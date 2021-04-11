A woman in her 30s became the 126th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials said Sunday.
"Our sympathies go out to her family and friends," Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The county also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its pandemic total to 8,899. Four COVID-positive residents are hospitalized.
How the new cases break down by age group:
- One resident in their 70s
- Three in their 50s
- Five in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- Three teens
- One pre-schooler
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down 7, hospitalizations up 1
Of 6,304 new tests, 31 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,423.
Active cases were down by seven, to 389. Hospitalizations rose by one, to 13.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 482, down by 13 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 92 active (down 11)
- 61821/Champaign: 74 active (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 45 active (up 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 43 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 32 active (down 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (down 4)
- 61866/Rantoul: 22 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 16 active (up 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 11 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (up 1)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,795 cases (up 11)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,026 cases (up 6)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,381 cases (up 2)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,013 cases (up 6)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,672 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,275 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,241 cases (up 3)
- 70.01 to 80: 550 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 308 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 7 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,136,863 tests
- 19,423 confirmed cases
- 389 active cases
- 18,896 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 26,211 close contacts quarantined
- 3,147 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate reached its highest point since Feb. 21 — 3.6 percent — after new totals from April 8 (1,043 tests, 45 cases) were added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Vermilion County: 1.5 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 1.6 percent (—)
- Douglas County: 2.5 percent (-0.5)
- DeWitt County: 2.9 percent (+0.6)
- Champaign County: 3.6 percent (+0.3)
- Iroquois County: 3.8 percent (+0.5)
- Ford County: 4.5 percent (+0.6)
- Moultrie County: 5.5 percent (-0.8)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 6 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.14%
Six new cases emerged from 3,322 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.14 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,523.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 75 positive tests — 37 involving undergrads, 12 faculty/staff members, eight grad students and 18 classified as "other."