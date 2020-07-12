Listen to this article
Sunday: new cases 2

A look at newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County over time.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 11 Sunday, to 1,031.

With 887 new tests reported, the single-day positivity rate was 1.2 percent. The seven-day rate continued to drop — from 1.9 percent Saturday to 1.6 percent Sunday (6,325 tests, 100 cases).

Of the county’s 1,031 cases, 883 are considered recovered (up 10 from a day earlier) while active cases stood at 131 (up one).

Five Champaign County residents remained hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

Here’s the rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:

  • 61821/Champaign: 31 active (up three from Saturday), 184 total (up three)
  • 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (unchanged from Saturday), 68 total (up one)
  • 61866/Rantoul: 15 active (down two from Saturday), 213 total (up one)
  • 61843/Fisher: 12 active (down two from Saturday), 21 total (up one)
  • 61822/Champaign: 12 active (unchanged from Saturday), 85 total (unchanged)
  • 61820/Champaign: 11 active (unchanged from Saturday), 147 total (up one)
  • 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up one from Saturday), 42 (up one)
  • 61801/Urbana: 7 active (up one from Saturday), 66 total (up one)
  • 61880/Tolono: 6 active (up one from Saturday), 16 total (up one)
  • 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 16 total (up one)
  • 61802/Urbana: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 135 total (unchanged)
  • 61840/Dewey: 2 (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
  • 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
  • 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
  • 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
  • 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 4 total (unchanged)
  • 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
  • 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)

Meanwhile, the state reported 954 new cases and the deaths of 20 Illinoisans, from Cast, Cook, DuPage, Morgan, Will and Winnebago counties.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained 3.0 percent.

No other area counties reported new cases Sunday.