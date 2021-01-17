BEN ZIGTERMAN: UI urges vigilance as students return for spring semester
Region 2 Moves into Tier 1 Mitigation -Limited Indoor Dining - Public Health Officials Announce 4,162 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/XXOUrwCTmV— IDPH (@IDPH) January 17, 2021
Here we go again: Region 6 could be 24 hours away from advancing from Tier 3 to the slightly-less-restrictive Tier 2 of the state's mitigation plan.
It needs to hit state-set targets in four metrics to leave Tier 3. Three of those metrics, it's met for all but two days the past two months. The one that's proved harder to hit: Declining hospitalizations for seven of the past 10 days.
Region 6 will go into Monday having seen its hospitalizations drop in six of the past nine days. If it happens again Monday (and its other numbers hold), the 21-county region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion will leave Tier 3.
Region 6 had the same opportunity Saturday but its hospitalization count rose by two. Sunday, it declined by two.
A look at the past 10 days:
- Jan. 7: 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 8: 190 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 9 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 11: 184 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 12: 183 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 13 183 patients (NO CHANGE)
- Jan. 14: 181 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 15: 183 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 16: 181 patients (DECREASE)
While tiers 2 and 3 include many of the same restrictions, advancing would move Region 6 one step closer to Tier 1, which will include limited indoor dining, according to the revised plan Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled Friday.
To get from Tier 2 to 1, regions must mostly meet the same exact metrics required to move from Tier 3 to 2. The one exception: The requirement of three straight days with a seven-day positivity rate below 8 percent rather than the 12 percent threshold needed to go from Tier 3 to 2.
But a region's stay in Tier 2 could be a short one — southern Illinois' Region 5 and north central Illinois' Region 2 (which includes Bloomington and Peoria) were both allowed to advance this weekend to Tier 1 within 48 hours of leaving Tier 3 for Tier 2.
Here are the four targets regions must hit and a look at where Region 6 stands as of Saturday:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's now been under the 12 percent threshold for 38 days in a row, according to IDPH data, and hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10.
Equally encouraging: The region's seven-day rate has dropped in each of the past seven days, falling Sunday from 7.4 to 7.0 percent. That could bode well for the region's chances of moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1 in short order.
2. Greater than 20 percent available medical/surgical hospital beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 meets this standard, with seven straight days over the 20 percent threshold. On Sunday, it rose from 21.0 to 23.0 percent.
3. Greater than 20 percent available ICU beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 218 consecutive days. The number now stands at 32 percent.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF SUNDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard but only by a day.
It has now had declines in six of the past 10 days and could get to seven Monday.
Due to the overwhelming response, all appointments for COVID-19 vac for Champ. Co. residents age 75+ and 65-74 with underlying health conditions for Jan 19-22 are full. We will notify the public of the next clinic as vaccine becomes available through our website & social media.— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) January 16, 2021
POSITIVITY RATES: Champaign County seven-day rate falls to 6.2%
Region 6's seven-day positivity rate fell for the seventh straight day, dropping from 7.4 to 7.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine rates cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Jan. 14).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.6 percent, down from 4.8 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 14.5 percent (+0.5)
- Effingham: 13.4 percent (-1.1)
- Clark: 11.4 percent (-0.6)
- DeWitt: 10.6 percent (-0.2)
- Jasper: 10.5 percent (-1.3)
- Shelby: 9.4 percent (-1.3)
- Vermilion: 8.6 percent (—)
- Richland: 8.0 percent (-1.3)
- Macon: 7.1 percent (-0.3)
- Douglas: 6.8 percent (-1.8)
- Fayette: 6.8 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 6.5 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign: 6.2 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 6.2 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 6.1 percent (-0.2)
- Clay: 5.8 percent (-0.5)
- Moultrie: 5.4 percent (-1.5)
- Coles: 4.8 percent (-0.4)
- Lawrence: 4.7 percent (-0.9)
- Crawford: 3.2 percent (—)
- Edgar: 2.9 percent (-0.6)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.3 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: One fatality, 63 new cases
The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Champaign County rose by one Sunday, to 97, C-U Public Health reported.
Of 4,529 new tests, 63 came back positive in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 15,343.
Active cases were down by 48 (to 760) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at 30.
Recovered cases were up by 110, to 14,486.
The health district is monitoring 1,086 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by six overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 127 active (down five)
- 61820/Champaign: 100 active (down 14)
- 61822/Champaign: 99 active (down nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 93 active (down eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 65 active (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 54 active (down 13)
- 61801/Urbana: 48 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 37 active (down three)
- 61880/Tolono: 30 active (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 26 active (down five)
- 61843/Fisher: 16 active (up three)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,332,550 tests
- 15,343 confirmed cases
- 97 fatalities
- 30 county residents hospitalized
- 20,041 close contacts quarantined
- 2,331 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 63 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Thirteen of the 63 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 80 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday in Carle facilities, with 14 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 10 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had four (none in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had three COVID patients, none of whom were in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,060 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 234 hospitalized patients have died.