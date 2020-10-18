The Rantoul City Schools District on Sunday reported four new COVID-19 cases, involving students and staffers at four different elementary schools.
In a Facebook post, the district announced the following positive tests:
— An employee at Eastlawn Elementary, resulting in three close contacts with other employees but no student close contacts.
— A teacher at Broadmeadow Elementary, resulting in one classroom moving to full remote learning for 14 days.
— A pre-K student at Pleasant Acres Elementary, resulting in one classroom moving to full remote learning for 14 days.
— A Northview Elementary student, resulting in one classroom moving to full remote learning for 14 days.
All families in affected classrooms at Broadmeadow, Pleasant Acres and Northview have been notified, the district noted, adding that there were no other close contacts outside of those classrooms.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 49 new cases, 0.5% seven-day positivity rate
Forty-nine new cases emerged from 8,327 new tests Sunday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.6 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity remained 0.5 percent for the seventh straight day.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained five.
— Active cases shrunk by 12, to 340. Recovered cases rose by 61, to 5,235.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine grew by 14, to 1,151.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 79 active (down 12 from Saturday), 2,550 total (up 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 62 active (up five from Saturday), 394 total (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 39 active (up one from Saturday), 542 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 34 active (down one from Saturday), 527 total (up seven)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 active (down three from Saturday), 413 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 32 active (up two from Saturday), 396 total (up eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (down two from Saturday), 211 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (down one from Saturday), 113 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (unchanged from Saturday), 139 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up one from Saturday), 80 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (down one from Saturday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down one from Saturday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (down two from Saturday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 682,978 tests, 5,603 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,523 close contacts quarantined and 895 close contacts that became positive.
VERMILION: 15 new cases, nine hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 15 Sunday — to 1,266, 279 of which are classified as active.
Nine residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Sunday, and eight have died,
Ten of the new cases are related by family to others who’ve tested positive, he added.
How Sunday’s new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 70s
- One in their 60s
- Four in their 50s
- Two in their 40s
- Two in their 30s
- Two in their 20s
- One teen
- Two grade-school-aged children
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 5.3 percent
Of 79,296 new tests statewide, 4,245 came back positive statewide Sunday — a rate of 5.3 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 5.2 to 5.3 percent. It’s the 12th straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday also reported 27 deaths:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,012 people hospitalized (down 61 from the previous day), 408 patients in ICU beds (down 14) and 157 patients on ventilators (down eight).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,775,553 tests, 344,048 cases and 9,214 deaths.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 24 new, 524 total cases
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 24, to 524, the local health department announced late Saturday:
The new cases involve:
- Three teen males — ages 15, 17 and 18
- Three men and one woman in their 20s
- Three women and two men in their 30s
- Four men and one woman in their 40s
- Four women and one man in their 50s
- One man in his 60s
- One woman in her 90s
Douglas County has added 187 cases in the past 14 days.
Saturday snapped a three-day run of single-day new case records in Douglas, which reported 27 on Wednesday, 29 on Thursday and 39 on Friday.
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Nine new cases emerged from 9,700 new tests on the UI campus Friday, a rate of 0.1 percent, according to data updated Saturday.
For the eighth straight day, the UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.2 percent, the lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,400 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,682 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
MONTICELLO: High school to switch to remote learning for one week
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
Monticello High School students will all learn remotely this week after the district was informed that three students there have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is apparent that these cases may lead to multiple close contacts resulting in a required quarantine of other students," Superintendent Vic Zimmerman wrote in an email to parents. "Contact tracing by Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department is ongoing.
"In an abundance of caution while we are awaiting contact tracing to be completed by Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, Monticello High School will go to 100 percent remote learning for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23."
He also encouraged families to stay sheltered as much as possible to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus.
“While COVID cases are spiking in the area, please reconsider attending social events where multiple individuals may be congregating in groups without maintaining social distancing or without wearing masks,” he said.
The Monticello district had made it past the first week of October with no cases at the high school and just two district-wide — an employee at Lincoln Elementary and a student at Monticello Middle School — Zimmerman told The News-Gazette earlier this month.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported 16 positive tests of COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday in Piatt County, including four each in Monticello and White Heath.
Between Tuesday and Friday, there were 24 new cases in Piatt County and 33 in DeWitt County, boosting the number of active cases to 39 in Piatt and 71 in DeWitt County. There are five hospitalized in the bi-county area, four of them in DeWitt County.