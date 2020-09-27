Sunday's coronavirus updates: Champaign County surpasses 500,000 total tests, adds 59 cases; UI seven-day positivity rate holds at 0.4 percent
Of 11,427 new tests in Champaign County, 59 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 0.5 percent.
Both the county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) and number of residents hospitalized (four) remained unchanged overnight.
Other notable numbers:
— Active cases shrunk by six, to 344.
— Recovered cases now stand at 4,244.
— The county surpassed a half-million COVID-19 tests for the entire pandemic, with 502,866.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 190 active (down six from Saturday), 2,167 total (up 30)
- 61801/Urbana: 30 active (unchanged from Saturday), 424 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 24 active (up three from Saturday), 331 total (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (unchanged from Saturday), 433 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (up one from Saturday), 166 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 10 active (unchanged from Saturday), 331 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (up two from Saturday), 89 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (down one from Saturday), 119 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (down one from Saturday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 7 active (down four from Saturday), 308 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 4 active (down one from Saturday), 56 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (up one from Saturday), 14 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
UI: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases, 0.4 percent daily rate
The UI's seven-day positivity held at 0.4 percent for the third straight day.
According to data updated Sunday, 3,892 new tests Saturday produced 17 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.4 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,004 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,286 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: Eight new cases, 638 total
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by eight Sunday, to 638.
Five of the eight were family-related — one group of three, another of two — according to county health Administrator Doug Toole.
The breakdown by age of the newly added cases:
- One grade school-aged child
- One in 20s
- One in 30s
- Two in 50s
- Two in 60s
- One in 70s
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Three new cases, 316 total
Women in their 20s and 40s and a man in his 30s became the 314th, 315th and 316th residents to test positive for COVID-19 in Douglas County, the local health department reported Sunday.
The county reports that 56 of its 316 total cases remain active.
PIATT COUNTY: Four new cases, 143 total
Piatt County added two cases Thursday (one in Atwood, one in Monticello) and two on Friday (Monticello residents in their 30s and 60s), the DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported Sunday.
Piatt now has 143 cases total.
STATE: 50,822 tests, 1,604 cases, 14 deaths
Of 50,822 new tests statewide, 1,604 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 3.2 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity is 3.7 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday also reported 14 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s
- Hamilton County: 1 male 60s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,486 people hospitalized, 250 patients in ICU beds and 144 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,479,510 tests, 287,930 cases and 8,601 deaths.