Sunday's coronavirus updates: Champaign County adds 100 cases; 7-day positivity rates rise in Region 6 (9.3%), Douglas County (15.4%), hold on UI campus (0.4%)
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by an even 100 Sunday, to 6,498.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at seven.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 5,943 (up 74) to 527 (up 26).
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 44, to 1,757.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 165 active (up 11 from Saturday), 2,781 total (up 21)
- 61821/Champaign: 71 active (up eight from Saturday), 664 total (up 18)
- 61866/Rantoul: 55 active (unchanged from Saturday), 534 total (up 12)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (down eight from Saturday), 496 total (up five)
- 61801/Urbana: 35 active (up one from Saturday), 589 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 32 active (up three from Saturday), 447 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 30 active (up five from Saturday), 148 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 23 active (down one from Saturday), 261 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (unchanged from Saturday), 155 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (up one from Saturday), 98 total (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (unchanged from Saturday), 60 total (up three)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 37 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 28 total (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 5 active (up two from Saturday), 11 total (up two)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (down one from Saturday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Saturday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (up two from Saturday), 20 total (up two)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (up two from Saturday), 13 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (down one from Saturday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one from Saturday), 8 total (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (up one from Saturday), 6 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 802,137 tests (not updated since Saturday)
- 6,498 confirmed cases
- 28 fatalities
- 10,155 close contacts quarantined
- 1,055 close contacts that became positive
RANTOUL HIGH: One week of remote learning after six staffers, five students test positive
Rantoul High joined a long list of other area schools in announcing a temporary shift to all-remote learning, starting Monday.
In a Sunday letter to families and staff, Superintendent Scott Amerio said the plan is to move all learning online for one week after six staff members and five students tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
“The administrative team, along with the school nurse met this afternoon to evaluate the COVID situation in the school and in the community,” Amerio wrote Sunday. “In the past week, we have had six staff members test positive and ten other staff members who have had to quarantine. We have had five students test positive and forty-three other students who have had to quarantine.
“We feel that our protocols we have in place have allowed us to stay in-session this long, but the current transmission rate in the county is extremely high. This has caused an unsafe situation in the building for our students and our staff as they are exposed to the virus out in the community and then unknowingly bring it into the building.
“We had hoped that we would not have to exercise this option, but unfortunately, we are at a point where we need to do that. We will re-evaluate later in the week to determine if we need to extend this period of remote instruction and send information to you when we make that determination.”
Among the other area schools and districts who have shifted to all-remote learning:
— Unity High, where students are scheduled to return to school on Nov. 10 following two weeks off-site. Superintendent Andy Larson told The News-Gazette last Monday night that the move was made in response to “multiple” confirmed cases.
— Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High, which also moved to two weeks of all-remote learning after positive tests by "multiple students," according to Superintendent Jeremy Darnell. The remote period is scheduled to last through Friday.
— Monticello High, which made the switch on Oct. 19 after three positive student tests. Originally scheduled to last a week, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman announced 10 days ago that classes wouldn’t resume in-person until this Wednesday, after more student cases emerged.
— The Arcola school district, where students have been out since Oct. 20, is scheduled to resume in-person learning on Wednesday, with Monday being a remote learning day and school out for Tuesday’s Election Day.
— The Danville school district, where students have been learning at home since Oct. 19, is also scheduled to resume in-person classes on Wednesday.
— Rantoul's Broadmeadow Elementary, which announced last Monday it would take a two-week break from classes after a single employee case led to 20 close contacts being sidelined.
REGION 6: 10 counties’ seven-day positivity rates up, 10 down, one unchanged
With new mitigation measures set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose again — from 9.0 to 9.3 percent.
For the restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Saturday are through Oct. 29) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.3 percent).
Here’s a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6 (and how those rates compare to the previous day):
- Cumberland: 24.6 percent (-1.5%)
- Douglas: 15.4 percent (+0.5)
- Shelby: 15.0 percent (-0.9)
- Macon: 14.7 percent (+1.0)
- Effingham: 12.0 percent (+0.8)
- Coles: 11.5 percent (+0.5)
- Vermilion: 9.7 percent (+1.0)
- Clay: 9.5 percent (-0.2)
- Jasper: 8.7 percent (+2.2)
- Moultrie: 8.7 percent (+1.2)
- Clark: 8.2 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 8.0 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 8.0 percent (-0.4)
- DeWitt: 6.6 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt: 6.5 percent (—)
- Ford: 5.8 percent (-0.8)
- Champaign: 5.6 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 5.5 percent (-0.5)
- Lawrence: 5.5 percent (-1.0)
- Richland: 4.8 percent (-0.4)
- Edgar: 4.3 percent (+1.1)
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday that the 11th of 11 regions — No. 2, covering North Central Illinois — would be hit with additional mitigations beginning Wednesday.
Region 2 includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston and LaSalle counties.
UI: Seven-day rate holds at 0.4 percent
Nine new cases emerged from 3,552 new tests Saturday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus’ seven-day positivity rate remained 0.4 percent for the fifth straight day.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,766 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,048 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases,
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: 12 new cases, 185 active
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 12 Sunday, to 1,675.
The new cases — among 185 classified as active — broken down by age:
- One resident in their 60s
- Five in their 50s,
- One in their 40s
- One in their 30s
- Three in their 20s
- One pre-schooler
STATE: Seven-day rate climbs from 7.5 to 8.0 percent
Of 78,458 new tests, 6,980 came back positive statewide Sunday, a rate of 8.9 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 7.5 to 8.0 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 35 fatalities:
- Alexander County: 1 female 70s
- Bureau County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 male over 100
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Henry County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Woodford County: 2 females 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 3,294 people hospitalized (up 66 from the previous day), 692 patients in ICU beds (up 12) and 284 patients on ventilators (down six).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,808,303 tests, 417,280 cases and 9,792 deaths.