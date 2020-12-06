Sunday's coronavirus updates: Champaign County man, Vermilion woman among 76 deaths statewide; Piatt has lowest 7-day rate in Region 6; Rantoul hits 1,000 total cases
Of 7,694 new COVID-19 tests, 114 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, according to health district data.
Active cases fell by three, to 989. Recovered cases rose by 117, to 10,593.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,470 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 249 fewer than on Saturday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 176 active (down two), 3,799 total (up 19)
- 61821/Champaign: 151 active (up two), 1,381 total (up 20)
- 61822/Champaign: 122 active (unchanged), 1,083 total (up 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 81 active (unchanged), 1,000 total (up 10)
- 61853/Mahomet: 78 active (down four), 600 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 75 active (down three), 1,039 total (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 75 active (down one), 888 total (up 11)
- 61874/Savoy: 60 active (up eight), 366 total (up 11)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 45 active (down two), 332 total (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (up four), 263 total (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 15 active (up two), 104 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (unchanged), 120 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 11 active (up three, 42 total (up four)
- 61849/Homer: 7 active (down two), 69 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 active (unchanged), 53 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (down one), 29 total (unchanged
- 61872/Sadorus: 6 active (up one), 23 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (down two), 85 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (down two), 62 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 5 active (unchanged), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged), 44 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (down two), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged), 15 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down two), 78 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,118,012 tests
- 11,647 confirmed cases
- 69 fatalities
- 19 county residents hospitalized
- 15,818 close contacts quarantined
- 1,560 close contacts that became positive
STATE: Two area residents among 78 fatalities
A Champaign County man in his 70s and a Vermilion County woman in her 80s were among 76 Illinoisans to lose their lives to COVID-19, the state department of public health announced Sunday.
IDPH also reported 7,598 new positive tests among 79,538 specimens processed Sunday, pushing the pandemic totals to 787,573 cases and 11,101,214 tests.
Meanwhile, the state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped from 10.3 to 10.1 percent Sunday.
Here’s a look at daily case and testing totals since Nov. 1, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases, 8.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*, 8.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases, 8.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases, 8.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*, 9.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*, 9.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases, 11.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
Check out this interactive map by researchers at @GeorgiaTech, which shows the risk level of attending an event in any county in Illinois, or nationwide.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 4, 2020
➡ https://t.co/O4EhSYCPKu
To reduce your risk, stay home when you can and mask up when you must go out. https://t.co/iBLSLspyp9
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*, 12.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*, 13.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 12.8 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 11.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 21: 120,284 tests*, 11,891 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 22: 92,437 tests, 10,012 cases, 11.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 23: 91,562 tests, 8,322 cases, 10.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 24: 97,323 tests, 9,469 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
Governor Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update. https://t.co/8hs7TAi584— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 4, 2020
- Nov. 25: 114,233 tests, 11,378 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 26: 107,556 tests, 12,022 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 27: 77,130 tests, 7,574 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 28 79,055 tests, 7,873 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 29: 62,740 tests, 7,178 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 30: 66,980 tests, 6,190 cases, 10.2 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 1: 116,081 tests, 12,542 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 2: 85,507 tests, 9,757 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 3: 106,778 tests, 10,959 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 4: 112.634 tests, 10,526 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 5: 102,678 tests, 9,887 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 6: 79,538 tests, 7,598 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
Sunday’s deaths spanned 26 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
- Boone County: 1 female 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Hancock County: 1 female 80s
- Henderson County: 1 female 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 60s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s
- Johnson County: 1 male 50s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 50s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 5 males 80s
- Massac County: 1 male 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 2 males 60s
- Richland County: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate drops from 12.5 to 12.1 percent
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate rose again on Sunday — from 7.1 to 7.4 percent — but remains second-lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
The lowest? Piatt County, now at 6.7 percent — up from 6.3 a day earlier.
The seven-day rate for the region as a whole fell Sunday, from 12.5 to 12.1 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Dec. 3).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.8 percent, down from 7.4 overnight).
Know the difference between a Cold, the Flu, and COVID-19! Find your nearest testing site here: https://t.co/evazJGCQt2 pic.twitter.com/1Ge2MVOWTx— IDPH (@IDPH) December 3, 2020
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 25.5 percent (+2.1)
- Clay: 22.7 percent (-2.3)
- Effingham: 20.4 percent (-2.6)
- Shelby: 20.1 percent (-1.2)
- Cumberland: 18.9 percent (-0.6)
- Lawrence: 18.9 percent (-2.1)
- Douglas: 15.0 percent (-1.2)
- Vermilion: 14.7 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 14.7 percent (+1.8)
- Jasper: 14.6 percent (+0.2)
- Richland: 14.6 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 14.2 percent (-1.3)
- DeWitt: 13.6 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie: 13.2 percent (-0.4)
- Crawford: 12.6 percent (-1.1)
- Macon: 10.1 percent (-0.8)
- Ford: 9.9 percent (-1.0)
- Clark: 9.6 percent (-1.0)
- Coles: 9.3 percent (-0.6)
- Champaign: 7.4 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 6.7 percent (+0.4)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.4 percent, down from 2.6 from the day prior.
CARLE: 13 of 67 COVID-positive Urbana patients in ICU
Thirteen of the 67 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 91 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 19 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 15 COVID-positive patients (three in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has six (three in ICU).
Reporting no patients in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital (two COVID patients) and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (one).
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 666 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 126 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Saturday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 19 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — unchanged from Saturday.
Changes are coming to COVID-19 testing at #ILLINOIS, starting Dec. 7.— U of I News Bureau (@NewsAtIllinois) December 4, 2020
The transition will bring:
- faster processing of test results
- fewer invalid or inconclusive results
- reduced plastic waste – thanks to smaller test tubes.https://t.co/t18eN3pTQI pic.twitter.com/46CQCfMpKh
VERMILION COUNTY: 42 new cases, 332 now active
The number of confirmed cases In Vermilion County rose by 42 Sunday, to 3,723.
Thirty-four county residents remain hospitalized, unchanged from the past three days, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
With 45 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 332 active cases.
How Sunday’s cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- One in their 60s
- Eight in their 50s
- Four in their 40s
- Five in their 30s
- 12 in their 20s
- Six teens
- Three grade-school children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler