ANTHONY ZILIS: Champaign, Urbana districts prepping for return to in-person learning
REGION 6: Of four metrics needed to move out of Tier 3, area still falls short in two
It's looking less and less likely that the area that covers East Central Illinois will have restrictions relaxedon Friday, the first day that regions can move out of Tier 3.
For the sixth time in seven days, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate increased — from 9.7 to 9.9 percent — on Sunday.
While it remains within the state's target range, two other metrics required for regions to move out of Tier 3 mitigations — both involving hospitalizations — do not.
Here are the four metrics a region must hit for current mitigation measures to be relaxed and how Region 6 is faring as of Sunday:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's had 32 days in a row under the 12 percent threshold, according to IDPH data.
Region 6's rate hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10 but it's trending in that direction after climbing from 8.9 percent on New Year's Eve to 9.9 percent on Sunday.
2. Greater than 20 percent available hospital beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 does not meet this standard. For the first time during the pandemic, according to IDPH, the region fell below 20 percent, to 18.7 percent, when Friday's numbers were added.
On Sunday, when Saturday's data was added, it remained on the wrong side of 20 percent, at 18.5 percent.
3. Greater than 20 percent available ICU beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 211 consecutive days. The three-day average now stands at 29.6 percent, down from 30.6 percent a day earlier.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard, with three days of decreases and seven of increases, according to the latest IDPH data. It's only a matter of a patient or two — for the past six days, the region's total has been in the 189-to-191 range but never gone down on consecutive days.
Region 6's 10-day hospitalization totals.
- Dec. 30: 181 patients
- Dec. 31: 179 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 1: 180 patients
- Jan. 2: 184 patients
- Jan. 3: 186 patients
- Jan. 4: 189 patients
- Jan. 5: 190 patients
- Jan. 6: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 7: 191 patients
- Jan. 8: 190 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 9: 191 patients
As for the seven-day positivity rate, the metrics the state uses cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Jan. 7).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.1 percent, down from 6.5 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
- Dec. 30: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 31: 8.9 percent
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7: 9.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 20.5 percent (+0.3)
- Jasper: 18.2 percent (-0.7)
- Clark: 17.1 percent (+0.8)
- DeWitt: 15.9 percent (-0.4)
- Effingham: 15.7 percent (-0.4)
- Richland: 14.7 percent (-1.9)
- Clay: 12.4 percent (-2.3)
- Shelby: 12.4 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion: 11.9 percent (+1.4)
- Douglas: 11.8 percent (+1.7)
- Coles: 10.8 percent (+0.8)
- Fayette: 9.6 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 9.5 percent (-0.3)
- Macon: 8.5 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie: 8.5 percent (-0.1)
- Ford: 8.2 percent (-1.4)
- Champaign: 7.5 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 6.9 percent (-1.8)
- Crawford: 6.4 percent (+1.2)
- Lawrence: 5.9 percent (-3.3)
- Edgar: 5.5 percent (+0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.6 percent, down from 2.9 percent the day prior.
Due to the overwhelming response, all appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for Champaign County residents age 75 and older for January 12-14 are full. We will notify the public of the next clinic as vaccine becomes available through our website and social media pages.— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) January 9, 2021
VACCINE: 3.8 percent of eligible Champaign County adults have received first dose; 0.3 percent have gotten both doses
The number of Champaign County health-care workers and long-term care residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 333 Sunday, according to data from the C-U Public Health District.
The total now stands at 6,523 — or 3.8 percent of the eligible (16 and older) county population of 172,760.
A smaller group of county residents — 483, or 0.3 percent of the adult population — have received both doses of the vaccine, CUPHD reports.
Champaign County is in the first stage (Phase 1A) of administering the vaccine. That group now includes residents 75-and-over, as well as those in long-term-care facilities and health care workers.
Health-care workers include long-term-care staff, EMS, hospital-based staff, local health district staff, clinic facility staff, home-health personnel, pharmacy staff, other medical staff (including dental) and other healthcare workers.
Next up, in Phase 1B, will be "essential frontline workers," a group that includes firefighters, law enforcement members, other first-responders, National Guard for COVID-19 response, child care providers, congregate care facility staff, teachers/education staff, state and county officials, correctional staff, U.s. Postal Service workers, food production/delivery/processing workers and transportation workers.
No timetable has been set for when Phase 1B will begin as it's entirely dependent on supply, health officials say.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 38 new cases, hospitalizations down three
Of 4,151 new tests, 38 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 14,705.
Active cases decreased by 40, to 821, while hospitalizations declined by three, to 23
Recovered cases were up by 78, to 13,792.
The health district is monitoring 1,001 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 33 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 136 active (down eight)
- 61802/Urbana: 111 active (down six)
- 61820/Champaign: 101 active (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 85 active (down 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 76 active (down eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 74 active (down five)
- 61801/Urbana: 67 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 38 active (down two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 38 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 11 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 8 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (down one)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down two)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,297,704 tests
- 14,705 confirmed cases
- 92 fatalities
- 23 county residents hospitalized
- 19,319 close contacts quarantined
- 2,208 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 67 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 17 in Bloomington
Nine of the 67 COVID-19-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 98 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday in Carle facilities, with 15 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 17 COVID-19-positive patients (two in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 12 (four in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center each had one COVID patient, neither of whom was in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Dec. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 979 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 213 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate falls — from 8.3 to 7.9 percent
Of 77,775 new tests, 4,711 came back positive statewide Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 8.3 to 7.9 percent.
IDPH on Sunday also reported 81 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 17,574:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 7 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 80s
- Fulton County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 2 males 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s,1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
- Montgomery County: 2 females 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 0.2 percent daily positivity rate
Four new cases emerged from 1,927 new tests Saturday on campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to UI data updated Sunday.
The seven-day positivity rate remained 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 31: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 3,260 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2,107 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 28: 2,295 new tests, 20 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases