SUNDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 31.3% of Champaign County residents 16 and older have received first dose, 23.4% fully vaccinated
A man in his 50s and two men in their 80s became the 119th, 120th and 121st Vermilion County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19.
"Our sympathies go out to their families and friends," county health Administrator Doug Toole said in Sunday's announcement, the county's first update in five days.
Since last Tuesday's report, 114 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing Vermilion's pandemic total to 8,687.
With 65 others released from isolation during that time, the county has 279 active cases. Six Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Three in their 80s
- Five in their 70s
- 17 in their 60s
- 15 in their 50s
- 18 in their 40s
- 19 in their 30s
- 20 in their 20s
- Five teens
- Eight grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddle
- One infant
REGION 6: Champaign County seven-day positivity rate up slightly, from 1.6% to 1.7%
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Sunday, from 1.6 to 1.7 percent, while Region 6's rate held at 2.1.
Also up by a smidge: Hospitalizations in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois, from 45 to 46.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through March 11).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.0 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
- March 8: 2.2 percent
- March 9: 2.1 percent
- March 10: 2.1 percent
- March 11: 2.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 8.6 percent (+0.8)
- Ford: 4.3 percent (-0.7)
- Edgar: 3.9 percent (+0.5)
- Shelby: 3.6 percent (-1.3)
- Douglas: 3.5 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 3.5 percent (-0.5)
- Clay: 3.3 percent (-1.1)
- Coles: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
- Vermilion: 2.4 percent (—)
- Richland: 2.1 percent (+0.6)
- DeWitt: 2.0 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 1.7 percent (+0.1)
- Macon 1.7 percent (+0.2)
- Iroquois: 1.6 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie: 1.6 percent (-0.2)
- Effingham: 1.3 percent (-0.1)
- Jasper: 1.3 percent (-0.6)
- Clark: 1.2 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 1.2 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 0.5 percent (—)
- Fayette 0.2 percent (-0.2)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 44 new cases, 227 now active
Of 11,688 new COVID tests, 44 came back positive Sunday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,558.
The county's 44 cases are the most in a day since March 3.
Active cases rose by seven, to 227. Hospitalizations held at eight.
The health district is monitoring 357 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by three.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 76 active (down 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (down 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 26 active (up 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (up 5)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (up 4)
- 61880/Tolono: 13 active (up 5)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (up 4)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (down 5)
- 61802/Urbana: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (up 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (up 4)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down 1)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (down 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,573 cases (up 9)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,864 cases (up 20)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,256 cases (up 6)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,915 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,616 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,239 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,128 cases (up 2)
- 70.01 to 80: 541 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 306 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plu 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,892,248 tests
- 18,602 confirmed cases
- 227 active cases
- 18,241 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 24,423 close contacts quarantined
- 2,942 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 3 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Three new cases emerged from 3,805 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 67 positive tests — 51 involving undergrads, seven faculty/staff members and nine classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
CARLE: 21 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Six of the 21 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 27 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,392 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 291 hospitalized patients have died.