Thirteen of 3,737 new tests came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, a rate of just 0.3 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate also remained low, shrinking from 1.4 to 1.1 percent overnight.
Active cases were down by five (to 151), recovered cases were up by 18 (to 1,469) and hospitalizations remained unchanged all weekend (13).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 30 active (down one from Saturday), 301 total (up three)
- 61820/Champaign: 28 active (unchanged from Saturday), 278 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (up two from Saturday), 224 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 16 active (unchanged from Saturday), 259 total (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 active (down four from Saturday), 154 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 8 active (unchanged from Saturday), 103 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 89 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down one from Saturday), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (down one from Saturday), 60 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (up one from Saturday), 5 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Saturday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 406 cases (up three from Saturday)
- 31 to 40: 300 cases (up two from Saturday)
- 11 to 20: 299 cases (up two from Saturday)
- 41 to 50: 201 cases (up five from Saturday)
- 51 to 60: 155 cases (up one from Saturday)
- 10 and under: 115 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 61 to 70: 86 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 71 to 80: 39 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.6 percent and 16.7 percent of all tests performed on county residents.