SUNDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of adults 16 and older in Champaign County, 47.2% (81,476) have received at least one dose, 35.8% (61,850) fully vaccinated
Of 9,441 new tests, 31 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,744.
Active cases were down by 16, to 466. Hospitalizations held at 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 114 active (down 5)
- 61821/Champaign: 99 active (up 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 45 active (down 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 41 active (down 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 25 active (down 5)
- 61853/Mahomet: 22 active (down 3)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (down 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (up 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (up 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,892 cases (up 6)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,069 cases (up 11)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,426 cases (up 3)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,044 cases (up 5)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,704 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,297 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,276 cases (up 2)
- 70.01 to 80: 562 cases (unchanged)
- 80.01 to 90: 310 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,200,789 tests
- 19,744 confirmed cases
- 466 active cases
- 19,140 recovered cases
- 139 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 453 active close contacts in quarantine
- 26,625 close contacts quarantined
- 3,184 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity dropped from 4.3 to 4.1 percent Sunday after new data from April 15 (1,258 tests, 41 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.5 percent (—)
- Douglas County: 1.6 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie County: 1.8 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion County: 2.3 percent (+0.3)
- Iroquois County: 3.4 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign County: 4.1 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt County: 4.1 percent (+0.3)
- Ford County: 6.6 percent (+0.4)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
VERMILION COUNTY: Total cases surpass 9,000
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 23 Sunday, to 9,015.
With 12 residents released from isolation, Vermilion's active case count now stands at 81.
Nine COVID-positive residents are hospitalized, the county health department reported Sunday.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 60s
- Three in their 50s
- Four in their 40s
- Three in their 30s
- Six in their 20s
- Five teens
- One grade-school-aged child
UI CAMPUS: 4 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.13%
Four new cases emerged from 3,372 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.13 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,593.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 70 positive tests — 49 involving undergrads, nine faculty/staff members, five grad students and seven classified as "other."