For the first time since Aug. 16 — eight days before the semester started — the number of new COVID-19 cases on the UI campus was in single digits.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent Sunday after 3,851 new tests produced nine new cases.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,190 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,472 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Oct. 19: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 18: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 4,558 recovered, 360 active
Of 8,613 new tests, 28 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.3 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) remained unchanged, as did the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (six).
Active cases shrunk by 46, to 360, while recovered cases were up 74, to 4,558.
The county’s pandemic totals: 557,369 tests, 4,941 confirmed cases and 23 fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 206 active (down 36 from Saturday), 2,346 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 38 active (down four from Saturday), 464 total (up three)
- 61821/Champaign: 28 active (up seven from Saturday), 460 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (down two from Saturday), 181 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 18 active (down seven from Saturday), 348 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 11 active (down one from Saturday), 319 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (unchanged from Saturday), 341 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (down two from Saturday), 128 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (down one from Saturday), 99 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (unchanged from Saturday), 59 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (up one from Saturday), 14 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down one from Saturday), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 37 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 26 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (down one from Saturday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
PIATT COUNTY: Four new cases, 159 total
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County grew by four Sunday, to 159.
The new cases involve:
- A Monticello teen
- A Monticello man in his 30s
- A Monticello woman in her 60s
- A Cerro Gordo man in his 70s
STATE: 51,656 tests, 1,453 cases, 17 deaths, 3.3 percent seven-day rate
The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly Sunday — from 3.4 to 3.3 percent — when 1,453 of 51,656 tests came back positive.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday also reported 17 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
- Williamson County: 1 male 60s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,521 people hospitalized (down 14 overnight), 361 patients in ICU beds (up 23) and 140 patients on ventilators (unchanged).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,886,418 tests, 301,541 cases and 8,791 deaths.