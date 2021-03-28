SUNDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Among Illinois' 102 counties, Piatt No. 2 (25.5%), Champaign No. 6 (23.1%) in percentage of population fully vaccinated
Of 14,733 new tests, 25 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,880.
Active cases fell by 28, to 298, while hospitalizations held at nine.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 439, up by nine overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 54 active (down 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 52 active (up 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 43 active (down 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 38 active (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (down 6)
- 61802/Urbana: 23 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 16 active (down 4)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (down 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (down 3)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (down 3)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down 2)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,607 cases (up 7)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,946 cases (up 5)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,204 cases (up 1)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,950 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,631 cases (up 5)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,252 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,182 cases (up 2)
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 305 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,017,681 tests
- 18,880 confirmed cases
- 298 active cases
- 18,445 recovered cases
- 137 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 25,390 close contacts quarantined
- 3,059 close contacts that became positive
REGION: Douglas County's seven-day rate drops to area-best 0.9%
Douglas County' seven-day positivity rate fell Sunday to its lowest point since July 9 — 262 days ago.
Douglas has the area's lowest rate — and the only one under 1 percent — after it dropped from 1.1 to 0.9.
Sunday's new county rates:
- Douglas County: 0.9 percent (-0.2)
- Piatt County: 1.5 percent (-0.3)
- Vermilion County: 1.5 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie County: 1.7 percent (-1.1)
- Ford County: 1.9 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign County: 3.0 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt County: 3.2 percent (+0.2)
- Iroquois County: 3.4 percent (+0.7)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 5 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.1 percent
Five cases emerged from 3,623 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.09 to 0.10 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,361.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 54 positive tests — 30 involving undergrads, seven faculty/staff members, 11 grad students and six classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 26: 9,354 new tests, 9 new cases
- Saturday, March 27: 3,623 new tests, 5 new cases
CARLE: 19 COVID patients in Urbana, 8 in Bloomington
Just one of the 19 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana is in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 30 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with three of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had eight COVID patients, with one in ICU.
Carle's Eureka Hospitals had two COVID patients; Richland Memorial Hospital had one.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,438 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 301 hospitalized patients have died.