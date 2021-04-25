SUNDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 50.2% (86,670) have received at least one dose, 39.4% (68,062) now fully vaccinated
Of 12,962 new tests, 28 came back Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,045.
Active cases were down by 32, to 439. Hospitalizations held at 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 119 active (down 16)
- 61821/Champaign: 80 active (down 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (down 7)
- 61802/Urbana: 45 active (down 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 35 active (down 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 32 active (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (up 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (down 2)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (up 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down 1)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (up 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,992 cases (up 6)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,125 cases (up 8)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,469 cases (up 6)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,073 cases (up 2)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,723 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,312 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,307 cases (up 2)
- 70.01 to 80: 566 cases (unchanged)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,261,868 tests
- 20,045 confirmed cases
- 439 active cases
- 19,464 recovered cases
- 142 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 596 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,173 close contacts quarantined
- 3,243 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity remained 4.0 percent for a fourth straight day after new data from April 22 (1,003 tests, 30 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 2.0 percent (+0.7)
- Douglas County: 2.3 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois County: 2.7 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion County: 2.7 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie County: 3.4 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 4.0 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 4.1 percent (-0.8)
- Ford County: 5.7 percent (-0.8)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 8 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.14%
Eight new cases emerged from 3,085 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.14 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,671.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 78 positive tests — 45 involving undergrads, 13 faculty/staff members, 12 grad students and eight classified as "other."