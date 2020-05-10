Sunday Special | Impact of coronavirus on local sports community, part VII
The wait is ongoing for area teams. Area players. Area coaches. Area parents. When will sports resume as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic? Good question. Until then, sports editor Matt Daniels spent the week telling the stories of those impacted by the pandemic in a variety of ways.
THE ILLINI SOFTBALL'S TEAM 'MOM'
‘It is the center of my life’
Shorty Eichelberger had this past Thursday circled on her calendar.Not only because the Illinois athletic venue that bears her name — Eichelberger Field in Urbana — was set to host the Big Ten softball tournament for the first time on the University of Illinois campus.
But because the 92-year-old was slated to head out to the pitcher’s circle before the first tournament game and deliver a first pitch. Those plans, however, were altered in late February when Eichelberger fell and fractured a hip.
“One of my goals when I fell was to be ready to throw out the first pitch,” Eichelberger said. “I soon realized that wasn’t going to be possible.”
One, because of her health, which she said is improving. And two, because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the Illinois softball season and subsequent Big Ten tournament on March 12.
“I’m very disappointed,” Eichelberger said. “I’m sorry that they didn’t get the chance to have it because I thought that would be a great thing. I’m going to miss it, but I feel most concerned about those poor kids missing out on it.”
Eichelberger spent most of March recovering from her fall, both at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana, before returning to her Champaign home in early April.
“I’m doing great,” she said. “I have a team that checks on me 24 hours a day and takes care of me.”
Shorty, a former teacher for 40 years, and her late husband, Paul, an insurance adjuster for Country Mutual Insurance Company, never had any children. Paul died in 1997.
Four years later, Eichelberger Field and its 1,500 seats opened up in 2001 after a donation from Shorty to help construct the first venue for Illinois softball, a program that played its first season in 2000.
Even without any children of her own, Eichelberger knows she can count on the hundreds of softball players who have passed through the Illini program in the last two decades to lift her up.
“Oh yes,” she said. “I have pictures of them all over my place and things they’ve sent me. It is the center of my life.”
While she’s disappointed she couldn’t spend this past weekend at Eichelberger Field cheering on the Illini softball program at the Big Ten tournament, she understands why. Even if she didn’t like Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order initially.
“I am very eager to get back to an Illinois sporting event, but I don’t believe that we should be pushing this too fast,” Eichelberger said. “I was a little irritated with the Governor when he was holding the entire state hostage with what was going on north of Interstate 80 primarily. But when The News-Gazette put out that picture of where the hot spots are, percentage-wise, and there are places in southern Illinois that are hot spots, I was OK with it.”
Known for her honesty, Eichelberger is staying home and plans to do so for the foreseeable future.
“I look terrible because I need a hair cut and I need a perm,” she said with a laugh, “but the last place I’m going to go is there because there’s too much personal contact.”
Whenever she does get back to her namesake venue on the UI campus, Eichelberger knows she’ll cherish the moment. Much like she’s cherished the memories Illinois athletics and Illinois softball have given her through the years.
“I’ve met so many young people and adults,” Eichelberger said. “I’m interested in all other facets of athletics. When I was teaching and married to Paul, Illinois athletics and high school athletics were the center of our lives. It’s been a wonderful experience. I’ve had a wonderful life.”
She has a final parting piece of advice for those coping and having a hard time dealing with the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War and so much more,” Eichelberger said. “We will get through this, too, because we live in a great country.”
THE COACH'S WIFE
'This Mother's Day won't be baseball-focused'
Mother’s Day in the past are centered around baseball for Gina Hartleb.
Illinois baseball in particular.
The wife of veteran Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb, Gina Hartleb usually spends this Sunday getting brunch with her two children, Zak and Haley, before heading out to an Illini baseball game.
This Sunday isn’t a typical Mother’s Day, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois baseball season was canceled on March 12, denying Dan’s team the opportunity to play a 51-game regular-season schedule with only 13 games played before the abrupt end to the season. Illinois was slated to host Michigan State at 1 p.m. on Sunday in what was the team’s final scheduled home game at Illinois Field for the 2020 season.
“I guess this Mother’s Day won’t be baseball-focused,” Gina said. “I usually spend it with my kids and of course, Dan, after he’s finished with his game. I’m imagining for this one they will probably make me a homemade lunch and we’ll just have a feast.”
Dan started helping coach Illinois baseball in 1991, first in an assistant coaching role before he was elevated to head coach prior to the 2006 season after the retirement of Itch Jones, one of Dan’s mentors.
Throughout Dan’s entire coaching career, Gina has been by his side, with the couple getting married in December 1993. Meaning she’s not used to spending this much quality time with her husband at home in the spring.
“He made the comment to me around Easter that this was his first Easter at home since he was a kid,” Gina said. “It’s definitely an adjustment of having Dan home more, but he is quite busy on certain days where he has Zoom calls from morning well into the evening. We just stay out of each other’s way.”
Not that Gina is taking for granted the extra family time the Hartlebs have had in the last two months. Far from it. Especially since Zak, 20, is a sophomore at John A. Logan College and Haley, 18, is a senior at Champaign Central High School.
“It’s been really, really nice, especially since our kids are older,” Gina said. “This is just a silver lining and precious time that Dan certainly never gets with the kids. We’ve really embraced it and haven’t gotten on each others nerves too much.”
The family has settled on a cooking rotation, too, for family dinners during the pandemic. Zak handles Monday night, with Haley performing the task on Tuesday before Gina steps in on Wednesday and Dan handles Thursday.
“We try to help out the community and order out on Friday and Saturday nights,” Gina said.
Zak and Haley have their own athletic careers, too, making a normal spring even busier for Gina.
Zak played baseball at Champaign Central, helping the Maroons place fourth in state in Class 3A in 2017 during his junior season, and was in the midst of his second season playing at John A. Logan before its 2020 season was canceled as well in mid-March.
Haley plays soccer at Champaign Central, but didn’t even get to play a game in her senior season before it was initially postponed and ultimately canceled.
“Zak was disappointed since it was a big year for him and he still had things he wanted to accomplish,” Gina said. “It affected Haley from the get-go because she was excited to finish soccer and there were some significant things she was looking forward to. One of them was missing that last season of watching Illinois baseball where she was home.”
Haley is set to attend Indiana University in the fall, while Gina said Zak is still undecided about what his future holds for the 2020-21 school year. The NJCAA granted all of its athletes an extra season of eligibility for the 2021 season, so he could still return to John A. Logan for another season of baseball.
Either way, Gina is hopeful this unprecedented Mother’s Day not geared around baseball is only a one-year blip. Not only for her family, but millions of others as well.
“In the past, you’d say, ‘My Mother’s Day is spent at the baseball field,’” Gina said. “Next year, I might be like, ‘Yes, I’m back at the field doing what we do.’ I’m sure we’ll all appreciate it a little bit more.”
THE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL PLAYER
‘I don’t know what life is without football’
Mike Epstein thought he’d spend a week at his parents’ house in Florida in mid-March. At most.
The coronavirus pandemic had other plans. So the 21-year-old Illinois running back has spent almost the last two months in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., doing his part to get ready for a college football season that is still scheduled to have its first game for Epstein and his Illini teammates on Sept. 4.
“I was planning on coming home for a week, but then it started to get out of control,” Epstein said. “I knew I wasn’t going to go back right away, but I didn’t expect to be home this long.”
If spring practices had taken place for Epstein and the Illini — they were scheduled to last from March 23 through April 18, right after Illinois students were expected to arrive back on campus from spring break — the veteran running back would have seen a lighter workload. He’s coming off a 2019 season that saw him tear the ACL in his left knee during the season opener last Aug. 31 against Akron. He had eight carries for 45 yards in that game before he wound up missing the final 12 games and using a redshirt year.
“Spring ball was definitely just going to be some individual drills for me,” Epstein said. “I was more hurt by it for my teammates who could have used the reps to help them find a role on the team. It’s obviously not ideal, but in my situation, the way I would look at it is some extra rest. I get to be around my family more. I don’t get to be around my family a whole lot during the school year, so I’m just trying to spend it the right way. It’s a unique time in life. A weird one at that.”
Epstein has seen his share of adversity at Illinois. From the time he committed, in fact. The first commit in the Class of 2017, Epstein pledged to the Illini in August 2015, three weeks before Tim Beckman was fired. This was after he tore the ACL in his right knee that caused him to miss his entire junior season at Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas before he returned for a solid senior season in 2016.
But then injuries struck again, with Epstein missing the final seven games of his freshman season at Illinois in 2017 because of a stress fracture in his right foot. He didn’t have surgery and the same injury flared up during his sophomore season, where he missed the final five games in 2018.
All told, though, Epstein has compiled 802 rushing yards and six touchdowns during his injury-marred Illini career. With the graduation of Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown, the Illini’s top two rushers last season, Epstein heads into the 2020 season with a chance to grab hold of the top running back spot.
“We definitely have had some good running backs in the past, so they’ve definitely shown the way,” Epstein said. “I learned a lot by being in the room with them. I don’t feel like anything has changed. I have the same mentality every season. I don’t care about the age or everybody around me. I’m just going to go in and do my thing. I know I’ll have to take more of a leadership role. I’m not much of a talker, but I try to lead by example and do the right thing.”
Which is why he’s training at home in Florida.
Epstein considers himself fortunate he’s able to work out at Bommarito Performance Systems, especially since some of his teammates who live in other states aren’t allowed to because of health restrictions in their particular state.
“I don’t even know what I would do if I couldn’t work out,” the 6-foot, 205-pound Epstein said. “I’d probably lose my sanity if I couldn’t do anything. I’m just trying to take advantage of it.”
Epstein finished up his online classwork for the semester on Wednesday. He hopes he’s back in Champaign at some point this summer to train with his teammates for the upcoming season. And he’s staying hopeful the Illini will kick off Sept. 4 against Illinois State to start the 2020 season at Memorial Stadium.
“I don’t know what life is without football, to be honest,” Epstein said. “I think it’s a really realistic chance (to start the season on time). Obviously, I don’t think it’ll be the same. I don’t think we’ll see the stadiums full and there will definitely be some rules and guidelines, but I’m optimistic. We all work really hard for the 12 Saturdays we get, so I’m really hoping.”
Until then, he’s keeping busy in Florida by working out, spending quality time with his parents, Elizabeth and David, playing cards (Uno and Spades are his preferred choice) and catching up on some Netflix shows (he just finished ‘Peaky Blinders’).
“I haven’t had that much downtime as other people may have had, but I do have some downtime,” Epstein said. “I’ve been really trying to enjoy the outdoors, too. I wish I could go to the beach, but I’m keeping my distance.”
THE SPORTS WRITER
‘It’s a unique challenge to record these unusual circumstances — and I embrace that’
Shannon Ryan has seen her share of flat tires, snowstorms, mid-day traffic jams and plenty of late nights spent making the two-plus hour drive from her Chicago home down Interstate 57 to Champaign the last dozen years.
Except in the last two months. The coronavirus pandemic has kept the veteran Chicago Tribune sports writer home-bound, where she is still writing sports stories and other features for the Tribune.
All the while making sure her 7-year-old son, Aiden, is getting his schoolwork done from home in this new normal.
“I’m rarely in the office, so writing from home isn’t all that different than usual except for going out for interviews and games,” said Ryan, who has worked at the Tribune since 2008 and has covered the Illini, mainly football and men’s basketball, in that time frame as well. “Balancing my roles of helping my son with his homework throughout the day and making loads of work calls is trying. But we are all in the same boat. Most of the time, when my son is making noise in the background of a call with a coach, his or her child is being just as noisy. And it can be good for a laugh.”
Ryan covered the Illini’s last game of the season on March 8, a rousing 78-76 win against Iowa in front of a sellout crowd at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Four days later, she was in Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament, getting ready to cover Michigan-Rutgers in the second round before that game was never played on the morning of March 12. Hours later, the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled that same day.
“While I love the excitement of games, the favorite part of my job is often the pressroom,” Ryan said. “I love nothing more than walking into some cavernous work room at an NCAA tournament arena and seeing faces of friends I haven’t seen in a year. I’ve found such a camaraderie in this profession — the only other people on Earth who understand the late nights, the tiring travel, the stressful deadlines, the occasional irritable coach. I feel fortunate to have met so many kind reporters in Champaign who often ask about my son and worry about me driving through the snow. I love seeing photos of other reporters’ kids, hearing a sarcastic joke on press row and knowing how hard the guys next to me are working to get their stories just right. I miss the people.”
Ryan is, obviously, getting the chance to spend more time with her son since he’s been home from school since mid-March. The duo just recently wrote a column reviewing 15 family-friendly sports movies.
“I would say he’s making out pretty well through this,” Ryan said. “I’d also like to challenge anyone in the state to take us on at ping-pong or kickball as we’ve become quarantine experts in both.”
On a serious note, Ryan said she can’t help but wonder how strange it must be for her son to be cut off from his peers and classmates during the pandemic.
“We FaceTime family and friends and make time to play in our backyard,” Ryan said. “I’m thankful his elementary school has supportive teachers who have made learning fun and manageable. I think he’s shown resilience and is learning about sacrifice to keep others who are more vulnerable safe. There are lessons in almost everything now. He will have an interesting story to tell his own kids one day.”
For now, his mom is doing just that: telling stories of people from all walks of life about how they’re dealing with a uncertain period in history.
“I wish we weren’t living through a pandemic, but that’s our reality,” Ryan said. “I’ve felt honored to document the ways athletes and coaches are handling these bizarre times. As a reporter, it’s a unique challenge to record these unusual circumstances — and I embrace that.”
THE BLOCK I FANS
‘I understand this is bigger than football’
The north end zone in Memorial Stadium is where John Sullivan hopes he spends his first Friday night in September.
The 20-year-old University of Illinois student, who will be a junior next semester when Illinois football is scheduled to host Illinois State on Sept. 4 in its season opener, is a significant part of the Block I.
He was a chair of the student section this past season and is set to become the vice president of the group ahead of the 2020 season.
A season that may or may not have fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’d be extremely thankful for having the opportunity to be sitting in the north end zone watching our Illini in September,” Sullivan said. “I would appreciate it more than I have in the past, considering the circumstances.
“Regardless, I would be understanding if fans aren’t able to attend games because I understand this is bigger than football. It’s a rare and challenging situation, so it’s difficult to expect to rush back into a normal lifestyle.”
Sullivan, a recreation, sport and tourism major from Crystal Lake who was born in Champaign, didn’t grow up an Illinois fan.
His dad attended Illinois State and his mom went to Missouri.
“I didn’t follow either of those teams too closely,” Sullivan said. “Once I moved to Crystal Lake, I started to root for the University of Wisconsin since I was 90 minutes away from Madison. After deciding on attending the University of Illinois, I became an Illini fan. Being an avid sports fan growing up, I was already familiar with Illinois’ history, but I wasn’t a die-hard fan coming into campus.”
That soon changed on a campus tour thanks to Andrew Martin. Martin was a former chair of the Spike Squad — the Illini student section that supports Illinois volleyball — and introduced Sullivan to all aspects of Illini Pride.
Thus, Sullivan started attending Illinois football games as a freshman and sat with the Block I, along with a multitude of other Illini athletic events.
“My passion and love for Illinois sports grew through unforgettable memories with great friends,” Sullivan said. “Now, I consider myself a die-hard Illini fan and follow the team very closely.”
No definite plans are in place yet in regards to whether the Illinois football season will kick off on time or if fans will be able to attend games. Sullivan is already thinking ahead, though, to the possible scenario if he and his fellow students can’t make their way into Memorial Stadium and the games go on as scheduled.
“If we are back on campus and football is without fans, we would do what we can to host events and watch parties for students while following CDC guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Sullivan said. “At this point, it’s essential to support our heroes, which are the first responders risking their lives in the hospital daily. We can do this by staying home and following the stay-at-home order given by Gov. Pritzker, and that’ll also help bring football back as quickly as possible.”
THE HIGH SCHOOL TEAM
‘The seniors were ready to lead’
Monday will give Aimee Davis all the feels.
Much like the last two months have gone for the sixth-year Unity softball coach.
“The emotions are up and down,” Davis said. “I have cried, laughed, been angry and confused.”
The 33-year-old Davis will remember this spring. For many reasons.
She gets to celebrate her first Mother’s Day on Sunday after she and her husband, Collin, welcomed a son, Will, into the world last November.
“I keep telling people that my true silver lining is getting to stay home with my son during this time,” Davis said. “But there are many things I would give to be competing with my team.”
Like this upcoming Monday, for instance. Instead of celebrating in-person with Unity’s three seniors — Kyleigh Dubson, Elyce Knudsen and Jalyn Powell — before Monday’s scheduled home game against Charleston on the Rockets’ new turf field as part of senior-day festivities, Davis can only honor them virtually. Because Unity softball, like every other spring sports high school team in the state of Illinois, didn’t get to have a season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are no words to describe what the Class of 2020 means to me personally and to the Unity softball program,” said Davis, who first got to coach and know Dubson, Knudsen and Powell when they were in seventh grade since Davis also doubles as Unity Junior High’s softball coach. “We have experienced loss, heartbreak, smiles and success, and we always did it together.”
The trio has helped Unity collect two Class 2A regional titles in the last three seasons, including a trip to the Sweet 16 last May. Knudsen, The News-Gazette’s girls’ basketball Player of the Year in 2020, was the Rockets’ leadoff hitter and starting shortstop. Powell contributed in the middle of the lineup and at third base. Dubson was the Rockets’ starting catcher. All were multi-sport athletes, too, during their time at Unity, with Knudsen set to play college basketball at Millikin and Powell slated to play college softball at Lewis.
“All three of them possessed great softball IQ and knew how to support and challenge their teammates to compete at the highest level,” Davis said. “The seniors were ready to lead this team and make our school and community proud. Spring sports are always tough, because as a coach, you know the seniors are experiencing a lot of lasts during this time. This spring is different because they don’t get those opportunities, and their entire worlds are different. It’s hard to process for me as a coach.”
When the Illinois High School Association announced last month it was canceling all state events for spring sports, it left open the option of each school deciding if it wanted to play any regular-season games. Only if the health situation warranted they could do so.
But Davis said Unity isn’t planning on playing any softball games at a later date this summer.
“We want to make sure we respect all the girls and their busy schedules depending on what our state does in June and July,” Davis said. “We have agreed to try to come up with some sort of gathering or send-off to honor the seniors. Obviously, it will be hard to plan as of now, but my coaching staff and I would like to honor these three special young ladies in some way this summer.”
The 2021 Unity softball team should still find itself among the top programs in the area, though.
Taylor Henry, Maddie Reed and Grace Fye, among others, had standout freshmen season in 2019 for the Rockets. They’ll be counted on for even more production and leadership next spring. And they’ll know to not take the season for granted after missing out in 2020.
“We have talent coming back and talent coming in,” Davis said. “There is a lot to work with next season, but another lesson we’ll have is not taking time for granted. You never want to have regrets, so hopefully we can learn to live life to the fullest.”
THE EI BASEBALL LEAGUE
‘We all hope there is some sort of season’
Next weekend was supposed to start the 85th season of baseball in the Eastern Illinois League.
With teams in Buckley (the Dutchmasters), Paxton (the Swedes), Gifford (the Giflats), Royal (the Giants), El Paso (the Warriors) and Lexington (Game 7 Legacy), the amateur league has long been a weekend staple on the area sports scene during the late spring and summer months.
They hope to do so again in 2020. It’s just unclear when they might start because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“EI Baseball team representatives, commissioners and umpires continue to look at how to offer a season of baseball this summer,” said Trent Eshleman, the league’s secretary and general manager of the Dutchmasters. “The organization continues to look at all options. The league will only operate if a stay-at-home order is lifted. June baseball could be one possibility.”
The initial regular season was set to run until the final Sunday in July before playoffs would begin in August.
For now, one contingency option exists with starting the season on June 14 with a league-wide jamboree where all the teams would play and then begin the regularly scheduled second half of the regular season on June 21.
“Of course, we will have to meet group gathering restrictions if they are further imposed,” Eshleman said, “along with other social distancing requirements and further respect any decision our members make on their willingness to participate.”
The 52-year-old Eshleman has been involved with the Dutchmasters for four decades, first getting started as a player with the Buckley team in 1990. He and his wife Amy’s two sons, Jay and Cole, are both planning to play for the Dutchmasters this season and have in the past.
“The EI League and the Dutchmasters are a significant part of my life and the many fans in Buckley,” Eshleman said. “The relationships built playing in Buckley and the EI League are priceless. With the 2020 season being the 85th year of competition, we all hope there is some sort of season to keep this streak going.”
League President Andrew Cotner first addressed the situation on March 20 with league members when the stay-at-home order was issued. The group has since met virtually a few other times.
With the league a showcase for some college players, along with veteran local players, Eshleman is hopeful he’ll find himself at Scheiwe Field in Buckley at some point this summer, taking in an EI game.“The league would love to be the first baseball in central Illinois this summer, of course without compromising public health,” Eshleman said. “We are such a storied league, and we hope we can attract players that may not have other opportunities elsewhere due to the COVID-19 response. Although we are fierce competitors from May through August each year, we are all friends of baseball and share the significance the game has had.”
THE VIRTUAL TEAM
‘The idea seemed to make sense’
Dave Wells and Jeremy Canales have both helped coach the Edison Middle School track and field teams in Champaign the last six years.
But when the 2020 season was canceled before any meets or invitationals could take place for the Comets because of the coronavirus pandemic, they both thought of some ideas to keep their athletes engaged in the sport.
Hence, this concept was born.
“We call it the Edison track QuaranTeam,” Wells said.
No joke, either. Wells said 20 athletes have continued to work out on their own throughout May and into April.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our athletes, making sure we follow all recommended social distancing guidelines,” Wells said. “The idea of a virtual team seemed to make sense.”
In essence, the Edison track and field members are competing against themselves. Their coaches email workouts for the upcoming week each Sunday.
Each day has two workouts, according to Wells, with one for sprinters and one for distance runners. This falls in line with what the Comets would typically do during the season.
“We try a variety of workouts,” Wells said, “so the kids aren’t doing the same thing every day.”
All of this is geared towards what the athletes accomplish every Friday, which the coaches dubbed, ‘Race Day.’
“We had the kids pick a distance or two and time themselves each Friday,” Wells said. “The goal is to get a new personal record each Friday. They can measure out a standard track distance or just pick a distance such as ‘to the end of the street,’ or ‘around the block twice.’ The exact measurement of the distance doesn’t matter since each athlete will be running what they selected and will try to beat their own PR each week.”
Wells said hearing about the workouts from his athletes has taken some of the sting off a lost season. The IESA canceled the track and field season on April 3 and the state meet was slated to take place next weekend in East Peoria.
“We had the potential to qualify a few athletes for the state meet this season,” Wells said. “We feel bad for the kids. Not only are they missing the competition, but they are also missing the social aspect and camaraderie of being with their teammates.”
Wells, who also coaches the Edison eighth-grade girls’ basketball team and is the junior varsity girls’ basketball coach at Champaign Central, understands middle school athletics aren’t the end-all, be-all.
But the memories his athletes make in their teenage years can go a long way.
His four children — 25-year-old Kam, 23-year-old Noah, 20-year-old Trey and 17-year-old Kelsey — are all Edison graduates and his wife, Kay, teaches at Edison.
“As a middle school program, our focus is on development and having fun,” he said. “We’ve had quite a few athletes continue on with track in high school. Hopefully, we’ve helped to prepare them for the next level. It’s great to watch a high school track meet and cheer on former team members.”
Matt Daniels is sports editor at The News-Gazette. His email is mdaniels@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@mdaniels_NG).