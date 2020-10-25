Sunday's coronavirus updates: In Champaign County, 87 new cases, 7-day positivity rate holds at 0.5%; 2 Ford residents among 24 deaths reported by state; Urbana's Rosati's closes
Of 9,468 new tests, 87 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.9 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained 0.5 percent for the fourth straight day.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — is 4.4 percent through Oct. 22.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) is 7.6 percent.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained seven for the fifth straight day.
— Active cases rose by 24, to 325. Recovered cases rose by 63, to 5,523.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 88, to 1,170.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 70 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2,625 total (up 19)
- 61866/Rantoul: 68 active (down one from Saturday), 467 total (up nine)
- 61821/Champaign: 42 active (up seven from Saturday), 585 total (up 15)
- 61822/Champaign: 36 active (up four from Saturday), 451 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 23 active (down three from Saturday), 548 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 active (unchanged from Saturday), 412 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (up four from Saturday), 232 total (up six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (up six from Saturday), 123 total (up eight)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Saturday), 145 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (up three from Saturday), 47 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 85 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (up two from Saturday), 23 total (up three)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up two from Saturday), 32 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (up one from Saturday), 7 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 745,636 tests, 5,939 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 9,101 close contacts quarantined and 964 close contacts that became positive.
URBANA: Rosati’s Pizza closes after 14-year run
An Urbana restaurant is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.
Rosati’s Pizza announced in an email Sunday afternoon that it would serve its last meal that night:
“We are EXTREMELY thankful for the entire community’s support over the past 14 years! We couldn’t have been here without the community’s support, and we thank them. No one could have predicted what would unfold over the past 9 months with COVID-19.”
Added owner/operator Shane Morrison: “I’ve enjoyed all my years in Urbana owning and operating Rosati’s Pizza. I’ve got to know and have become friends with many customers and employees and we will miss them greatly. However, with the current climate and restrictions we are at a point where we cannot continue to operate in this current state.”
RANTOUL: Broadmeadow Elementary employee tests positive
An employee at Broadmeadow Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, the Rantoul City Schools District announced Sunday.
"The last time the COVID-19 positive individual was in the school setting while they were possibly contagious is Friday, October 23, 2020," the district wrote in a Facebook post. "No students may be at higher risk due to 'close contact' with the person that has been diagnosed with COVID-19. One staff member may be considered 'close contact.'"
IDPH: Two Ford County residents among 24 fatalities reported statewide
Two Ford County residents in their 80s were among 24 Illinoisans to lose their lives to COVID-19, state public health officials announced Sunday.
Of 72,097 new tests statewide, 4,062 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 5.6 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained 6.1 percent for the second straight day:
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 6.1 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 6.1 percent
- Friday, Oct. 23: 5.6 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The 24 fatalities by county:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s
- Fayette County: 2 females 70s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 40s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,605 people hospitalized (down 11 from the previous day), 565 patients in ICU beds (up five) and 214 patients on ventilators (down eight).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,268,952 tests, 374,256 cases and 9,505 deaths.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 313 new cases in two weeks
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by nine Sunday, to 693.
Of those, 313 have been reported in the past two weeks.
Sunday’s cases involve:
- A 7-year-old girl
- Two women in their 20s
- One woman in her 30s
- One woman in her 50s
- Three men and one woman in their 60s
VERMILION COUNTY: 11 new cases, 198 active
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 11 Sunday, to 1,486.
Of those, 198 are classified as active, with 14 residents hospitalized.
The new cases range in age from residents in their 20s to 80s:
- One resident in their 80s
- Three in their 70s
- One in their 60s
- Three in their 50s
- Three in their 20s
UI: 3,870 tests, 15 cases, 0.2 percent seven-day positivity rate
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.2 percent for the third straight day.
Fifteen new cases emerged from 3,870 new tests Saturday, a rate of 0.4 percent, the UI reported Sunday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,524 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,806 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases