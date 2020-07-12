The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 11 Sunday, to 1,031.
With 887 new tests reported, the single-day positivity rate was 1.2 percent. The seven-day rate continued to drop — from 1.9 percent Saturday to 1.6 percent Sunday (6,325 tests, 100 cases).
Of the county’s 1,031 cases, 883 are considered recovered (up 10 from a day earlier) while active cases stood at 131 (up one).
Five Champaign County residents remained hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
Here’s the rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 31 active (up three from Saturday), 184 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (unchanged from Saturday), 68 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 15 active (down two from Saturday), 213 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (down two from Saturday), 21 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 12 active (unchanged from Saturday), 85 total (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 11 active (unchanged from Saturday), 147 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up one from Saturday), 42 (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 7 active (up one from Saturday), 66 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (up one from Saturday), 16 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 16 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 135 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
Meanwhile, the state reported 954 new cases and the deaths of 20 Illinoisans, from Cast, Cook, DuPage, Morgan, Will and Winnebago counties.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained 3.0 percent.
No other area counties reported new cases Sunday.