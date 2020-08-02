The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 32 Sunday, to 1,496.
With 2,046 new tests processed since Saturday, both of the county’s positivity rates remained under 2.0 percent — the seven-day is 1.8 percent, the single-day 1.6 percent.
Hospitalizations were up by one, to 14, a day after dropping by one for the first time since July 13.
Active cases grew by 18, to 226.
Twenty-two of the county’s 32 new cases involved residents of Champaign, with nine in the 61820 ZIP code, seven in 61821 and six in 61822.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
— 61821/Champaign: 41 active (up four from Saturday), 270 total
— 61820/Champaign: 41 active (up four from Saturday), 244 total
— 61802/Urbana: 33 active (up one from Saturday), 204 total
— 61822/Champaign: 25 active (up seven from Saturday), 137 total
— 61866/Rantoul: 22 active (unchanged from Saturday), 248 total
— 61801/Urbana: 11 active (unchanged from Saturday), 94 total
— 61874/Savoy: 10 active (unchanged from Saturday), 58 total
— 61880/Tolono: 9 active (up two from Saturday), 29 total
— 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 82 total
— 61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 13 total
— 61845/Foosland: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total
— 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
— 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 30 total
— 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
— 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
— 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total
— 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 25 total
— 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total
— 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
— 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
— 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
— 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
— 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total
— 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total
— 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
— 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
— 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Cases by age group
Here’s a breakdown of confirmed Champaign County cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 373 cases
- 31 to 40: 278 cases
- 11 to 20: 264 cases
- 41 to 50: 185 cases
- 51 to 60: 147 cases
- 10 and under: 99 cases
- 61 to 70: 80 cases
- 71 to 80: 35 cases
- 81 to 90: 26 cases
- 91 to 100: 9 cases
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.2 percent and 16.5 percent of all tests performed on county residents.
STATE: 1,467 new cases, 14 fatalities
The state positivity rates stood at 3.8 percent (single-day) and 3.9 percent (seven-day) after 1,467 positive results emerged from 38,945 tests, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
The state also reported 14 coronavirus-related fatalities Sunday:
- Adams County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 80s
No new cases were reported Sunday in Vermilion (185 total cases), Douglas (104), Ford (49) or Piatt (40) counties.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Vermilion County Health Administrator Doug Toole urged residents to mask up and keep their distance, writing: "We continue to see an increase in cases. It is important to keep your distance and we strongly suggest wearing a mask when you cannot social distance. Wearing a mask helps to contain the virus particles so YOU do not spread it to others."