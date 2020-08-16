Sunday's coronavirus updates: 5 of 15 new cases in Champaign County in 10-and-under age group; Metro East region first in state ordered to take mitigation measures
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 15 Sunday, to 1,746.
Also up since Saturday:
— Recovered cases: By 14, to 120.
— Active cases: By one, to 120.
— Hospitalizations: By one, to 14.
New testing numbers remained unavailable for the third consecutive day.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (down two from Saturday), 246 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 25 active (up two from Saturday), 299 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 14 active (down one from Saturday), 312 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 13 active (unchanged from Saturday), 166 total (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 13 active (up three from Saturday), 117 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (unchanged from Saturday), 262 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 5 active (up one from Saturday), 95 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 63 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (down one from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one from Saturday), 3 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Saturday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 5 new cases in 10-and-under age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 441 cases (up three from Saturday)
- 11 to 20: 317 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 31 to 40: 317 cases (up four from Saturday)
- 41 to 50: 210 cases (up two from Saturday)
- 51 to 60: 164 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 10 and under: 125 cases (up five from Saturday)
- 61 to 70: 94 cases (up one from Saturday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Saturday)
METRO EAST: 'The first of the 11 regions to reach resurgence criteria, but we hope it will be the last,' Ezike says
After three consecutive days of a positivity rate of 8 percent, the Metro East region on Sunday became the first in Illinois to be ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to implement stricter mitigation measures.
Starting Tuesday, all bars, restaurants and casinos must close at 11 p.m.; all party buses must cease operating; and gathering sizes will be limited to the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of room capacity.
The new rules will remain for 14 days, after which more stringent mitigation measures could be put in place, including the closing of indoor bars and dining, if statistics don’t improve.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois’ efforts to protect our people,” Pritzker said in a statement Sunday. “If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health.
“Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions — the Metro East — has now surpassed an 8 percent seven-day rolling average positivity rate, a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July. Working with local officials in the Metro East region and across the border in St. Louis, we are implementing stricter mitigations that account for the unique factors in this region. (IDPH Director) Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start.”
Said Ezike: “As we warned when we began reopening Illinois, we are seeing an increase in cases, emergency department visits and other indicators that the virus is circulating more widely in the community. Region 4 is the first of the 11 regions to reach resurgence criteria, but we hope it will be the last.
"By implementing additional mitigations, such as decreased indoor capacities and limiting hours, we hope to reduce the spread of the virus in the Metro East, and also help prevent an increase in cases, hospitalizations and death in other regions of the state.”
PIATT COUNTY: 71 total cases, five active
An 18-year-old Bement woman became the 71st Piatt County resident to test positive for COVID-19, county health officials said Sunday.
It was Piatt's only new case of the weekend. With six other cases newly classified as recovered, the county now has five active.
None of the five are hospitalized, said Dave Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
STATE: 37,089 tests, 1,562 cases, 18 fatalities
Of 37,089 new tests statewide, 1,562 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 4.2 percent.
The state's seven-day positivity rate is 4.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday also announced 18 coronavirus-related deaths:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 100+
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s