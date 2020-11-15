Add another couple Champaign County school districts to the growing list in wait-and-see mode when it comes to switching from in-person classes to all-remote.
Three days after C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde recommended that all county schools pivot to all-remote learning as soon as possible, PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN Superintendent Jeff Isenhower says his district is “taking it a week at a time right now.”
“We feel that our schools are set up to keep any spread from happening within our walls to the best of our ability,” Isenhower said Sunday. “We are watching two areas very closely.
“The first is the number of cases within the borders of our district combined with the number of positive cases within our student body. The second is having staff in place to cover everything that is needed to continue to serve our students and our families.
“We have been very close to being forced to go full remote but have thus far avoided it.”
GIFFORD GRADE SCHOOL also plans to continue with in-person learning, Superintendent Jay Smith said Sunday, before determining later this week how to proceed beyond that.
“I will reassess over Thanksgiving break to determine if we can continue in-person,” Smith said.
Champaign’s COUNTRYSIDE SCHOOL plans to continue with in-person learning until Friday, after which it will shift to full remote until late January.
But that’s been the plan for weeks, said Krystal Young, Countryside’s interim head of administration.
“This was not due to the recommendation of CUPHD,” she said Sunday. “This has been our plan since early October, and we have been lucky enough to only have one case. If things change drastically this week, we will go remote early.”
Here’s an update on where other Champaign County schools and districts stand:
— CHAMPAIGN UNIT 4 DISTRICT: For the 1,671 elementary students who returned to school buildings on Oct. 27, it’s back to all-remote learning starting this week, Superintendent Susan Zola said Thursday.
“This return to remote learning is not due to increased cases in our schools but rather increased cases in our community,” said Zola, whose district reported a total of 15 confirmed cases in elementary buildings (11 students, four staffers) during the first two weeks back.
— FISHER DISTRICT: “We plan to stay open until Thanksgiving, then reassess,” Superintendent Barb Thompson said Saturday. “Our numbers right now are extremely low — one active case — so our data doesn’t constitute a shutdown at this point.”
— HERITAGE DISTRICT: Plans are to keep in-person learning this week. What happens beyond that will be discussed at Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Tom Davis announced Friday.
— HOLY CROSS, ST. MALACHY, ST. MATTHEW, ST. THOMAS MORE, ST. THOMAS: Like the 37 other schools in the Peoria Diocese, it’s all-remote learning starting Monday and lasting through Jan. 18.
"The Bishops of Peoria and Office of Catholic Schools understand the many challenges that confront our school pastors, chaplains, principals, teachers, staffs, students and families with the issuance of this most recent guidance,” Peoria diocese Superintendent Sharon Weiss said in a Friday letter to pastors, chaplains and principals. “However, the safety and health of our school personnel and students is first and foremost what ultimately factors into this most difficult of decisions.”
— MAHOMET-SEYMOUR DISTRICT: While post-Thanksgiving plans remain TBD, Superintendent Lindsey Hall wrote in a Friday letter to parents, that “in the best interest of our students, as superintendent, it is my hope to remain open and following the hybrid plan we’ve been following until Dec. 18.
“I believe this is what is best for our students and families. This may or may not be possible and it is important for everyone to understand we may need to switch at some point to all remote learning. Today is not the day to make that determination. This is an evolving situation, and much could change between now and next week or the following week — this is how 2020 has been all along!”
As of Friday morning, the district had 115 in quarantine (105 students, 10 staff) and 16 positive cases (all students).
“While we've seen an uptick in cases this week, we are not considered to have had an ‘outbreak’ in our schools this week, as defined by CUPHD,” Hall wrote Friday. “Again, this goes back to our diligence with safety protocols in our schools.”
— RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS DISTRICT: In-person learning ended Friday and Superintendent Michelle Ramage is recommending it remain that way until Jan. 19 — “to ensure at least 14 days from New Year’s Eve,” she wrote in a Friday letter to parents.
The school board will make the final decision at its next meeting, scheduled for Thursday.
— ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL: In-person learning is a go this week, with the school shifting to remote after Thanksgiving. “It is our hope that we can return to in-person the beginning of January,” Superintendent Todd Pence said Friday.
— ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH: The plan is to hold in-person learning this week, then reassess, Superintendent Brian Brooks said Friday.
“We have put out a plan for our students, parents and staff to potentially go to full remote learning after Thanksgiving, with students coming back to in-person instruction on our current hybrid plan on January 5th,” Brooks said.
Brooks expects a decision sometime in the next few days. “The positive is that we will have a plan in place if we do go into full remote learning, and our teachers have a chance to communicate those things to their students in-person over this next week,” Brooks said.
— THOMASBORO GRADE SCHOOL: “After conversations with the school board and union, we have decided that Thomasboro Grade School will follow the ‘strongly recommended’ guidance by IDPH and move to online learning” starting on Nov. 30, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur wrote in a Friday letter to families.
“Please remember,” she added, “that guidance changes quickly and sometimes daily. This plan is subject to change. We appreciate your patience and understanding in these trying times.”
— UNITY DISTRICT: The plan calls for holding in-person classes this week, then assessing whether it should pivot to all-remote after Thanksgiving break.
On Saturday, Unity Superintendent Andy Larson said it’s likely that the district will likely make the switch: “Our kids have been resilient, our educators have been fantastic and we’re probably going to take three weeks of remote time and hopefully get back to it after the new year. Put a fork in 2020 and move on.”
— URBANA DISTRICT: On Oct. 6, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced that plans to switch to hybrid learning would be put off until the second semester.
REGION 6: Champaign County seven-day rate remains third-lowest of 21 counties
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose again Sunday but just slightly — from 13.5 to 13.6 percent.
For Tier 1 mitigation measures to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
More likely as the region wraps up its second week of advanced restrictions: It will be subject to additional Tier 2 measures, with an announcement coming from the state as soon as Monday.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Sunday are through Nov. 12) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 a day earlier).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 12 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 24.7 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 23.2 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois: 20.4 percent (-0.9)
- Clay: 18.3 percent (+2.1)
- Richland: 17.6 percent (-2.1)
- Cumberland: 16.9 percent (+0.6)
- Jasper: 16.9 percent (+3.6)
- Piatt: 16.3 percent (+1.5)
- Macon: 16.1 percent (+0.5)
- DeWitt: 15.2 percent (-1.9)
- Shelby: 15.1 percent (-0.6)
- Clark: 14.6 percent (+2.1)
- Lawrence: 14.2 percent (—)
- Vermilion: 14.0 percent (+0.6)
- Coles: 13.3 percent (-0.9)
- Edgar: 12.3 percent (-1.1)
- Douglas: 12.1 percent (+1.1)
- Ford: 11.2 percent (+0.9)
- Champaign: 9.5 percent* (+0.2)
- Crawford: 9.4 percent (+0.7)
- Moultrie: 7.5 percent (-0.9)
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.1 percent, unchanged overnight.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 11,988 new tests, 196 new cases
Of 11,988 new tests, 196 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total over the 8,000 mark.
Other county numbers of note:
— There are 10 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as Saturday.
— Recovered cases now outnumber active cases, 7,260 (up 127 from Saturday) to 818 (up 69).
— Close contacts in quarantine were up by 283, to 1,449.
— The number of lives lost remained 39.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 195 active (up four), 3,159 total
- 61821/Champaign: 106 active (up 24), 878 total
- 61822/Champaign: 90 active (up six), 683 total
- 61802/Urbana: 88 active (up 16), 5834 total
- 61801/Urbana: 80 active (up three), 765 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 58 active (down five), 670 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 52 active (up six), 344 total
- 61874/Savoy: 31 active (up four), 225 total
- 61880/Tolono: 29 active (up four), 142 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 19 active (up one), 187 total
- 61847/Gifford: 15 active (unchanged), 46 total
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (unchanged), 54 total
- 61849/Homer: 7 active (up two), 33 total
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (up one), 75 total
- 61859/Ogden: 6 active (up one), 25 total
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (up two), 48 total
- 61862/Penfield: 4 active (unchanged), 21 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (unchanged), 35 total
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (unchanged), 11 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged), 25 total
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one), 18 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one), 12 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged), 18 total
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 11 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 7 total
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 1 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 11 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged), 11 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 950,228
- 8,117 confirmed cases
- 39 fatalities
- 12,222 close contacts quarantined
- 1,230 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 8 new cases, 29 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by eight Sunday, to 2,220.
Of those, 305 are classified as active, with 29 COVID-positive Vermilion residents hospitalized.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- One in their 70s
- One in their 40s
- Two in their 30s
- Two teens
- One pre-schooler
STATE: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 72 deaths
For the 10th straight day, new cases statewide topped the 10,000 mark, with 10,631 reported Sunday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose slightly — from 12.6 to 12.8 percent.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests, 11,028 cases
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests, 15,415 cases*
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests, 12,702 cases*
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
IDPH also reported 72 fatalities on Sunday, pushing its pandemic total to 10,742:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Brown County: 1 male 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 3 males 50s, 4 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 90s
- Hancock County: 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
- Johnson County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Ogle County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.5 percent
The seven-day positivity rate on campus held at 0.5 percent for the third straight day.
Twelve new cases emerged from 4,639 new tests Saturday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated Sunday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,404 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,686 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases