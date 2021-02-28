Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell Sunday to its lowest point in 141 days.
Sunday's rate — 2.9 percent, down from 3.3 overnight — matched the figure last reached on Oct. 10.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rate for the 21-county region that includes Champaign and 20 other neighboring counties fell Sunday to its lowest point in 225 days.
Not since July 18 has Region 6's rate been as low as it was Sunday — 2.6 percent, down overnight from 2.8.
The region's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was up slightly for the second straight day, from 61 to 63, after a 25-day run of decreases.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Feb. 25).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.0 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
- Feb. 25: 2.6 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 6.3 percent (-1.5)
- Ford: 5.4 percent (-0.4)
- Cumberland: 5.3 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt: 4.6 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion: 3.6 percent (+0.2)
- Shelby: 3.1 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign: 2.9 percent (-0.4)
- Jasper: 2.7 percent (+0.2)
- Effingham: 2.6 percent (+0.6)
- Clark: 2.4 percent (-0.6)
- Moultrie: 2.4 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 2.3 percent (-1.0)
- Coles: 2.1 percent (-0.6)
- DeWitt: 2.1 percent (-0.1)
- Clay: 2.0 percent (-1.2)
- Edgar: 1.8 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 1.5 percent (-0.3)
- Lawrence: 1.1 percent (-0.1)
- Macon 1.1 percent (+0.1)
- Richland: 1.1 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 0.8 percent (-0.4)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases fall below 400
Of 10,401 new COVID-19 tests, 19 came back positive Sunday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,209.
Active cases were down by 39, to 369, with 33 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
The health district is monitoring 507 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 27 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 122 active (down 30)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (down three)
- 61821/Champaign: 32 active (down two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 28 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (down three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (down two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 19 active (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 active (down four)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,751,342 tests
- 18,209 confirmed cases
- 369 active cases
- 17,711 recovered cases
- 129 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 23,825 close contacts quarantined
- 2,871 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 28 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Five of the 28 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 33 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (one in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 32 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 29 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 9 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,344 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 285 hospitalized patients have died.
UI CAMPUS: 7 new cases, 0.2 percent seven-day rate
Seven new cases emerged from 4,559 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 9,972 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 26: 10,811 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 4,559 new tests, 7 new cases