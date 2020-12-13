📸: The first shipment from our Kalamazoo plant. @UPS @FedEx— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) December 13, 2020
The Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the @US_FDA but has been authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16+. See conditions of use: https://t.co/OS1tgYopUj pic.twitter.com/yogti0Ahcq
Of 9,229 new COVID-19 tests, 121 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,436.
Active cases in the county were down by 32, to 980. Recovered cases were up by 153, to 11,381.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,569 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, seven more than on Saturday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 198 active (down 18), 3,976 total (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 148 active (up seven), 1,491 total (up 27)
- 61822/Champaign: 107 active (down eight), 1,170 total (up 14)
- 61802/Urbana: 90 active (up three), 963 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 81 active (down one), 1,061 total (up 13)
- 61801/Urbana: 76 active (down six), 1,113 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 72 active (up one), 656 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 54 active (up three), 374 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 41 active (down 10), 394 total (up four)
- 61880/Tolono: 23 active (up one), 282 total (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 22 active (up two), 135 total (up five)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (up three), 121 total (up four)
- 61862/Penfield: 10 active (up one), 49 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 active (down four), 61 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 6 active (up two), 51 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged), 88 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up one), 81 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (up two), 72 total (up two)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (down five), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (unchanged), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down three), 64 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down two), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,170,377 tests
- 12,436 confirmed cases
- 75 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 16,690 close contacts quarantined
- 1,728 close contacts that became positive
Teams have been running drills for weeks to make sure vaccine can be distributed safely as soon as it arrives. Illinois is prepared and we will share updates along the way. pic.twitter.com/Mhk6TVK2Rf— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 13, 2020
VERMILION COUNTY: December death toll now at 17
Women in their 80s and 90s became the 52nd and 53rd Vermilion County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Sunday.
The county has now lost 17 residents in the first 13 days of December.
Other Vermilion numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 42, unchanged from Saturday and the most of any area county.
— The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 23 Sunday, to 4,229.
— With 12 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 339 active cases.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Four in their 80s
- One in their 60s
- Five in their 50s
- Two in their 40s
- Four in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- One teen
- Three grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
Reminder, until a vaccine is widely available we must all continue doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across Illinois! Mask up! Wash up! Back up! Sleeve up for your flu shot! pic.twitter.com/wYakDJBKCb— IDPH (@IDPH) December 13, 2020
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Two deaths, 17 weekend cases reported
Men in their 60s and 80s became the 20th and 21st Douglas County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, said Summer Phillips, the county health department's public information officer.
Douglas' confirmed case total now stands at 1,670 after 11 cases were added Saturday and six more Sunday:
SUNDAY
- A 19-year-old woman
- A woman in her 20s
- A man in his 30s
- A man in his 40s
- A woman and man in their 70s
SATURDAY
- Two men and a woman in their 20s
- A woman and man in their 40s
- Three women in their 50s
- A woman in her 70s
- A woman in her 80s
CARLE: 22 of 94 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Twenty-two of the 94 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 137 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 30 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 27 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 13 (two in ICU).
Also reporting COVID patients, none of them in ICU: Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (two) and Carle Eureka Hospital (one).
Here’s an overview of the daily totals since Nov. 18, when Carle began publicly reporting data, for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 723 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 145 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Sunday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 14 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — unchanged from Saturday.
How do vaccines work to protect us? What are the vaccine technologies in the pipeline and how do we ensure safe vaccines? Dr @Kate_L_OBrien explains in #ScienceIn5 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/swcs1Qr5ep— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 13, 2020
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate falls to 10.5 percent
Piatt County’s seven-day positivity rate — up Sunday from 5.7 to 5.9 percent — remains the lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
It’s the ninth straight day Piatt has held that distinction.
Champaign County’s seven-day rate was down slightly for a third straight day (7.7 to 7.6 percent). The rate for the region as a whole fell from 10.8 to 10.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Dec. 10).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.5 percent, unchanged overnight).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
This #SundaySpotlight, I'd like to highlight @CDCgov ACIP's guidance for #federal, #state, and #local groups to use for #CovidVaccine program plans @ASTHO (https://t.co/IFN0yBqmsD) (2/x)— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) December 13, 2020
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Effingham: 19.8 percent (+0.6)
- Fayette: 18.0 percent (-3.4)
- Cumberland: 17.5 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 18.4 percent (+1.3)
- Clay: 15.4 percent (-0.3)
- Richland: 15.1 percent (+0.6)
- Moultrie: 14.6 percent (+1.2)
- Jasper: 14.5 percent (—)
- Ford: 14.3 percent (+2.8)
- Shelby: 12.1 percent (-1.8)
- Clark: 11.6 percent (+2.5)
- Vermilion: 11.6 percent (-0.9)
- Douglas: 11.5 percent (-0.7)
- Iroquois: 9.4 percent (-1.1)
- Edgar: 9.3 percent (+0.6)
- Crawford: 8.9 percent (-2.6)
- DeWitt: 8.4 percent (-1.3)
- Coles: 7.9 percent (+1.0)
- Champaign: 7.6 percent (-0.1)
- Macon: 7.4 percent (-1.1)
- Piatt: 5.9 percent (+0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, down from 2.1 percent from the day prior.
STATE: 7,216 new cases, 115 fatalities
Of 63,648 tests statewide, 7,216 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 11.3 percent.
That pushed the state’s seven-day positivity rate up, from 8.9 to 9.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 115 lives lost to COVID-19:
- Clay County: 1 male 40s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100-plus
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 70s
- Fulton County: 1 male 90s
- Greene County: 1 female 80s
- Hancock County: 2 males 80s
- Kane County: 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 female 90s
- Lee County: 1 male 90s
- Logan County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Mercer County: 1 male 80s
- Ogle County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 80s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Washington County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s