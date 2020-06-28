The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by six Sunday, to 845.
Only St. Joseph had multiple new cases — with two, increasing its total to eight.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 1.3 percent, with 5,633 tests producing 72 new cases during that time.
With 776 new tests processed in the past 24 hours, the county’s daily positivity rate was 0.8 percent.
Of the county's 845 confirmed cases, 739 are considered recovered and 94 are active. The number of residents hospitalized remained 11 Sunday.
Elsewhere:
— Douglas County announced two new cases Sunday, involving males in their 50s and 60s. “Public health officials are attempting to identify and contact individuals who have been in close contact with these individuals,” the county’s public health department said in a statement.
Overall, the county has had 53 positive results among 1,747 tests, with one still pending.
— Vermilion County’s total held at 54, with no new test results coming in since Saturday afternoon.
— Statewide, numbers rose Sunday by 646 cases (141,723 total), 15 deaths (6,888) and 23,789 tests (1,544,978). Across Illinois, the recovery rate stands at 94 percent.
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 187 (up one from Saturday)
— 61821/Champaign: 153 (up one)
— 61820/Champaign: 131 (no change)
— 61802/Urbana: 128 (up one)
— 61822/Champaign: 67 (up one)
— 61801/Urbana: 56 (no change)
— 61853/Mahomet: 43 (no change)
— 61874/Savoy: 35 (no change)
— 61880/Tolono: 9 (no change)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 8 (up two)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
— 61875/Seymour: 4 (no change)
— 61843/Fisher: 3 (no change)
— 61849/Homer: 3 (no change)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 3 (no change)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
— 61864/Philo: 1 (no change)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)