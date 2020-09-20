Sunday's coronavirus updates: In Champaign County, 10,279 tests, 69 positive, 0.7% rate; 13 new campus cases mark second-lowest one-day total in a month
The seven-day positivity rate on the UI campus remained at its lowest point since the start of classes — 0.3 percent.
Thirteen new cases emerged from 4,133 new tests Saturday, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated on Sunday.
The 13 new cases were the second-lowest single-day total on campus in the last month, behind only the 10 reported on the previous Saturday.
The campus has now gone 11 days without a daily rate higher than 0.5 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,776 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,058 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day rate falls to 1.2 percent
Of 10,279 new tests in Champaign County, 69 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 1.2 to 1.1 percent.
Recovered cases rose by 111, to 3,879, while active cases shrunk by 42, to 382.
There are eight Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the same number as Friday and Saturday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 194 active (down 27 from Saturday), 1,988 total (up 36)
- 61822/Champaign: 37 active (down one from Saturday), 305 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 29 active (down nine from Saturday), 394 total (up six)
- 61821/Champaign: 28 active (down seven from Saturday), 419 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 20 active (up three from Saturday), 320 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 16 active (up one from Saturday), 79 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 14 active (up one from Saturday), 303 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (up one from Saturday), 143 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (down four from Saturday), 110 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (up one from Saturday), 21 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (up one from Saturday), 53 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 12 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down two from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 4 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 431,519 tests have now produced 4,281 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 26 new cases in 21-30 age group, 24 in 11-20
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,711 cases (up 24 from Saturday); 32.7 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 1,157 cases (up 26 from Saturday); 31.8 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 445 cases (up two from Saturday); 10.4 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 311 cases (up three from Saturday); 8.3 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 250 cases (up five from Saturday); 7.6 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 163 cases (up five from Saturday); 1.6 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 133 cases (up two from Saturday); 4.7 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 65 cases (up two from Saturday); 1.8 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 34 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 0.9 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 0.3 percent of tests
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Six weekend cases, 279 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by four Sunday, to 279.
The new cases involve:
- A 19-year-old man
- A man in his 60s
- A man in his 80s
- A woman in her 80s
The county announced two new cases late Saturday: a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.
STATE: 48,011 tests, 1,402 cases, 14 deaths
Of 48,011 new tests statewide, 1,402 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 2.9 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged, at 3.5 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 14 lives lost to the coronavirus, including a Douglas County woman in her 70s, whose death was announced by the county last week:
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Douglas County: 1 female 70s
- Greene County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Perry County: 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s
- Woodford County: 1 male 50s
Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,417 people hospitalized, 357 patients in ICU beds and 151 patients on ventilators.
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,105,153 tests, 274,258 cases and 8,450 deaths.