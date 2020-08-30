Of 11,786 new tests in Champaign County, 61 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 0.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly from Saturday, from 0.6 to 0.7 percent.
Other numbers of note:
- The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged, at two.
- Active cases rose by 36, to 477.
- Recovered cases grew by 25, to 1,823.
- For the entire pandemic, 224,238 tests have produced 2,320 confirmed cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 338 active (up 34 from Saturday), 682 total (up 49)
- 61801/Urbana: 57 active (down one from Saturday), 189 total (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 active (down one from Saturday), 198 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 18 active (unchanged from Saturday), 337 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (unchanged from Saturday), 76 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 8 active (down one from Saturday), 261 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (up one from Saturday), 274 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (up three from Saturday), 37 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 104 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (up one from Saturday), 39 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 11 total
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 39 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 661 cases (up 39 from Saturday); 23.8 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 581 cases (up 16 from Saturday); 29.1 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 345 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 13.1 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 234 cases (up three from Saturday); 10.5 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 187 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 9.8 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 131 cases (up two from Saturday); 2.4 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 99 cases (up one from Saturday); 6.5 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 44 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 2.8 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 1.5 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 0.5 percent of tests
DANVILLE PRISON: Two staffers with active cases
Two staff members at the Danville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Over the course of the pandemic, three staff members in Danville have tested positive, with one of them listed as being recovered.
No incarcerated individuals have tested positive in Danville, according to IDOC.
The statewide totals:
— Incarcerated individuals with confirmed cases: 901, with 580 of those now recovered. The most widespread outbreaks occurred in:
- Stateville: 268 confirmed, 254 recovered
- East Moline: 150 confirmed, 91 recovered
- Jacksonville: 127 confirmed, 63 recovered
— Staff with confirmed cases: 511, with 380 of those now recovered. The hardest-hit facilities:
- Stateville: 144 confirmed, 88 recovered
- Menard: 63 confirmed, 43 recovered
VERMILION COUNTY: Six weekend cases, 324 total
Two grade school-aged children were among four new cases in Vermilion County, the local health department announced Sunday.
The other cases involve one teen and a resident in their 60s, pushing the county’s total number to 324.
Three of the four cases are family-related to cases reported Saturday, Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Nine weekend cases, 222 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by four Sunday, to 222.
The new cases involve two women in their 40s, one 18-year-old woman and one man in his 70s.
Douglas has added 73 positive tests in two weeks, prompting the county health department to alert users on Facebook:
“COVID-19 continues to spread to infants, toddlers, children, teens, adults, and senior citizens, throughout Douglas County. … Up to 40% of COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic and up to 50% of the spread of this virus is caused by carriers who are 48-72 hours presymptomatic, meaning they feel completely fine today, Sunday, and Monday but on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday they begin recognizing they have COVID-19 symptoms.
"At that point, EVERYONE that's been within 6 ft of that person, for 15 mins or more on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday was likely infected with COVID-19.”
STATE: 43,693 tests, 1,992 cases, 11 deaths
Of 43,693 new tests statewide, 1,992 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 4.6 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased from 4.0 to 4.2 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 11 lives lost to COVID-19 on Sunday, matching the total from a day earlier:
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s