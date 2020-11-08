Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate will enter week 2 of its enhanced mitigation period at its highest point yet.
Seven days after stricter measures took effect — including no indoor dining and gatherings limited to 25 people — the 21-county region’s rate jumped from 10.2 to 10.8 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Sunday are through Nov. 5) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.8 percent, up from 3.7 overnight).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 5 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 23.8 percent (+6.3), 39 of 132 tests positive (29.5% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Effingham: 19.7 percent (+1.5), 69 of 313 tests positive (22.0% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Iroquois: 17.0 percent (+1.7), 32 of 166 tests positive (19.3% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Clay: 16.0 percent (+1.2), 11 of 65 tests positive (16.2% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Macon: 13.3 percent (-0.6), 160 of 1,047 tests positive (13.3% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Douglas: 12.2 percent (-2.2), 13 of 181 tests positive (7.2% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Vermilion: 11.8 percent (+0.2), 74 of 535 tests positive (13.8% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Clark: 11.7 percent (+0.1), 3 of 27 tests positive (11.1% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Shelby: 11.6 percent (+1.0), 13 of 66 tests positive (19.7% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Cumberland: 11.5 percent (+1.3), 4 of 35 tests positive (11.4% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Coles: 11.1 percent (+0.9), 25 of 141 tests positive (17.7% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- DeWitt: 10.2 percent (+1.8), 15 of 80 tests positive (18.8% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Moultrie: 10.2 percent (+0.4), 11 of 58 tests positive (19.0% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Lawrence: 9.4 percent (+2.7), 12 of 41 tests positive (29.3% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Ford: 8.3 percent (+0.6), 8 of 162 tests positive (4.9% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Piatt: 8.3 percent (+1.1), 18 of 167 tests positive (10.8% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Champaign: 7.5 percent* (+0.6), 116 of 1,542 tests positive (7.5% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Crawford: 7.0 percent (+0.5), 12 of 138 tests positive (8.7% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Richland: 6.6 percent (+1.6), 7 of 56 tests positive (12.5% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Jasper: 6.3 percent (-1.4), 0 of 46 tests positive (0.0% daily rate) on Nov. 5
- Edgar: 6.0 percent (+1.1), 9 of 41 tests positive (22.0% daily rate) on Nov. 5
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.5 percent, up from 1.4 overnight
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 32nd fatality, 96 new cases
A woman in her 50s with underlying conditions became the 32nd Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Sunday.
It's the county's third coronavirus-related death in as many days. Saturday, the county lost a man in his 50s; Friday's death involved a woman in her 70s. All three had underlying health conditions, Pryde said.
Other Sunday county numbers of note:
— New cases were up 96, to 7,089.
— Six residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
— Recovered cases were up by 94, to 6,574.
— Active cases were down by one, to 483.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by three, to 1,451.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 133 active (up seven from Saturday), 2,917 total (up 20)
- 61821/Champaign: 62 active (down one from Saturday), 744 total (up 15)
- 61801/Urbana: 59 active (up two from Saturday), 659 total (up 13)
- 61822/Champaign: 50 active (down two from Saturday), 567 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 41 active (up two from Saturday), 591 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 26 active (unchanged from Saturday), 485 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (down one from Saturday), 286 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 18 active (down one from Saturday), 181 total (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 16 active (up one from Saturday), 114 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (unchanged from Saturday), 162 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (down two from Saturday), 69 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (unchanged from Saturday), 28 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (unchanged from Saturday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 5 active (down two from Saturday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged from Saturday), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (up one from Saturday), 25 total (up three)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one from Saturday), 10 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down one from Saturday), 40 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (up one from Saturday), 10 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down two from Saturday), 22 total (unchanged
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 876,867 tests
- 7,089 confirmed cases
- 32 fatalities
- 11,143 close contacts quarantined
- 1,161 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 25 new cases rage in age from toddler to 80s
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 25 Sunday, to 1,913.
Of those, 231 are classified as active (up one from Saturday), with 21 county residents hospitalized (unchanged).
How Saturday’s cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- Two in their 60s
- Two in their 50s
- Five in their 40s
- Two in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- Four teens
- Two grade-school-aged children
- Two pre-schoolers
- One toddler
Meanwhile, county health Administrator Doug Toole told The News-Gazette Saturday afternoon that the department is looking into two deaths — men in their 60s and 70s — listed among the 76 fatalities statewide Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Sunday’s state report included an additional fatality — a man in his 80s — that wasn’t included in Vermilion County’s Sunday update.
The county’s pandemic death toll has been adjusted twice in recent days after fatalities reported to involve Vermilion residents were listed in error.
STATE: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 42 fatalities
For the third straight day, new cases in Illinois topped 10,000.
Of 90,757 new tests Sunday, 10,009 came back positive, a daily rate of 11.0 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 10.3 percent to 10.6.
Here’s a look at the past seven days’ totals, with pandemic highs marked with asterisks:
- Sunday: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Saturday: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Friday: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Thursday: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Wednesday: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Tuesday: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Monday: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
UI CAMPUS: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
Twenty-one new cases emerged from 4,016 new tests Saturday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.5 percent, according to data updated Sunday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,114 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,396 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases