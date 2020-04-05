Sunday's coronavirus update | Piatt County reports second case
A 74-year-old Michigan man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Piatt County. He was tested in Piatt County and hospitalized locally, and the case will be transferred to Michigan, according to the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
That brings the the total number of cases in Piatt County to two. The other is a 37-year-old woman who is isolated at home, according to the health department.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 899 new cases, including 31 additional deaths. IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Sixteen of the now 55 people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Champaign County are considered recovered by the C-U Public Health District. Among area counties, only Champaign (three) reported new cases Saturday.
Other county totals remained the same: nine cases in Douglas, five in Vermilion and one in both Ford and Piatt.
— While it doesn’t distinguish between active and recovered, a county map on CUPHD’s website shows Champaign’s 61822 zip code has had the most confirmed cases to date (11).
It’s followed by
➜ 61802/Urbana: 9
➜ 61821/Champaign: 7
➜ 61801/Urbana: 6
➜ 61874/Savoy: 5
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 5
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 2
➜ 61820/Champaign: 2
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 1
➜ 61880/Tolono: 1
— Statewide, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 10,000, with 1,453 new reports, a single-day high for Illinois.
State health officials have expected the numbers to climb as testing ramps up. All told, 53,581 Illinoisans have now been tested — an increase of more than 5,100 from Friday.
— As of Saturday evening, Illinois’ 10,357 confirmed cases were the eighth-most in the U.S.
Its death toll — 243, with 33 new fatalities — was seventh-highest, following New York (3,565), New Jersey (846), Michigan (540), Louisiana (409), Washington (310) and California (289).
— On the same day that Walmart announced it will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at any given time, Schnucks also took social distancing steps, asking that only one shopper per household enter its stores “when possible.”
The grocer said employees would be “asked to exercise judgment” in certain cases..