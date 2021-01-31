SUNDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 2.1% of Champaign County now fully vaccinated, 11.4% has received first dose
The seven-day positivity rate for the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion counties held at 5.1 percent for a second day.
That's third-lowest of the 11 regions that make up Illinois:
- Region 1: 5.5 percent
- Region 2: 5.4 percent
- Region 3: 4.2 percent
- Region 4: 7.0 percent
- Region 5: 4.7 percent
- Region 6: 5.1 percent
- Region 7: 6.3 percent
- Region 8: 7.1 percent
- Region 9: 6.6 percent
- Region 10: 6.4 percent
- Region 11: 6.3 percent
Hospitalizations in the region also remained unchanged, at 150. It's now been 15 days since that number increased.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Jan. 28).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28 5.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 11.6 percent (+0.5)
- Douglas: 8.7 percent (-0.1)
- Jasper: 7.4 percent (-0.4)
- Clark: 6.9 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 6.7 percent (-0.2)
- Shelby: 5.5 percent (-1.0)
- Coles: 5.3 percent (+0.5)
- Champaign: 5.0 percent (—)
- Crawford: 5.0 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 4.8 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois: 4.8 percent (+0.5)
- Fayette: 4.7 percent (-0.7)
- DeWitt: 4.6 percent (-1.6)
- Piatt: 4.6 percent (+1.7)
- Richland: 4.6 percent (+0.7)
- Cumberland: 4.4 percent (-0.4)
- Macon: 4.1 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 4.1 percent (—)
- Ford: 3.9 percent (+0.2)
- Edgar: 2.5 percent (-0.6)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (-0.2)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 34 new cases, 27 hospitalized
Of 10,228 new COVID-19 tests, 34 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,369.
Active cases were down by 55 (to 615) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained 27.
The health district is monitoring 878 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 12 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 142 active (down 10)
- 61802/Urbana: 81 active (down 15)
- 61853/Mahomet: 70 active (down six)
- 61801/Urbana: 62 active (down four)
- 61821/Champaign: 57 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 51 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 40 active (down six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 29 active (down six)
- 61874/Savoy: 20 active (down one)
- 61880/Tolono: 14 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (up three)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (down two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down three)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,467,219 tests
- 16,369 confirmed cases
- 109 fatalities
- 27 county residents hospitalized
- 21,412 close contacts quarantined
- 2,526 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 79 new cases
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 79 Sunday, to 7,428.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Three residents in their 80s
- One in their 70s
- 10 in their 60s
- 15 in their 50s
- 11 in their 40s
- 12 in their 30s
- Nine in their 20s
- Eight teens
- Nine grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
CARLE: 55 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 7 in Bloomington
Eleven of the 55 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 65 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday in Carle facilities, with 14 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had seven COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had two COVID patients (both in ICU) while Carle Eureka Hospital had one (not in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,189 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 257 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 2,428 new cases, 40 fatalities, 7-day positivity rate down to 3.9%
Of 86,871 new tests, 2,428 came back positive statewide Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate — which stood at 8.1 percent on New Year's Day — ends the month at 3.9 percent, down fom 4.0 overnight.
IDPH also reported 40 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 19,243:
- Boone County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 teen
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s