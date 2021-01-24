Of 10,559 new tests, 40 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 15,883.
Active cases were down by 47 (to 675) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by one (24).
The health district is monitoring 979 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 47 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 123 active (down six)
- 61821/Champaign: 88 active (down nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 82 active (down three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 66 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 62 active (down 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 62 active (down four)
- 61801/Urbana: 60 active (down six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 28 active (down two)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (down seven)
- 61874/Savoy: 18 active (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (down one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,388,915 tests
- 15,883 confirmed cases
- 106 fatalities
- 24 county residents hospitalized
- 20,711 close contacts quarantined
- 2,425 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day rate falls for 14th straight day
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was down for a 14th straight day Sunday, falling from 5.6 to 5.4 percent.
Champaign County's seven-day rate fell from 5.1 to 4.9 percent, its lowest point since Oct. 25.
At 3.9 percent, Piatt County's rate is the lowest it's been since Oct. 11.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Jan. 21).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.1 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Jasper: 9.1 percent (+0.2)
- Cumberland: 8.8 percent (-2.7)
- Clark: 8.6 percent (-0.5)
- Vermilion: 8.4 percent (-0.3)
- Shelby: 7.1 percent (+1.0)
- Effingham: 6.9 percent (-0.7)
- Clay: 6.8 percent (+0.9)
- Douglas: 6.3 percent (+0.7)
- Richland: 6.2 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 6.0 percent (-0.7)
- Moultrie: 5.3 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 5.2 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 5.2 percent (-0.9)
- Macon: 5.2 percent (-0.7)
- Ford: 5.1 percent (-0.2)
- Champaign: 4.9 percent (-0.2)
- Coles: 4.3 percent (-0.2)
- Piatt: 3.9 percent (-0.4)
- Crawford: 3.8 percent (+0.6)
- Edgar: 2.5 percent (+0.3)
- Lawrence: 1.5 percent (-0.2)
VERMILION COUNTY: Man in 40s is 91st to lost life to COVID-19
A man in his 40s became the 91st Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials announced Sunday.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county rose by 76, to 7,106. With 65 residents released from isolation, Vermilion's active case count stands at 443, including inmates and staff who tested positive at the Danville Correctional Center.
Twenty-two COVID-positive Vermilion residents are hospitalized, Toole said.
How the 76 new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Two in their 80s
- Three in their 70s
- 10 in their 60s
- Seven in their 50s
- 12 in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- 12 in their 20s
- Nine teens
- Three grade-school-aged children
- Three toddlers
- One infant
STATE: 3,292 new cases, 40 fatalities
Of 90,138 new tests, 3,292 came back positive statewide Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 4.9 to 4.8 percent.
IDPH also reported 40 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 18,750:
- Clinton County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s
- Dewitt County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 100-plus
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
- Knox County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s