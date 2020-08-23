Sunday's coronavirus updates: 11,613 tests, 28 new cases in Champaign County; family of five tests positive in Vermilion; Monticello student linked to McLean school outbreak
Tips? Email news@news-gazette.com
Of a whopping 11,613 new tests in Champaign County, 28 came back positive Sunday — a rate of 0.2 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained low and unchanged for the fourth straight day — 0.3 percent.
The number of active cases grew by 28, to 192, while the number of people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 remained unchanged at three.
Totals to date: 161,556 tests; 1,907 confirmed cases, 1,695 of them classified as recovered (no change from Saturday); and 20 fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 87 active (up 19 from Saturday), 383 total (up 19)
- 61801/Urbana: 36 active (up four from Saturday), 146 total (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 20 active (up one from Saturday), 181 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 12 active (up two from Saturday), 320 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (unchanged from Saturday), 253 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 265 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 102 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 68 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (up two from Saturday), 38 total (up two)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Saturday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 15 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 481 cases (up six from Saturday)
- 11 to 20: 394 cases (up 15 from Saturday)
- 31 to 40: 334 cases (up four from Saturday)
- 41 to 50: 219 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 51 to 60: 175 cases (up two from Saturday)
- 10 and under: 130 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 61 to 70: 96 cases (up one from Saturday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
The 21-to-30 age group also is the most tested throughout the pandemic, representing 26.6 percent of all tests in Champaign County.
No. 2 on that list: 11 to 20 (18.3 percent).
PIATT COUNTY: Student exposed to outbreak in McLean County school
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Piatt County grew by one, to 75.
County health Administrator Dave Remmert said the only weekend case involves a student from Monticello “attending school in McLean County and exposed to an outbreak at the school."
That student is "currently in isolation in McLean County and had zero exposures in Piatt," Remmert wrote in an email Sunday.
Since the individual’s home address is in Monticello, the case was added to Piatt’s total, he said.
STATE: 54,351 tests, 1,893 cases, six fatalities
An Iroquois County man in his 60s was among six lives lost to COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
The five other fatalities were all in Cook County — a man and woman in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.
Of 54,351 tests statewide, 1,893 came back positive, a rate of 3.5 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 4.2 percent.
VERMILION COUNTY: 278 confirmed cases throughout pandemic
A family of five tested positive for COVID-19, the only new cases reported Sunday by the Vermilion County Health Department.
The number of confirmed cases in the county throughout the pandemic now stands at 278.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Three women test positive
Ahead of Sunday’s drive-thru testing event in Arcola, Douglas County health officials reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
They involve three women — a 17-year-old, a 19-year-old and a resident in her 40s.
The county has 186 confirmed cases in all.