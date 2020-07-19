The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 16 Sunday, to 1,177.
But with a surge in testing — 1,345 in the past 24 hours, 11,710 in the past week — the single-day and seven-day positivity rates both stand at just 1.2 percent.
Hospitalizations were up by two in the county, to six.
The recovered case count grew by 14, to 985. There are now 175 active cases, up four from Saturday.
Here’s the rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 45 active (up one from Saturday), 221 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 33 active (unchanged from Saturday), 184 total (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 active (up two from Saturday), 105 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active (unchanged from Saturday), 74 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 13 active (up one from Saturday), 147 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 9 active (unchanged from Saturday), 220 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (down two from Saturday), 26 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Saturday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 21 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged from Saturday), 44 (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 4 active (up one from Saturday), 70 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 2 active (up one from Saturday), 4 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 4 total (unchanged)
Elsewhere:
— Douglas County added three new cases Sunday — a 17-year-old woman, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s. Its case total now stands at 81.
— Vermilion County reported no new cases. The number of active cases remained 18 Sunday.
— The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 965 new cases emerged statewide from 32,113 tests, a daily positivity rate of 3.0 percent.
The state’s seven-day rate remained 2.9 percent.
Six Illinoisans from three counties lost their lives, IDPH reported:
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 90s.
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s.
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s.