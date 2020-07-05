A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s are the 14th and 15th Champaign County residents to die after testing positive for COVID-19.
Both had underlying health conditions, Champaign-Urbana Public Health Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey Sunday evening.
The county’s 13th fatality — a man in his 90s, reported a day earlier — also had an underlying condition, CUPHD Julie Pryde confirmed Saturday.
Monday marks three months since Champaign County announced its first coronavirus-related fatality. The three deaths reported Saturday and Sunday are the most in any one weekend since.
________________________________
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by eight
Champaign County added eight newly confirmed cases Sunday, pushing its total to 931.
Of those, 117 area active — down eight from Saturday. The number of hospitalized residents remained five.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 1.4 percent (86 cases, 5,910 tests) while the single-day rate, likely impacted by minimal testing during the holiday weekend, skewed considerably higher — 7.7 percent (eight cases, 104 tests).
Here’s the updated rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to CUPHD data:
- 61821/Champaign: 23 active (unchanged from Saturday), 164 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (down five from Saturday), 59 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 14 active (down one from Saturday), 198 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 12 active (down three from Saturday), 76 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (up two from Saturday), 13 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 8 active (unchanged from Saturday), 138 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one from Saturday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 5 active (down one from Saturday), 131 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 4 active (unchanged from Saturday), 60 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (first cases of pandemic added Sunday), 2 total
- 61871/Royal: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)