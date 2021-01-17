BEN ZIGTERMAN: UI urges vigilance as students return for spring semester
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: One fatality, 63 new cases
The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Champaign County rose by one Sunday, to 97, C-U Public Health reported.
Of 4,529 new tests, 63 came back positive in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 15,343.
Active cases were down by 48 (to 760) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at 30.
Recovered cases were up by 110, to 14,486.
The health district is monitoring 1,086 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by six overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 127 active (down five)
- 61820/Champaign: 100 active (down 14)
- 61822/Champaign: 99 active (down nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 93 active (down eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 65 active (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 54 active (down 13)
- 61801/Urbana: 48 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 37 active (down three)
- 61880/Tolono: 30 active (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 26 active (down five)
- 61843/Fisher: 16 active (up three)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,332,550 tests
- 15,343 confirmed cases
- 97 fatalities
- 30 county residents hospitalized
- 20,041 close contacts quarantined
- 2,331 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 63 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Thirteen of the 63 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 80 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday in Carle facilities, with 14 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 10 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had four (none in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had three COVID patients, none of whom were in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,060 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 234 hospitalized patients have died.