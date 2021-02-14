SUNDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 40,929 in Champaign County have received first dose (19.5% of population), 11,739 now fully vaccinated (5.6%)
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s were among four coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday in Champaign County.
Women in their 70s and 90s also lost their lives to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Sunday, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to 123.
It was the third time in five days that Champaign County reported multiple fatalities. Thirty-five of the 123 have come in 2021.
While the majority of Champaign County's deaths have involved residents over 70, eight people in their 30s or 40s have now lost their lives to COVID-19:
- 20s: 1 death
- 30s: 3 deaths
- 40s: 5 deaths
- 50s: 6 deaths
- 60s: 13 deaths
- 70s: 30 deaths
- 80s: 39 deaths
- 90s: 25 deaths
- 100-plus: 1 death
Meanwhile, of 10,924 new COVID-19 tests, 36 came back positive Sunday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 17,482.
Active cases were down by 95, to 772. Hospitalizations were down by one overnight, to 17.
The health district is monitoring 996 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 67 from Saturday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 342 active (down 54)
- 61801/Urbana: 69 active (down five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 55 active (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 51 active (down six)
- 61822/Champaign: 45 active (down seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 45 active (down 11)
- 61821/Champaign: 44 active (down five)
- 61880/Tolono: 20 active (down two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 19 active (down four)
- 61874/Savoy: 17 active (down two)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (down two)
- 61864/Philo: 13 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (down one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (down one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,614,488 tests
- 17,482 confirmed cases
- 772 active cases
- 16,587 recovered cases
- 123 fatalities
- 17 county residents hospitalized
- 22,928 close contacts quarantined
- 2,719 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Hospitalizations fall for 14th straight day
Hospitalizations in 21-county Region 6 dropped for the 14th straight day, from 96 to 93, their lowest point since Oct. 14.
Also down Sunday: the seven-day positivity rates in Region 6 and Champaign County, both now 3.8 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Sunday are through Feb. 11).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 9.3 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt: 7.6 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 7.0 percent (+1.6)
- Crawford: 6.3 percent (-0.3)
- Ford: 5.0 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion: 4.9 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois: 4.6 percent (-0.6)
- Coles: 4.5 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 3.8 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 3.8 percent (—)
- Piatt: 3.8 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie: 3.5 percent (-0.3)
- Clay: 3.3 percent (+0.3)
- Shelby: 3.0 percent (-0.8)
- Effingham: 2.7 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (+0.3)
- Macon: 2.4 percent (-0.2)
- Richland: 2.4 percent (-0.2)
- Jasper: 1.4 percent (-0.7)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (-0.6)
- Lawrence: 0.8 percent (-0.2)
Reminder, due to severe winter weather State of Illinois COVID-19 testing sites will be closed tomorrow, Sunday, February 14th. pic.twitter.com/f4oYlgNq4w— IDPH (@IDPH) February 13, 2021
VERMILION COUNTY: 42 new cases, 12 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 42 Sunday, to 8,264.
Twelve COVID-positive residents are hospitalized, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Sunday.
How the new cases break down by age range:
- One resident in their 70s
- One in their 60s
- Five in their 50s
- Eight in their 40s
- Eight in their 30s
- Seven in their 20s
- Six teens
- Three grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
- One infant
CARLE: 32 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Seven of the 32 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle Health.
In all, 38 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle facilities, with seven of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,292 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 278 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 24 new cases, 0.5 percent seven-day rate
Twenty-four new cases emerged from 4,638 tests Saturday on the UI campus, according to data updated Sunday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases