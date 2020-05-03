After four straight days of double-digit newly confirmed cases, Champaign County reported four on Sunday.
That brings the county’s total to 173 — 77 active (six hospitalized) and 90 recovered, with six fatalities.
Three of the four new cases announced Sunday were in Rantoul, which has seen its case count rise by 17 in three days, to 27.
Only Champaign’s 61822 ZIP code, with 28, has more cases than Rantoul’s 61866, according to C-U Public Health District data.
The other new case involves a resident in Champaign’s 61821 ZIP code, which now has 26 cases.
The breakdown by ZIP code:
1. 61822/Champaign: 28
2. 61866/Rantoul: 27
3. 61821/Champaign: 26
4. 61820/Champaign: 23
5. 61802/Urbana: 21
6. 61801/Urbana: 18
7. 61853/Mahomet: 9
8. 61874/Savoy: 7
9. 61863/Pesotum, 61873/St. Joseph: 3
11. 61849/Homer, 61878/Thomasboro, 61880/Tolono: 2
14. 60949/Ludlow, 61877/Sidney: 1
****
STATE TOTALS: 61,499 CASES, 2,618 DEATHS
The number of confirmed cases statewide rose by 2,994, to 61,499, whole the state death toll grew by 63, to 2,618.
Sunday's newly reported fatalities covered nine counties:
— Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 male 80s.
— Kane County: 1 male 70s.
— Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s.
— Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s.
— Monroe County: 1 female 90s.
— Will County: 1 female 70s.
— Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— On second thought, the Illinois State Board of Education informed school districts on Saturday, drive-thru, drive-in and individualized graduation ceremonies at school will be allowed.
The change comes three days after an ISBE directive banned all of the above, forcing many districts to scrap plans and start over.
Now, as long as “all efforts (are) made to ensure social distancing and prevent mass gatherings of people,” seniors will be able to receive their degrees one at a time on-stage at school, which had been the plan at Bement, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork, Tuscola and Westville, among others.
— For the second straight day, Champaign County set a new 24-hour high for most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, reporting 20 Saturday. That wraps up a week that also included an 11-case Thursday and 14-case Friday, pushing the county total to 169.
The spike is due in part to a rise in cases in Rantoul. The 61866 ZIP code had 10 confirmed cases as of Thursday and now has 24, according to the C-U Public Health District.
Of the 169 cases countywide, 74 are considered active. Six of those residents are hospitalized, a number that’s held steady all week.
Eighty-nine are considered recovered. Six residents have died after testing positive.
After Friday’s jump, health district Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette that she expected the number of new cases to remain high “for a week, at least.”
There are two reasons for that, she said: more testing and clusters of cases.