs thinks they’re going to permanently change certain aspects of dental offices everywhere.
Time spent in waiting rooms will be decreased. Patients will instead pull up to the building and wait for a call. They’ll also space out time in between patients so they’re not stacked back to back and take even more precautions than normal to stay safe and sanitary.
“We are going to be so backlogged with elective procedures that people want to get done, that it’s going to be crazy when we finally can open up,” Frerichs said. “But I think that it’s going to be quite some time where people are really comfortable going out in public without a mask. I think social distancing is going to be around for a long time. I think this is going to change so many things.”
Right now, Frerichs is only handling emergency procedures, like crowns and broken teeth and cavities that are causing pain.
Otherwise, he tells patients they’ll be OK waiting. With small issues that aren’t causing pain, he’s able to talk to his patients over video. For a jagged broken tooth that doesn’t hurt, he simply tells them to smooth it down. Then, he uses a skill he’s worked on for years.
“If you broke a tooth, you’re going to be panicked like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s the next step?’” Frerichs said. “If you send me a picture, I can be like, ‘I know this is scary, but it’s going to be fine,’ just talking them off the ledge.”
Frerichs misses his normal day-to-day work. He sees his work as artistry, and he said he’s looked forward to going to work every single day in his three decades on the job. He also misses the human connection his job provides. He’s even called some patients, like the 94-year-old woman he loves to see.
“She’s one of my favorite people in the world, so I just called her up the other day and said, ‘Are you doing OK?’” he said. “That’s really what I miss, is seeing the people. I miss talking to people. I really do miss that.”
The 70-year rotary veteran
‘He’s quite a celebrity’
Dick Cogdal’s 103-year-old eyes can’t read the notes on sheet music in front of him, so as his fingers float up and down the piano keys and his foot presses the pedal in his home in Urbana, the town he’s lived in nearly his entire life, he plays from memory.
Every day for 30 to 45 minutes, he fills his house with piano music, although he jokes that he’s not as good as he used to be.
“You wouldn’t want to listen to it for 30 minutes,” he quipped, although his friends and family beg to differ.
Facing the second pandemic of his lifetime, Cogdal remains active. His two daughters come over often to care for him, as do a few others. He rides his stationary bike, but first, he tells his caregivers they have to put in a workout.
Staying in his house, though, means his Tuesday nights are different than they’ve been for the last 70 years, when he’s rarely missed a Rotary Club meeting.
In the late ’50s, Cogdal was president of the club, and he’s held positions throughout. He still plays the piano before and during meetings to lead songs.
He normally sits at a table of musicians, where Joe Rank took a seat when he joined the club in 1995. At first, the 78-year-old Cogdal intimidated Rank with his wry sense of humor, an effect he has on people.“He had a very, very keen, sharp sense of humor,” Rank said. “And sometimes, a new person didn’t know how to take that because he was a little sarcastic at times but funny. Incredibly funny.”
Last week’s meeting was supposed to be a celebration of Cogdal’s seven decades as a member. Instead, Cogdal was at home, just like the other members of the club, who wrote “Happy Birthday” messages in chalk when he turned 103 earlier this month.
"He's quite a celebrity" in the Urbana Rotary, Rank said.
Rotary Club has augmented his life for seven decades. He’s enjoyed the camaraderie, the prominent speakers he’s seen and the service he’s taken part in, including a trip he took to build homes in Austria with his wife.
For now, Cogdal is OK at home, and he’s plenty active in his own space.
But every so often, he’ll have one of his daughters flip to a page in his memoir, which he wrote so his youngest family members could read about his life. He’ll have them read to him to remind himself what he was doing on a specific day 70 to 80 years ago. They’ll read him stories about his time in the Marching Illini, as a Naval officer in battles at Okinawa and Iwo Jima, and from his time as the Rotary Club president. He catches glimpses of himself in a different time.
Then, he sits down at the piano, creating sounds similar to the ones he made as a much younger man.
The choir director
‘People are very appreciative’
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Urbana sat empty as Father Anthony Co walked up the aisle, trailed by another priest and a drone above him during Easter Mass.
The seat at the organ was empty, but organ music played in the background, accompanied by a trumpet and the voice of Frank Gallo, the church’s choir director.
Gallo never entered the church. Instead, he sat at his computer and crafted the music that would accompany Co’s service, which was prerecorded.
“It takes a lot of hours, I have to say, both on my part and on our pastor’s part,” Gallo said. “I think a lot of people are very appreciative.”
Since churches were closed five weeks ago, most simply stream their Sunday services.
St. Patrick's, though, is doing things a bit differently.
During the week, Co records his service on his camera, and others come in to record readings. Co then sends the footage to Gallo, who connects a piano keyboard and a microphone to his computer and records both his voice and instruments. He provides the lyrics at the bottom of the video so the congregation can sing along from home.
This wasn’t something Gallo ever planned on doing. The Parkland College choral director has never put time into recording music in this way, instead focusing on live performance.
The current times, though, necessitated alternate thinking.
“I’m just kind of a guy that enjoys technology, and I have always kind of dabbled in using some of this software,” Gallo said, “but I haven’t really had a need or necessarily a great interest in getting that good at it.
“But now, I’m using it a lot. I’m seeing some of the advantages, trying to discover, ‘How do I make this little world of ours a little more accessible?’”
Outside the church, Gallo has found the practice of recording songs extremely useful. Instead of accompanying Parkland students face-to-face in classes, he records his piano accompaniment ahead of time and students record their own singing on top of it. They can then discuss the songs via videoconference.
“Students are remarking that these tracks that I’m creating are very helpful for them to practice with,” Gallo said, “and they’re like, ‘When all of this is done, maybe we can keep doing that part.’ And that’s not a bad idea.”
Gallo and his chamber choir have thought about creating a virtual choir, singing songs together online. There are hurdles, though. Videoconferencing involves lag time, and songs need to be licensed, something Gallo has done with St. Patrick’s church hymns.
But the situation pushed him into learning a new skill that he hopes to use to help his students and bring St. Patrick’s music to the world outside the church’s walls.
“I wouldn’t have spent that much effort on it, because I wouldn’t have thought the outcome was going to be that important, that much better,” he said. “But now, I know the technology better. I have my office set up with a keyboard and a microphone, and I’m ready to go. The whole startup thing isn’t so daunting because it’s all ready to go.”
The parenting group
‘It chokes me up’
Angela Mercerat could see the anticipation her 22-month old son, August, feels as she parked the car at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center every Friday before Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
August knew exactly where they were. He was going to see his friends and his mom was going to see hers at Sistering CU’s parent-support group.
“We park the car and he knows exactly where he is and where he’s supposed to go to get to the room,” she said.
At those meetings, August gets a chance to socialize with and learn from his friends, and Angela gets to share in the joys and the stresses of being a stay-at-home mom, a job that can feel solitary at times.
Meetings are a bit different nowadays.
It’s a little more difficult to find a rhythm when meeting virtually. Two weeks ago, August was confused when his mother called in to the meeting. He could see his friends, but he couldn’t understand why he couldn’t play with them.
“He kept crawling around to the back of the screen to look for his friends,” Angela said. “It chokes me up when I think about it. He couldn’t understand why he couldn’t find them. He kind of lost it. He was mad. So we had to bow out a little early.”
The next time, they tried audio only, and August coped better.
And as the meetings have gone on, the moms in the group have found a groove.
“We talk about how are we, and how do we make it through the days, and what’s an activity that we’re doing, what are we doing that’s really engaging our kids,” Angela said. “And so it’s an opportunity to share those resources so that I don’t feel like a complete failure when I can’t think of something to do throughout the day.”
The meetings are once again one of the highlights of Angela’s week, even though it’s a much different experience than meeting in one location around cups of coffee.
“It’s commiserating that we are all in this together, and we will get through it,” Angela said. “We don’t know how, we don’t know when, but we will. And once that happens, we’re so excited about the idea of giving each other just a big hug, having weathered the storm together.”