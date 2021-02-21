SUNDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign (7.5%) ranks third, Piatt (5.8%) 14th in percentage of population fully vaccinated
The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Sunday for the 21st straight day, from 76 to 73.
That matches a Region 6 total last reached on Sept. 3.
Up slightly after seven days without an increase: Region 6's seven-day positivity rate, which rose Sunday from 3.2 to 3.4 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Feb. 18).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.3 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 9.7 percent (+0.4)
- Cumberland: 6.8 percent (-1.2)
- Clay: 6.2 percent (+0.6)
- Crawford: 5.6 percent (+1.0)
- Ford: 5.6 percent (+1.0)
- Shelby: 4.7 percent (+1.5)
- Jasper: 4.3 percent (-0.3)
- Champaign: 4.2 percent (—)
- Coles: 4.2 percent (+0.6)
- Clark: 4.1 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 3.5 percent (—)
- Piatt: 3.3 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 3.0 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 3.0 percent (+0.2)
- Effingham: 2.8 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie: 2.4 percent (-0.4)
- Fayette: 1.9 percent (+0.8)
- Richland: 1.6 percent (—)
- Macon: 1.2 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 1.1 percent (+0.3)
- Lawrence: 0.8 percent (+0.6)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 22 new cases reported, active cases fall by 137
Of 9,873 new COVID-19 tests, 22 came back positive Sunday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 17,898.
Active cases were down by 137, to 556, with 46 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations held at 14.
The health district is monitoring 867 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 23 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 255 active (down 92)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (down six)
- 61802/Urbana: 39 active (down five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 38 active (down two)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 active (down seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 34 active (down five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (down two)
- 61880/Tolono: 17 active (down three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (down four)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (down four)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (down four)
- 61849/Homer: 7 active (down one)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (down four)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (down one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,679,929 tests
- 17,920 confirmed cases
- 556 active cases
- 17,237 recovered cases
- 127 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 23,472 close contacts quarantined
- 2,807 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 24 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 4 in Bloomington
Three of the 24 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
The 24 patients are the fewest since Carle began making data public in mid-November.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with three of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had four COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,323 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 283 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 12 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
Twelve new cases emerged from 4,983 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate remained 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases