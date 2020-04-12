Subscribe: Print or online
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,672 new cases of COVID-19, including 43 additional deaths:
— Cook County: one male in his 40s, three females in their 50s, two males in their 50s, one female in her 60s, three males in their 60s, one female in her 70s, five males in their 70s, four females in their 80s, seven males in their 80s, three females in their 90s and two males in their 90s.
— DuPage County: one female in her 80s, one male in his 90s.
— Kane County: one female in her 80s.
— Lake County: two males in their 70s, one male in his 90s.
— St. Clair County: one female in her 70s.
— Will County: one male in his 30s, one male in his 60s, two females in their 80s.
The state's totals: 20,852 cases, including 720 deaths, in 86 counties.
Iroquois County’s total of cases grew by one on Sunday, bringing the total to nine. McLean County reported two new cases Sunday, upping its total to 77.