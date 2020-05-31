Breaking News
Sunday Special | Coronavirus and the community, Part XI
By now, every corner of our community has been touched by the coronavirus pandemic. As he will until the crisis subsides, staff writer Anthony Zilis spent an 11th week telling stories of some of those affected.
The cancer-surviving graduate
'I think being so sick, it makes me more understanding'
Liara Aber used to carefully part her hair so as to hide the left side of her face, which was partially paralyzed by Bell’s Palsy her freshman year at Champaign Central. Among her anxieties when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma just before finals last school year was the fact that she’d lose that ability to hide her biggest insecurity.
“When I lost my hair,” Aber said, “I lost that shield.”
Her summer was filled with sickening trips to the hospital. When her hair began falling out during chemotherapy, she had her mother shave it completely, leaving it clean to grow back new. She went into remission in September, and despite struggling through nausea early in the season, she returned to the pool to swim for the Maroons during the fall.
Symptoms lingered throughout the fall, like the nausea, numbness in her fingertips and, of course, her lack of long hair.
Finally, this spring, things were getting back to normal for Aber, whose hair began growing. Then, everything changed again when she and the rest of her classmates went home for spring break and found out they’d never walk back into Champaign Central as students.
“That was hard, because I didn’t have a normal first semester, and then second semester is what everyone looks forward to,” she said. “Everyone says it’s the best two months of the 12 years of school. Especially not having a normal beginning of the school year, it was definitely hard to miss those big events.”
Last weekend, Aber put on her cap and gown and walked into Unit 4’s Windsor Road office building. She stood in front of a podium and, in front of a camera and a few district administrators, gave a speech that, in normal times, she would have given in front of hundreds.
Of course, she mourned the loss of her class’ final quarter of high school, but she also regaled her classmates with more positive memories, like storming the basketball court after wins over Centennial and making friends the first day of school. The ceremony was live-streamed on Tuesday night, when graduation was originally set to occur at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
While her senior year may have been cut short, the last year has given her a keen sense of why staying at home is so important.
“I think being so sick, it makes me more understanding,” said Aber, who plans on studying political science at Illinois next year. “Obviously, the pandemic and cancer are very different things, because the pandemic is very contagious, but I feel like I have more sympathy for people who have it.
“I was more understanding about sheltering in place. I obviously hate it as much as the next person, but I understand that even if you’re not going to die from it, it sucks being that sick. It’s a really important thing for people to follow the guidelines. “
While her hair isn’t long enough to cover her face, she no longer needs that shield. While trying to stay busy, she came up with an idea for a new Instagram account, where she posts photos of herself in an effort to normalize her condition.
“It’s made me upset for way too long, and I know it affects other people,” she said. “I’m just starting to feel better about it. Making the account not only helps other people who have gone through similar things, but it helps me realize there are other people out there (going through the same thing). I just wanted to do something positive.”
The Congolese Community
'Some light in the darkness'
Every day, John Matanda sits in front of his computer and delivers the news.
The president of the Congolese Community of Champaign County and French teacher at Yankee Ridge Elementary School is no journalist, but he knows that the ability to understand what is written in newspapers and said in presidential and gubernatorial press conferences is crucial to his community’s safety.
So in French, he delivers key points he’s picked up from local and national news sources that he thinks they need to know.
“They don’t have somewhere where they can get information,” Matanda said. “But now, I’m like someone who can bring some light in the darkness.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Matanda has taken on an expanded role in the local Congolese community. After he was elected president of the organization last year, Matanda has become a crucial point of contact for his community members and their employers, law enforcement, hospitals and other essential services.
Every day, his Facebook Live chats rack up at least several hundred views, with some topping 1,000. He said he’s received feedback from all across the United States and even a few messages from other countries.
Now, that help is needed more than ever, with laws changing from day to day. Matanda has helped people who have filed for unemployment and hadn’t received their money and others who needed help communicating with the hospital. He’s communicated with human resource departments and work and helped distribute masks to local Congolese along with other members of the community.
Early on, Matanda said, the idea of a quarantine was especially difficult for some of the 4,000 Congolese who live in Champaign-Urbana. They’re used to congregating and sharing their experience as immigrants.
Matanda was forced to break the news to many of them.
“We’re used to living in a community,” Matanda said. “Telling people that they can’t see each other, it was very hard for them. But they didn’t have a choice.”
They haven’t let their community disintegrate, though.
Three local Congolese who worked at Rantoul Foods tested positive for COVID-19, Matanda said, and were quarantined along with others who came into contact with them.
Community members rallied together to support those three people and their families, with Lisette Mbaki, who co-owns Best of Africa Foods and owns a catering business, facilitating.
“Everybody gave the money to Lisette, and Lisette was the one in charge of going every day to give them something to eat or anything that they need,” Matanda said. “Because for now, we change the way we are communicating with people.”
The Challenger League
'A lot of times, I think we're more than just baseball'
Twenty years ago, Tom Grey sat down next to a player in the Tom Jones Challenger League, a baseball league for players 6 to 21 years old with varying degrees of physical or mental challenges.
“I looked over and said, ‘Robert, why do you like to play Challenger League baseball?’” Grey said. “He said, ‘Well, now my brothers get to watch me play.’
“There was a whole lot of meaning to that. That child has been sitting in the bleachers watching his brothers play a sport that he wants to play so bad and there was nothing there for him. It’s an opportunity to play baseball, but it’s an opportunity to connect for them.”
This year, the Challenger League hasn’t been able to go on as planned, with regular games canceled along with events like Celebrity Night and Illini Night, where familiar local faces and UI coaches take part in games.
But Grey and the Challenger League board wanted to make sure they were able to contribute to the lives of the 100 or so players in their league. So on Saturday, they handed out equipment for a game called Catch Mitt, which consists of two velcro paddles and a ball that sticks to them.
“It’s really about staying connected,” Grey said. “Our kids are very isolated compared to some kids. Some parents can’t take their kids out into public at all because of their health issues. It is all about the connection. I’ve been with the league for 20 years and these are my kids. Sometimes, it might be a little selfish, but these are my kids.”
For Grey and the rest of the Challenger League volunteers, Saturday was a chance to see those kids they miss. Volunteers wore masks and gloves and took care to sanitize each set multiple times. Kids waited in the car while their gifts were prepared.
Grey is holding out hope that the league can still host a few games in the fall. With that possibility uncertain, they wanted to make sure they still sent a message to kids that they’re cared about and they belong.
“A lot of times, I think we’re more than just baseball,” Grey said. “There are a lot of things that we do with the kids to put the smiles on their faces and the smiles on our faces, and connecting to the community.
“Without that, we still wanted to see our kids. We still wanted to give them something that said ‘Challenger League’ on it and let them know that we’re still here and give them an opportunity to just have a game.”
The Paralympian entrepreneur
'There was a need ... so we went after it'
This was set to be a hectic summer for Arielle Rausin.
The 26-year-old wheelchair racer was set to compete in the Paralympic Trials, where she hoped to qualify in the 800, 1,500 and 5,000 meters for this summer’s Tokyo Games.
She also was tasked with keeping up with orders for her 3D printing company, Ingenium Manufacturing, which she started her senior year of college at Illinois, that manufactures racing gloves.
Rausin was ascending in her sport, so much so that she wished she had another year to continue to incline.
“I remember saying during winter break, before all of this started to happen, that I wished I had one more year before trials just so I have a little more time to improve and get stronger,” Rausin said.
This summer was also set to be a busy one for Joey Peters, a former UI gymnast who is now a graduate assistant coach for the Illinois wheelchair track team and a Ph.D. student in kinesiology.
While Rausin is still training and Peters is making videos to show the athletes how to strength train at home, the COVID-19 pandemic left a Paralympic-sized void in their schedules.
So they decided to fill that time by contributing to those around them.
Using Rausin’s 3D-printing abilities, the two procured a grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation, which focuses on helping people with spinal cord injuries, to produce 750 NIH-approved masks to give to people with spinal cord injuries.
“Everything kind of got put on hold until they find a vaccine,” Peters said, “and it just seems like a good opportunity, a good way to help and be part of the battle during this pandemic. It just seems like the Disability Resource Center here and all of the different resources that we have would fit perfectly in this community. It kind of seemed like a perfect fit.
“It didn’t have too much thinking go into it. It just kind of seemed like there was a need and seemed like it was something we could provide, so we went after it.”
The masks are a hard plastic, NIH-approved design, which have elastic bands and space for a filter. Rausin and Peters plan to roll them out over a three- to four-month period after working with prototypes. They’ll distribute them to students and others with spinal cord injuries at the Disability Resources and Educational Services facility on campus.
For the duo, it’s no surprise that they want to help. After studying kinesiology as an undergrad, Peters wrote his master’s thesis on reducing pressure ulcers in adapted sport equipment and fell in love with wheelchair racing.
Rausin created her company with a goal of reducing the price of racing gloves, an expensive piece of customized hard plastic that contacts the wheel.
“We thought it would be a good idea to mesh our interests and build some masks to help the SCI community,” Peters said, “especially because Illinois has such a rich history of helping people with disabilities.”
The campus landlords
'We went from 60 to zero overnight'
Eleven years ago, Norman Baxley and his wife, Carolyn, bought a large Victorian home in between downtown Urbana and campus as an investment property.
He didn’t want the house, which had 12 bedrooms and five bathrooms, to simply become normal apartments. He wanted them to serve a unique purpose. He found that when he spoke to a friend who worked with the International Exchange Program at Illinois.
“I floated the idea that it would be suitable for international students, and at the time (the international program) was really booming,” he said. “We started, and we’ve just been flooded.”
Steadily, the Baxleys bought more and more old Victorian houses between campus and downtown until they owned seven homes that have housed 60 international students from across the globe each year. While they aren’t officially affiliated with Illinois or the International Exchange Program, they don’t simply drop off a key and leave the students to themselves. They host a party early in the year and build relationships throughout. Whenever they take international trips, the Baxleys have friends to visit.
“I used to think they looked at me as a father figure, but now it’s a grandfather figure,” Baxley said. “I just enjoy them being around.”
This spring, those houses all of a sudden emptied as students scrambled to get home while they still could.
With uncertainty this fall as to whether the university will return as normal and whether international students will return, whether those houses will fill is a major question.
“We went from 60 to zero overnight,” Baxley said. “For this fall, we would be full by now and we would be turning down requests every day.
“Well, now, we would just be screwed (if international students don’t come back). We can’t take anybody.”
The Baxleys have already sold one house, and they’re not the only ones in the area looking to sell.
Norman has noticed houses popping up for sale east of Lincoln, which have become more difficult to fill with high-rises popping up all over campus.
This fall could be devastating for campus landlords and others.
“If U of I can’t have face-to-face classes,” Baxley said, “or they have some vastly modified kind of system, where there are just a few small, seminar-sized face-to-face classes with most of it done online, no intercollegiate athletics, it could just be distastrous.”
The Baxleys are trying to make good of a negative situation.
A few weeks ago, they put out an email to various local government officials saying they have furnished homes potentially ready for emergency housing needs for the social service community.
“I thought, ‘Well, you know, these houses are all perfect. They’re all furnished, they all have everything, including bedding,” Baxley said. “The kitchens are furnished, the kitchens have everything, including a lot of food that was left. I thought that if there was something we could do, we would try to do it.”
The English-learner liaison
'My goal was to teach them from scratch, from knowing nothing'
A few years ago, Champaign school district English Learner Parent Liaison Judith Martinez was confused as to why parents of the students she served weren’t coming to meetings with teachers. So Martinez did a little digging, and all of a sudden, it made sense to the Honduras native who came to the United States over four decades ago.
“They don’t know how to take the bus,” Martinez said. “‘What is a token?’ Things that I remember when I came here to study. I did not know what a token was. I said, ‘These people with less education than I had when I came here, they probably have the same problems.’”
That’s how La Escuelita was born.
Martinez surveyed parents about when they would be available, and she set a class in motion, which began with English, held at Garden Hills. This year, she expanded the program and held it at Shadow Wood Mobile Homes.
In addition to inviting the children, giving them books and procuring volunteers to read them, she started to teach parents how to do essential activities, like riding the bus, going to the library ands finding the cheapest grocery stores.
“My goal was to teach them from scratch, from knowing nothing,” she said.“You have to think that you came to the United States to stay here, and you have to learn the system.”
The program was an encapsulation for Martinez’s career, when she’s never hesitated to go out of her way to help the people she serves.
After moving to Champaign in 1986 from DeKalb, where she attended Northern Illinois University shortly after arriving from Honduras, she worked for five years as director of La Casa Cultural Latina before moving into a longtime role with the Career Center.
All the while, she’s periodically gone back to Honduras to volunteer at a nursing home in her hometown.
At Unit 4, where she began working after retiring from the UI, she works with all English language learners, meaning she provides interpreters and services for families that speak a variety of languages
She was looking forward to the year’s final lessons at La Escuelita, including one with Champaign police officers, and a festival in the park.
But the year, and her career, was effectively cut short by the pandemic. Martinez will retire at the end of the year. Originally, she planned to head back to Honduras for an extended period to volunteer, but those plans have changed because of the pandemic.
Before her retirement, which takes effect on Monday, Martinez coordinated with families over the phone and video chat, making sure they’re able to communicate with hospitals and social workers, know where to get food and other services, and stay in touch with their teachers.
She hasn’t resented the fact that she has had to learn a completely new form of communication in her final months on the job.
“I’m very excited to be able to help,” she said. “I’m not too technological, but technology has become one of my strengths, learning it. It has been a very intense learning experience, but it’s been good and I think I’m going to miss it.”
As for La Escuelita, Martinez is confident it’ll keep going, even if that means she’s spending her Saturdays doing her old job for free.
“The volunteers are asking me, ‘Judy, what is happening with the program?’” she said. “I assure them, ‘The program is going to continue.’ I told my supervisor that if I can help on weekends, I will go.
“This is what I like to do. It’s not like I need to get paid to do things that are beneficial to my community.”
The baseball-analytics wunderkind
'I was pretty much watching a different game than everyone else in the stadium'
The ups and downs of the World Series consumed University of Illinois senior Charlie Young for two weeks as he rode the highs and lows of the Houston Astros, who swung from the depths of a 2-0 lead against the Washington Nationals to win three straight games before losing in Game 7.
He was so immersed in the series that it became noticeable to people who barely knew him.
“I wore a bunch of Astros gear all the time to the point where one of my professors said, ‘Are you an Astros fan or something?’” Young said. “And I said, ‘I work for them.’”
Just a few years ago, he was a Cubs fan watching from his home in Naperville, inspired by the 2016 World Series to set aside his dreams of working for NASA and follow a different passion. He’s interned for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and Astros, and worked alongside UI physics Professor Alan Nathan to create an analytics department for the Illini baseball team.
For Young, baseball fandom has taken on a new meaning. He’s now completely immersed after he turned an internship with the Astros last summer into a full-time job working in the research and development program. He started working part-time during the school year, brushing up on the coding language the organization uses and officially starts full-time Monday.
“It was kind of a different experience because I was pretty much watching a different game than everyone else in the stadium,” he said.
Of course, the start to Young’s career and the end of his time with Illinois took a hit this spring. After front-loading his classes so he could travel with the Illini, the season was canceled on March 12. On the same day, MLB suspended spring training, and now, the whole season appears to be in jeopardy.
Teams across the major leagues have laid off and furloughed front office employees, but Young said the Astros haven’t done so yet. He moved into his new apartment in Houston last week and will begin his work in a variety of roles, developing computer programs for the coaching staff and sitting in on analytics meetings occasionally to offer insight. His goal is to experience as much as possible in the next several years as he discovers what he wants to do, whether that’s working in an analytics department, in web development or scouting.
“I’ve always been interested in every facet of the game,” he said, “so if I can experience all of those, that’s kind of my goal — to learn and grow, and wherever that takes me, that’s where I’ll go.”
For someone so immersed in the sport, this spring has been a difficult one. But Young didn’t let the pandemic stop him from getting his baseball fix.
The Korean Baseball Organization resumed play on May 5, and by chance, he had met a front office worker for the Doosan Bears. He’s now a full-fledged fan, and is even learning a little Korean so he can sit back, relax and casually watch some baseball.
“It’s just really interesting to see a different side of baseball I’ve never experienced before,” he said. “When I have absolutely no ties to anyone, it’s kind of just nice to have it on, put it in the background and just watch the guys that I like.”
The quilting mask-makers
'Not perfect ... but it has so much meaning behind it'
It isn’t technically the most perfect quilt Debbie Larson has ever stitched together. After all, several first-time quilters were trying their hand.
But to Larson, the quilt the CU Mask Makers put together for Cunningham Children’s Home’s Quilt Festival was stunning.
“You put all the colors together and it’s just gorgeous,” she said. “It’s just beautiful. It’s not perfect, because you have people doing these squares that are doing it for the first time possibly, but it has so much meaning behind it.”
The meaning, Larson has discovered, is what makes a quilt special, not necessarily its warmth or its outer beauty. That’s what she’s learned over decades of quilting.
“Pretty much everyone who I know that quilts, there’s a lot of heart and symbolism that goes into it,” she said.
The CU Mask Makers are a Facebook group comprised of 287 members. The group receives requests from various organizations around town and organizes them via Google Docs.
Larson had never sewn clothing before, but she jumped at the opportunity to make masks. So far, she’s made over 450, which she said is average for the group.
“What I’ve found when I’ve gone through this this last year is, I spend all my spare time making masks,” she said. “It helps me when I’m feeling helpless about what’s happening with the pandemic. It just helped me feel like there was something I could do.”
Each year, Cunningham Children’s Home has a quilt festival, a fundraiser for the facility that serves children with emotional, behavioral and special educational needs.
This year’s show will be online, and it’ll feature over 100 quilts to be sold, starting Monday at 9 a.m. The home asked the CU Mask Makers to take part.
Thirty-four members of the group made squares out of scraps of fabric left over from making masks. Those squares represent around 8,000 masks made by those 34 participants.
Larson collected the squares and used her long arm quilting machine to attach it to the backing fabric. When she looked at the finished, vibrant quilt, she saw the good that a difficult situation has brought out in her community.
“I think it’s symbolic of the fact that the community at large has come together to support each other,” she said. “We’ve responded to a need that allows us to use our skills to help not just this community, but beyond the community.”