Close to 5,000 health care personnel and long-term care facility residents in Champaign County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to new C-U Public Health data.
As of Sunday, 2.8 percent (4,872 of 172,760) of county residents older than 16 had been vaccinated.
According to a CUPHD online map, plans called for early vaccinations to be administered at:
- Both county hospitals
- One behavioral/mental health facility (The Pavilion)
- The C-U Public Health District
- 21 clinics in Champaign, Fisher, Homer, Mahomet, Rantoul, St. Joseph and Urbana
- 22 nursing homes in Champaign, Gifford, Mahomet, Rantoul, Savoy, Sidney and Urbana
- 27 pharmacies in Champaign, Mahomet, Rantoul, Savoy, St. Joseph and Urbana
For a county map of locations, click here.
While no specific timeline has been established, here's the order of prioritization for who'll get vaccinated in the first three tiers of Phase 1 in Champaign County:
PHASE 1A: Long-term care facility residents and health care workers, including long-term care staff, EMS, hospital-based staff, local health district staff, clinic facility staff, home-health personnel, pharmacy staff, other medical staff (including dental), other healthcare workers.
PHASE 1B: Critical workforce, including firefighters, law enforcement, other first-responders, National Guard for COVID-19 response, childcare providers, congregate care facility staff, teachers/education staff, state and county officials, correctional staff, postal service workers, food production/delivery/processing, transportation.
PHASE 1C: Adults 65 and older and adults with high-risk medical conditions, including obesity, diabetes, COPD, heart conditions, chronic kidney conditions, cancer, solid organ transplants and sickle cell disease.
On lagging COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @martharaddattz: "We are not where we want to be, but I think we can get there."— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 3, 2021
"We got to get interaction between the federal government and the states." https://t.co/kKafPs2tFM pic.twitter.com/ccVZlzmPT7
The Illinois Department of Public Health is awaiting recommendations from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before finalizing who'd be included in the remaining phases.
According to IDPH, the remaining schedule could include:
PHASE 2: All adults not listed in Phase 1, people with moderate comorbid conditions and "workers in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society." Those include: "people at increased risk of exposure" who work in restaurants, hotels, the entertainment industry, banks, libraries, hair & nail salons, barber shops, exercise facilities, factories and other goods-producing facilities.
PHASE 3: Young adults aged 18-30, children ("if a pediatric vaccine is available") and "workers in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society and at increased risk of exposure, not included in Phase 1 or 2."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Recovered cases up by 80, active cases up by 23
Of 3,683 new tests, 103 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 14,160.
Active cases were up by 23, to 681. Recovered cases were up by 80, to 13,391.
Nine county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as the day before, and the C-U Public Health District was monitoring 887 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 25.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 108 active (up seven), 1,785 total (up 22)
- 61822/Champaign: 107 active (down three), 1,420 total (up 15)
- 61802/Urbana: 77 active (up 13), 1,148 total (up 18)
- 61853/Mahomet: 71 active (up three), 805 total (up 11)
- 61820/Champaign: 63 active (up two), 4,178 total (up seven)
- 61866/Rantoul: 62 active (up six), 1,197 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 49 active (down one), 1,232 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 22 active (down five), 481 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 22 active (down four), 335 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 20 active (down one), 435 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 19 active (up three), 116 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (up one), 157 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 active (up two), 75 total (up two)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (up one), 49 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged), 137 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (down one), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged), 74 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (unchanged), 33 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged), 40 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (up one), 34 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged), 78 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down one), 60 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (up two), 52 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (down one), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,263,937 tests
- 14,160 confirmed cases
- 88 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 18,441 close contacts quarantined
- 2,054 close contacts that became positive
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Four new cases, 1,949 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by four Sunday, to 1,949.
The Douglas County Health Department was monitoring 292 active cases and close contacts of those who've tested positive.
The new cases involve:
- An 11-year-old girl
- A man in his 20s
- A woman in her 50s
- A man in his 70s
There was no Sunday case update from Ford, Piatt or Vermilion counties.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down slightly, to 8.9 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was down for the first time in five days, falling from 9.0 to 8.9 percent Sunday, when testing totals from New Year's Eve were factored in.
Results from 7,418 tests of residents in the 21 counties that make up Region 6 came back on Dec. 31, with 564 of those positive, a daily rate of 7.6 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Dec. 31).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.9 percent, up from 6.6 from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
- Dec. 30: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 31: 8.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clark: 19.6 percent (+1.2)
- Clay: 17.0 percent (+1.6)
- Richland: 14.0 percent (+1.2)
- Effingham: 13.5 percent (+1.3)
- Lawrence: 13.0 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 12.1 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 12.1 percent (+0.5)
- Shelby: 12.1 percent (+2.4)
- Douglas: 11.7 percent (-1.7)
- Jasper: 10.1 percent (+1.1)
- Ford: 9.6 percent (+1.6)
- Vermilion: 9.4 percent (-1.7)
- Fayette: 9.3 percent (+1.6)
- Piatt: 8.7 percent (+1.4)
- Moultrie: 8.6 percent (-1.3)
- Coles: 7.6 percent (-0.8)
- Champaign: 7.3 percent (—)
- Macon: 7.2 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 5.8 percent (+0.7)
- Edgar: 5.5 percent (-0.9)
- Crawford: 4.8 percent (-1.6)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 3.6 percent, up from 3.1 percent the day prior.
CARLE: 59 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 23 in Bloomington
Thirteen of the 59 COVID-19-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 106 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday in Carle facilities, with 21 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-19-positive patients (three in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 19 (five in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital had three COVID-19 patients and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had two, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Dec. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 899 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 200 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 4,469 new cases, 81 fatalities
Of 45,465 new tests, 4,469 came back positive statewide Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged, at 8.3 percent.
IDPH on Sunday also reported 81 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 16,674:
- Christian County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 2 females 100-plus
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 2 females 80s
- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 23 new cases, 0.7 percent seven-day rate
Twenty-three new cases emerged from 3,424 new tests Saturday on campus, a rate of 0.7 percent, according to UI data updated Sunday.
The seven-day positivity rate now stands at 0.7 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 31: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 3,260 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2,107 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 28: 2,295 new tests, 20 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases