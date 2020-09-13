Sunday's coronavirus updates: More encouraging numbers from campus: 4,009 tests, 10 cases, 0.2% rate; Recovered cases outnumber active by 10-to-1 margin in Champaign Co.
Another day, another promising COVID report from campus.
Ten new cases emerged from 4,009 new tests Saturday, a rate of 0.2 percent.
That extends to four the campus’ streak of days of 0.5 percent or lower and keeps at 0.6 percent the UI’s seven-day positivity rate.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,592 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 1,874 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 3,251 recovered, 323 active
On Saturday, the number of active cases in Champaign County shrunk by 226. On Sunday, it lost another 189.
That leaves 323 of 3,594 total cases classified as active — and 3,251 considered recovered, according to C-U Public Health District data updated on Sunday.
Of 9,227 new tests in all, 136 came back positive Sunday, as CUPHD caught up on campus cases from last week. The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 0.7 percent to 1.0.
Hospitalizations (one) and deaths (20) remained unchanged.
Over the course of the pandemic, 369,232 tests have now produced 3,594 cases in Champaign County.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 203 active (down 153 from Saturday), 1,588 total (up 95)
- 61801/Urbana: 37 active (down 15 from Saturday), 326 total (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 20 active (down three from Saturday), 247 total (up six)
- 61821/Champaign: 14 active (unchanged from Saturday), 378 total (up eight)
- 61802/Urbana: 10 active (down three from Saturday), 292 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (unchanged from Saturday), 123 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (down six from Saturday), 95 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (down two from Saturday), 61 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 4 active (down four from Saturday), 288 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (down two from Saturday), 47 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one from Saturday), 7 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1,422 cases in 11-20 age group, 921 in 21-30
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,422 cases (up 76 from Saturday); 31.5 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 921 cases (up 43 from Saturday); 31.2 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 389 cases (up five from Saturday); 10.8 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 282 cases (up five from Saturday); 8.7 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 224 cases (up two from Saturday); 8.0 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 142 cases (up three from Saturday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 115 cases (up one from Saturday); 5.0 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 55 cases (up one from Saturday); 2.0 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 32 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 1.0 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (unchanged from Saturday); 0.3 percent of tests
VERMILION COUNTY: Five new cases, 429 total
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by five Sunday, to 429.
The new cases broken down by age:
- One in 20s
- One in 40s
- Two in 60s
- One in 70s
Three of the five new cases are related by family to Vermilion residents who tested positive earlier, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Sunday.
PIATT/DeWITT COUNTIES: Four new cases in Farmer City, three in Bement, two in Clinton
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County grew by five Sunday, to 115.
The cases involved three residents of Bement and one each from DeLand and Monticello, according to DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator Dave Remmert.
DeWitt’s case count now stands at 75, with four new cases in Farmer City and two in Clinton.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Nine weekend cases
A 5-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and a woman in her 60s became the 263rd, 264th and 265th Douglas County residents to test positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Sunday.
That's half the number of cases the county added a day earlier.
Saturday's cases involved:
- One man in 20s
- One woman in 40s
- One man in 60s
- Two women in 70s
- One man in 70s
STATE: 46,890 tests, 1,462 cases, 14 deaths
Of 46,890 new tests statewide, 1,462 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 3.1 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained the same as Saturday — 3.7 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 14 lives lost to COVID-19 on Sunday:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 20s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 4,735,866 tests, 261,371 cases, 8,309 deaths.