Sania Zaffar, Urbana Middle School special-education teacher
URBANA — Urbana Middle School special-education teacher Sania Zaffar turned on her webcam for class one day this fall and showed off a light-blue wig on her head.
Her three aides, Tina Giamberdino, Cynthis Salas and Musa Muhammad, wore a green wig, a dark-blue wig
and blue lipstick, and red
face paint, respectively.
It was Halloween, and they were impersonating Joy, Disgust, Sadness and Anger from the Disney Pixar animated film “Inside Out,” which focuses on the complexity of emotions.
While minimal coursework was done, Zaffar considers that day one of the most important of the school year for the six students in her Life Skills class, who wore their own costumes.
“It was just a pure social-
bonding day,” Zaffar said. “We had a few academics in it, but it was purely just a time to celebrate together.
“And coming into teaching, it was very much, ‘Hey, how am I going to hit all of these goals, how are we going to do all of these things, how are we going to teach all of these things,’ but to just have a day when we were just with all of each other was just amazing.
“And the kids really enjoyed it, to dress up and come to our virtual class. And I think that was one of my favorite days. And we were able to have all of the moments that you kind of have over the year that are funny or that come up naturally; we were able to have some of that in this two-hour time.”
Coming into this year, Zaffar didn’t know any of the six students in her class. After a few years where she pulled students individually out of classes at Urbana High and at Yankee Ridge Elementary, she jumped at the chance to take on her own room.
For this group, learning online was particularly challenging. Zaffar and her aides do plenty of “hand over hand” instruction, in which they can physically help their students while they’re learning basic tasks.
On top of that, some of their students find it difficult to use technology or manipulate a keyboard.
Those obstacles didn’t dampen Zaffar’s excitement. After all, she adapts her teaching style to students with different needs every year. She looked at these difficulties as similar to those embedded in the job.
“I think for me, special ed is always such a humbling classroom to be in, because it’s hard to tell what’s going to click for a student, and you can never say that what you did the year before and what’s going to work for a student,” she said. “Knowing that I’m working with a group of students where everything is always trial and error ... it was a little bit easier to say, ‘OK, we’re going to try something, and if they seem uninterested, we’re going to change it. And if we like it, we’re going to keep it.’”
Instead of teaching students in the classroom, she made their homes the classroom.
Some days, their assignments would include helping with chores around the house and reporting back to her. One day, a student told the class it was their father’s birthday, and the class sang “Happy Birthday” to him. Parents are exposed to their children’s learning in a way they never were before.
“I think that now that they’re seeing their students every day in school, they’re picking up on these concepts,” Zaffar said. “They’re able to say what we learned the day or the week before. ... We’ve been able to get so much closer to families because not only are they helping students, but we’re right there with them.”
Zaffar said students with special needs can have a hard time interacting with each other, and that was especially concerning with a move to remote learning.
The six students, though, became talkative with each other quickly.
“To see that comfortability, that was really shocking to me,” she said. “I thought I would have to do more to develop those bonds, and I think it came more naturally than I thought it would.”
To Zaffar, this year has opened up new worlds of thought. In the past, she worked with students in Chicago, some of whose parents moved them from other countries to get the care and education they needed. If online education truly works well, she thinks, access to quality education could be expanded.
Zaffar said she still has days when she thinks about what progress could be made if only she had more time with her students. Then she reminds herself of the difficult circumstances facing teachers around the world, and she thinks about all of the possibilities in a completely new situation.
“We have this chance to re-do what education looks like,” Zaffar said. “We didn’t have anything to compare it to, and that’s so liberating in some ways. When you can’t compare it to anything, then everything is fair game. And that’s exciting.”
Jacquelyn Douglas, Garden Hills social worker
CHAMPAIGN — Heading into the fall semester, Garden Hills social worker Jacquelyn Douglas carved out a corner of her basement and hung two bulletin boards, a whiteboard and several posters from her office at school.
For Douglas, it was a way of making her home feel more like school —for herself, her two daughters and the 22 students on her caseload who would peer in from their computers in their own homes.
“I wanted them to have a sense of normalcy,” she said. “The first couple of times I met with students from (Garden Hills) in the fall, they looked at my background and were like, ‘Are you at school, Miss Douglas?’”
Like the rest of the Champaign school district teachers and support staff, Douglas has had to make adjustments on the fly. During the spring, she and her two daughters worked out of the kitchen in their Urbana home. In the fall, they moved downstairs. When the district announced it would be returning to in-person learning, she moved into her office for 11 days before the switch back to virtual learning.
During remote learning, students in her caseload would click on a photo of her that popped up in their Zoom window to enter her “virtual office.” The system worked well, for the most part, with staff members learning to communicate with each other to handle hand-offs smoothly.
It wasn’t the same, though, as in-person school. Those 11 days reminded her of that, even if staff members approached the students’ return with trepidation.
“It was nerve-racking for both students and teachers because we didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “We were all a little nervous, anxious, excited, overwhelmed. We were feeling a lot of emotions. But once we got into a groove of seeing kids and greeting them, and seeing how excited they were to be back into the space and to see their friends, it was great.
“It was definitely rewarding. It shows you why you went into education in the first place, especially when it was taken away a little bit in the traditional sense.”
While it was a taste of pre-virus days, the return to normal school came with qualifiers.
After she led students to her office,
6 feet apart with masks on, they’d sit down in chairs on opposite sides of a plexiglass window. Those meetings, of course, had to occur within the two-and-a-half hours students were in school.
In normal days, Douglas is known to give a student a high-five or a half-hug or a fist bump as they pass each other in the hallway. Those casual encounters, of course, had to be reduced to waves from across the hall, if they happened at all.
Still, it was nice to have in-person connections that didn’t require a webcam and a computer screen.
“They had a little bit of a taste of pre-COVID,” Douglas said. “I know we had to have the masks on, and we had to walk in the hallways 6 feet apart. ... Still, you would see me in a familiar space and it would be a little more normal. And now that we’re back (to remote learning), it’s kind of like, ‘Ugh.’
“And initially, some of them had a hard time with wanting to sign back in remotely. So we’ve worked through that. But yeah, that part has been hard for sure, to be honest with you.”
As far as monitoring how students are handling remote learning, Douglas separates them into three categories.
Some are naturally socially anxious and thrive while working remotely. Some are doing all right but are simply tired of the social isolation. And then there are students who rarely log into class and are struggling. Douglas and Garden Hills staff members try to reach those kids through family or even through their school-issued Chromebooks when they see they’re logged in, but they aren’t always successful.
“That’s the part that’s gut-wrenching as an educator,” she said, “because how do we meet those kids’ needs when right now, we’re not able to be in a building and we know that’s the best space and place for them?”
For now, Douglas and staff members will keep teaching remotely, taking the victories where they come. Communication between teachers and staff has improved out of necessity, she said. Parents also are more engaged and find it easier to attend meetings like parent-teacher conferences because they don’t have to leave their office or homes.
As she sits in her home office, watching her two daughters nearby and peering into classrooms, she can see the creativity that’s come out of an unprecedented situation.
“I think COVID has shown that we have some outstanding educators in this community,” she said, “who have been able to show their flexibility, their patience and their ability to teach and help students grow in a time when you’re like, ‘How are we going to achieve this?’”
Jeanna Kerner, St. Joseph-Ogden High School science teacher
ST. JOSEPH — Every day, St. Joseph-Ogden High School teacher Jeanna Kerner monitors three different sets of students for her five different science classes.
She teaches to those sitting in front of her, who go to class in person every other day. She teaches to her hybrid students in chemistry, biology, and Earth and life-
science classes, who watch her from their computers at home. And she records the lesson for students who are fully remote or quarantined, who are invited to watch live but usually tune in later.
“It’s completely different,” she said. “It’s a whole revamping of what a teacher’s year would be.”
Then, one day, it was her face on the screen in the front of the class. In mid-October, Kerner’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the family had to quarantine for 14 days. Instead of putting in for a substitute, she decided to teach from home, labs and all.
Of course, science labs require physically performing an experiment with objects from the classroom. Kerner wasn’t optimistic about teaching that from home.
“I thought it was going to be a chaotic mess,” she said.
It wasn’t.
On the days where they’d perform experiments, one student from each group would come to the webcam and show her their hypothesis. If it worked, she’d send them to gather materials. Like always, fully remote students would watch with their lab partners from a Chromebook that sat next to the group. Hybrid students at home would work on pre- or post-lab assignments.
Kerner “texted me as
the class got started on the lab and told me to come check it out,” Principal Gary Page said. “When I went up there, I was amazed at the level of learning taking place and the excellence in which she was still able to facilitate student participation and conversation.”
Of course, teaching at home with her three daughters who range from preschool to third grade made it difficult to separate her two lives. Her youngest would sometimes play with toys in the same room or hop into her lap.
“Sometimes she would talk and then my students would of course giggle, because they could hear her like, talking to her baby dolls, and I would have to remind her that they could hear her,” she said. “I think my kids enjoyed seeing that I was actually human and not this teacher robot.”
Conversely, she found it difficult to stop working. She’d start around 6 a.m., and some days she’d find herself responding to emails from students until 9 p.m.
“Because I was at home, I had a hard time turning off my switch of when the end of my day was,” Kerner said. “My kids at home would be like, ‘Mom, you’ve been working forever.’ I felt like I owed it to my students to be able to answer all of their questions because I wasn’t there in person.”
She was excited to be back in her classroom in November. But the situation showed her that learning doesn’t necessarily have to happen in a traditional setting, and it doesn’t solely consist of a curriculum.
“I feel like a lot of the students became a lot more tech-savvy over this year,” Kerner said. “Where they’re maybe lacking or not as far, the technology that the kids have learned and the problem-solving has greatly increased. So they might not be learning something, or parents might be saying, ‘They’re lacking (in some areas),’ but on these technology things, they’re learning something.”